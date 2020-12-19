Oregon reports 36 more COVID-19 deaths, including Jefferson County’s 14th

Coronavirus

Woman, 68, died last Sunday at St. Charles Bend

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 36 more lives in Oregon, including Jefferson County's 14th, raising the state’s death toll to 1,340, along with 1,542 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday

OHA reported 1,542 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 101,814.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 536, which is three fewer than Friday. There are 104 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (23), Clackamas (109), Clatsop (5), Columbia (12), Coos (16), Crook (10), Curry (7), Deschutes (63), Douglas (24), Gilliam (2), Harney (1), Hood River (24), Jackson (75), Jefferson (26), Josephine (19), Klamath (52), Lake (1), Lane (172), Lincoln (2), Linn (35), Malheur (48), Marion (161), Morrow (7), Multnomah (326), Polk (34), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (48), Union (8), Wasco (18), Washington (148), Yamhill (43).

Oregon’s 1,305th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 17 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,306th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 16 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,307th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 30 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,308th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Columbia County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Dec. 15 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,309th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,310th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,311th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 12 and died on Nov. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,312th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 16 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,313th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Charles-Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,314th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 13 at St. Charles Medical Center—Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,315th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 17 at Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,316th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,317th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,318th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,319th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,320th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,321st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,322nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Nov. 22 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Dec. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,323rd COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Nov. 20 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,324th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,325th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,326th COVID-19 death is a 101-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,327th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 11 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,328th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 6 and died on Nov. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,329th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,330th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Dec. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,331st COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 10 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,332nd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,333rd COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,334th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,335th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 18 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,336th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. Presence of had underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,337th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 11 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,338th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,339th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec.11 at Tuality Community Hospital-Hillsboro. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,340th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 394 4 Benton 1,209 9 Clackamas 8,938 107 Clatsop 486 2 Columbia 730 9 Coos 648 6 Crook 388 6 Curry 241 2 Deschutes 3,506 19 Douglas 1,277 36 Gilliam 33 1 Grant 164 1 Harney 123 1 Hood River 694 8 Jackson 5,264 58 Jefferson 1,256 14 Josephine 955 17 Klamath 1,591 14 Lake 181 4 Lane 6,160 80 Lincoln 800 16 Linn 2,303 31 Malheur 2,733 49 Marion 12,343 195 Morrow 771 7 Multnomah 22,973 365 Polk 1,726 24 Sherman 29 0 Tillamook 253 0 Umatilla 5,121 54 Union 943 13 Wallowa 76 3 Wasco 768 20 Washington 14,362 134 Wheeler 12 0 Yamhill 2,363 31 Total 101,814 1,340

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

ELRs (Electronic Lab REports) Received 12/18

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 40 0 40 0.0% Benton 1,071 32 1,103 2.9% Clackamas 1,693 81 1,774 4.6% Clatsop 104 0 104 0.0% Columbia 340 11 351 3.1% Coos 197 6 203 3.0% Crook 68 15 83 18.1% Curry 63 2 65 3.1% Deschutes 932 43 975 4.4% Douglas 202 9 211 4.3% Gilliam 9 0 9 0.0% Grant 4 0 4 0.0% Harney 6 1 7 14.3% Hood River 181 15 196 7.7% Jackson 1,273 111 1,384 8.0% Jefferson 151 16 167 9.6% Josephine 356 29 385 7.5% Klamath 426 81 507 16.0% Lake 5 0 5 0.0% Lane 1,731 120 1,851 6.5% Lincoln 130 2 132 1.5% Linn 579 35 614 5.7% Malheur 68 8 76 10.5% Marion 1,766 236 2,002 11.8% Morrow 51 7 58 12.1% Multnomah 4,702 259 4,961 5.2% Polk 399 31 430 7.2% Sherman 11 1 12 8.3% Tillamook 120 11 131 8.4% Umatilla 388 48 436 11.0% Union 67 0 67 0.0% Wallowa 5 0 5 0.0% Wasco 181 10 191 5.2% Washington 2,311 208 2,519 8.3% Yamhill 612 38 650 5.8% Statewide 20,242 1,466 21,708 6.8%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 4,710 1,314 6,024 21.8% Benton 67,836 2,029 69,865 2.9% Clackamas 242,760 13,279 256,039 5.2% Clatsop 19,582 925 20,507 4.5% Columbia 23,139 990 24,129 4.1% Coos 20,342 681 21,023 3.2% Crook 8,538 612 9,150 6.7% Curry 4,796 175 4,971 3.5% Deschutes 87,201 5,205 92,406 5.6% Douglas 35,558 1,090 36,648 3.0% Gilliam 651 22 673 3.3% Grant 2,317 155 2,472 6.3% Harney 1,985 142 2,127 6.7% Hood River 18,019 927 18,946 4.9% Jackson 110,389 6,604 116,993 5.6% Jefferson 10,413 1,185 11,598 10.2% Josephine 28,432 932 29,364 3.2% Klamath 26,167 1,770 27,937 6.3% Lake 1,529 243 1,772 13.7% Lane 208,798 6,182 214,980 2.9% Lincoln 26,421 1,723 28,144 6.1% Linn 68,615 4,658 73,273 6.4% Malheur 13,327 4,136 17,463 23.7% Marion 180,573 17,907 198,480 9.0% Morrow 4,081 913 4,994 18.3% Multnomah 553,869 33,327 587,196 5.7% Polk 35,816 2,224 38,040 5.8% Sherman 819 38 857 4.4% Tillamook 8,299 236 8,535 2.8% Umatilla 36,649 5,530 42,179 13.1% Union 6,690 764 7,454 10.2% Wallowa 1,445 50 1,495 3.3% Wasco 16,591 917 17,508 5.2% Washington 351,547 21,301 372,848 5.7% Wheeler 256 13 269 4.8% Yamhill 67,731 3,422 71,153 4.8% Statewide 2,295,891 141,621 2,437,512 5.8%



