Prineville’s mayor-elect among dozen in ‘Main Street’ effort to reopen biz on Jan. 1

Coronavirus

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- At least a dozen mayors and mayors-elect across the state, including Prineville's mayor-elect, have joined in a coalition that is urging small businesses to reopen Jan. 1, despite state COVID-19 restrictions.

The Main Street Mayors said the organization and its political action committee represent communities whose business owners are ready to reopen safely.

They are urging business owners in the 29 counties labeled by the state as "Extreme Risk" due to high COVID-19 case counts and positivity rates to follow the somewhat looser guidelines in the "High Risk" category, which would let restaurants and gyms reopen for dining in and working out, at a reduced capacity.

"Not a lot of big box stores in Prineville," Mayor-Elect Jason Beebe said Wednesday. "So it's very important for our small business to fight and stay open."

"A lot of families are going to unfortunately lose their business if this doesn't change quickly," he added. "I don't want to see that.

"I have friends that have businesses, I want to see them stay open. I don't want to see anybody lose everything they have over this."

Here's the news release issued Wednesday by the group:

Main Street Mayors Coalition Forms

United Effort Will Fight to Keep Local Small Businesses from Forced Closure

SANDY, OR – Yesterday afternoon, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam hosted a virtual meeting of Main Street Mayors across Oregon who represent communities whose business owners are ready to open safely in a way that strikes a balance between slowing the spread of COVID and preventing irreversible economic destruction of Main Street.

“People are packing into malls and grocery chains supporting corporate America, and yet we can’t sit down at a locally owned restaurant to support a local business owner and their employees while enjoying a meal with our families in a safe and responsible way,” stated Mayor Pulliam. “The double standards must end.”

The coalition is a peaceful, non-partisan organization with a political action committee dedicated to supporting candidates and measures that stand up for the Main Street small businesses threatened by government overreach.

“A sales tax on gross sales, huge increases in the minimum wage, excessive wage & hour requirements and now a full stoppage of work are decimating community Main Streets around Oregon,” said Bess Wills, Director of Main Street Mayors PAC. “As someone who has dedicated my life to propping up my local community, I’m proud to be part of this effort to give these communities a voice to fight back.”

Main Street Mayors is supporting members of the coalition operating in counties labeled “Extreme Risk” who will voluntarily comply with state requirements for “High Risk” counties starting on January 1, 2021. This will allow restaurants and gyms to open at significantly reduced capacity.

In yesterday’s meeting, Oregon mayors discussed their roles in this environment and brainstormed solutions to assist small businesses that may soon close permanently. Such pending economic devastation will greatly harm Oregon’s cities smaller than those the size of Portland, Salem, Eugene, and Bend.

Main Street Mayors will have more information on the January 1st business opening at mainstreetmayors.com.

Beebe provided NewsChannel 21 with a list of the mayors and mayors-elect who are currently willing to be identified in the coalition:

Paul Aziz, Lebanon Mayor

Jason Beebe, Prineville Mayor-Elect

Brian Cooper, Fairview Mayor

Rod Cross, Toledo Mayor

Sean Drinkwine, Estacada Mayor

Kelly Grassman, Mt. Angel Mayor

Brian Hodson, Canby Mayor

Scott Keyser, Molalla Mayor-Elect

Randy Lauer, Troutdale Mayor-Elect

Rich Mays, The Dalles Mayor

Stan Pulliam, Sandy Mayor

Mary Schamehorn, Bandon Mayor