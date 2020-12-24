Oregon reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths, 871 new cases

Coronavirus

Delay in processing lab results reduces case count, OHA says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 12 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,415, along with 871 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA reported 871 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday bringing the state total to 106,821 cases, along with 2,389,013 negative test results.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

As of Wednesday 2,794 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 14,524. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients across Oregon is 495, 32 fewer than Wednesday.

There are 101 COVID-19 patients in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, eight fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (9), Clackamas (59), Clatsop (3), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (32), Douglas (9), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (29), Jefferson (11), Josephine (32), Klamath (46), Lane (67), Lincoln (16), Linn (33), Malheur (21), Marion (83), Morrow (5), Multnomah (188), Polk (13), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (32), Union (7), Wasco (11), Washington (79), Yamhill (27).

NOTE: Due to a delay in processing laboratory results, case counts reported Thursday are lower than normal.

Oregon’s 1,404th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,405th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at their residence. Gender is being confirmed and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,406th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 23 at Pacific Seaside Hospital. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,407th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died at his residence. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,408th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,409th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,410th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 21 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,411th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,412th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,413th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 10. Location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,414th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 18 at St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,415th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 18 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: