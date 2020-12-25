Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 12:41 pm

Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 21st

COVID-19 coronavirus MGN

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On this holiday, state health officials regret to report that the COVID-19 virus has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, including an 87-year-old Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll to 1,422, according to Oregon Health Authority data collected Friday.

The OHA also reported 908 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 107,718.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Thursday, 1,169 Oregonians received COVID-19 vaccinations, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 17,130. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard. However, due to the holiday, today’s data are not reflected in Friday’s dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Friday, there are 472 hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients, 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 103 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds, 2 more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.  

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.  

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (14), Jackson (65), Jefferson (21), Josephine (3), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (9), Marion (123), Morrow (4), Multnomah (215), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (42), Union (2), Wallowa (1) Wasco (9), Washington (84) and Yamhill (21).

Here is more information on the deaths reported Friday:    

Oregon’s 1,416th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 15 at Providence Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,417th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,418th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 20 and died on December 24 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,419th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on November 12 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,420th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,421st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,422nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2
Baker4245
Benton1,27311
Clackamas9,476111
Clatsop5183
Columbia78512
Coos6916
Crook4157
Curry2643
Deschutes3,73321
Douglas1,34237
Gilliam331
Grant1681
Harney1291
Hood River76311
Jackson5,55164
Jefferson1,34516
Josephine1,06020
Klamath1,74316
Lake1894
Lane6,52785
Lincoln83917
Linn2,50232
Malheur2,80350
Marion13,101206
Morrow7878
Multnomah24,200383
Polk1,83125
Sherman310
Tillamook2790
Umatilla5,34256
Union96713
Wallowa763
Wasco83522
Washington15,157138
Wheeler160
Yamhill2,52334
Total107,7181,422

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) Received 12/24

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker774814.9%
Benton703267293.6%
Clackamas2,2971222,4195.0%
Clatsop605657.7%
Columbia190102005.0%
Coos14171484.7%
Crook895945.3%
Curry111101218.3%
Deschutes1,223441,2673.5%
Douglas39093992.3%
Gilliam3030.0%
Grant130130.0%
Harney7070.0%
Hood River204152196.8%
Jackson1,066771,1436.7%
Jefferson1562017611.4%
Josephine311333449.6%
Klamath3375238913.4%
Lake31425.0%
Lane2,427712,4982.8%
Lincoln264112754.0%
Linn1,175771,2526.2%
Malheur12181296.2%
Marion2,2722442,5169.7%
Morrow3073718.9%
Multnomah5,6632565,9194.3%
Polk428354637.6%
Sherman200200.0%
Tillamook626688.8%
Umatilla3586742515.8%
Union19472013.5%
Wallowa9090.0%
Wasco25072572.7%
Washington3,0892423,3317.3%
Yamhill634376715.5%
Statewide24,3771,51525,8925.9%

Total ELRs Received

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker5,1981,3576,55520.7%
Benton70,4852,11672,6012.9%
Clackamas255,59113,996269,5875.2%
Clatsop20,14896721,1154.6%
Columbia24,1851,06125,2464.2%
Coos21,38575322,1383.4%
Crook8,9226559,5776.8%
Curry5,1922035,3953.8%
Deschutes91,7755,46797,2425.6%
Douglas37,3891,20138,5903.1%
Gilliam670226923.2%
Grant2,4621592,6216.1%
Harney2,0361492,1856.8%
Hood River18,66999919,6685.1%
Jackson115,7967,016122,8125.7%
Jefferson10,9361,28212,21810.5%
Josephine29,9681,06531,0333.4%
Klamath27,5051,93129,4366.6%
Lake1,5662441,81013.5%
Lane223,6416,950230,5913.0%
Lincoln27,1521,77028,9226.1%
Linn72,6374,96477,6016.4%
Malheur13,8284,20318,03123.3%
Marion190,39219,067209,4599.1%
Morrow4,2259355,16018.1%
Multnomah581,72634,963616,6895.7%
Polk37,8072,39140,1985.9%
Sherman869399084.3%
Tillamook8,6342678,9013.0%
Umatilla38,4175,79544,21213.1%
Union7,1557797,9349.8%
Wallowa1,479511,5303.3%
Wasco17,48296818,4505.2%
Washington367,17022,572389,7425.8%
Wheeler260142745.1%
Yamhill70,6383,61374,2514.9%
Statewide2,413,390149,9842,563,3745.9%

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: 

  • Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website
  • Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis. 
App Breaking News Alert Bar / Email Alert – Breaking News / News / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content