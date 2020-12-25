Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 21st
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On this holiday, state health officials regret to report that the COVID-19 virus has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, including an 87-year-old Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll to 1,422, according to Oregon Health Authority data collected Friday.
The OHA also reported 908 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 107,718.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, 1,169 Oregonians received COVID-19 vaccinations, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 17,130. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.
OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard. However, due to the holiday, today’s data are not reflected in Friday’s dashboard.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
On Friday, there are 472 hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients, 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 103 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds, 2 more than Thursday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (14), Jackson (65), Jefferson (21), Josephine (3), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (9), Marion (123), Morrow (4), Multnomah (215), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (42), Union (2), Wallowa (1) Wasco (9), Washington (84) and Yamhill (21).
Here is more information on the deaths reported Friday:
Oregon’s 1,416th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 15 at Providence Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,417th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,418th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 20 and died on December 24 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,419th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on November 12 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,420th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,421st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,422nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|424
|5
|Benton
|1,273
|11
|Clackamas
|9,476
|111
|Clatsop
|518
|3
|Columbia
|785
|12
|Coos
|691
|6
|Crook
|415
|7
|Curry
|264
|3
|Deschutes
|3,733
|21
|Douglas
|1,342
|37
|Gilliam
|33
|1
|Grant
|168
|1
|Harney
|129
|1
|Hood River
|763
|11
|Jackson
|5,551
|64
|Jefferson
|1,345
|16
|Josephine
|1,060
|20
|Klamath
|1,743
|16
|Lake
|189
|4
|Lane
|6,527
|85
|Lincoln
|839
|17
|Linn
|2,502
|32
|Malheur
|2,803
|50
|Marion
|13,101
|206
|Morrow
|787
|8
|Multnomah
|24,200
|383
|Polk
|1,831
|25
|Sherman
|31
|0
|Tillamook
|279
|0
|Umatilla
|5,342
|56
|Union
|967
|13
|Wallowa
|76
|3
|Wasco
|835
|22
|Washington
|15,157
|138
|Wheeler
|16
|0
|Yamhill
|2,523
|34
|Total
|107,718
|1,422
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) Received 12/24
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|77
|4
|81
|4.9%
|Benton
|703
|26
|729
|3.6%
|Clackamas
|2,297
|122
|2,419
|5.0%
|Clatsop
|60
|5
|65
|7.7%
|Columbia
|190
|10
|200
|5.0%
|Coos
|141
|7
|148
|4.7%
|Crook
|89
|5
|94
|5.3%
|Curry
|111
|10
|121
|8.3%
|Deschutes
|1,223
|44
|1,267
|3.5%
|Douglas
|390
|9
|399
|2.3%
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Grant
|13
|0
|13
|0.0%
|Harney
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Hood River
|204
|15
|219
|6.8%
|Jackson
|1,066
|77
|1,143
|6.7%
|Jefferson
|156
|20
|176
|11.4%
|Josephine
|311
|33
|344
|9.6%
|Klamath
|337
|52
|389
|13.4%
|Lake
|3
|1
|4
|25.0%
|Lane
|2,427
|71
|2,498
|2.8%
|Lincoln
|264
|11
|275
|4.0%
|Linn
|1,175
|77
|1,252
|6.2%
|Malheur
|121
|8
|129
|6.2%
|Marion
|2,272
|244
|2,516
|9.7%
|Morrow
|30
|7
|37
|18.9%
|Multnomah
|5,663
|256
|5,919
|4.3%
|Polk
|428
|35
|463
|7.6%
|Sherman
|20
|0
|20
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|62
|6
|68
|8.8%
|Umatilla
|358
|67
|425
|15.8%
|Union
|194
|7
|201
|3.5%
|Wallowa
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Wasco
|250
|7
|257
|2.7%
|Washington
|3,089
|242
|3,331
|7.3%
|Yamhill
|634
|37
|671
|5.5%
|Statewide
|24,377
|1,515
|25,892
|5.9%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|5,198
|1,357
|6,555
|20.7%
|Benton
|70,485
|2,116
|72,601
|2.9%
|Clackamas
|255,591
|13,996
|269,587
|5.2%
|Clatsop
|20,148
|967
|21,115
|4.6%
|Columbia
|24,185
|1,061
|25,246
|4.2%
|Coos
|21,385
|753
|22,138
|3.4%
|Crook
|8,922
|655
|9,577
|6.8%
|Curry
|5,192
|203
|5,395
|3.8%
|Deschutes
|91,775
|5,467
|97,242
|5.6%
|Douglas
|37,389
|1,201
|38,590
|3.1%
|Gilliam
|670
|22
|692
|3.2%
|Grant
|2,462
|159
|2,621
|6.1%
|Harney
|2,036
|149
|2,185
|6.8%
|Hood River
|18,669
|999
|19,668
|5.1%
|Jackson
|115,796
|7,016
|122,812
|5.7%
|Jefferson
|10,936
|1,282
|12,218
|10.5%
|Josephine
|29,968
|1,065
|31,033
|3.4%
|Klamath
|27,505
|1,931
|29,436
|6.6%
|Lake
|1,566
|244
|1,810
|13.5%
|Lane
|223,641
|6,950
|230,591
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|27,152
|1,770
|28,922
|6.1%
|Linn
|72,637
|4,964
|77,601
|6.4%
|Malheur
|13,828
|4,203
|18,031
|23.3%
|Marion
|190,392
|19,067
|209,459
|9.1%
|Morrow
|4,225
|935
|5,160
|18.1%
|Multnomah
|581,726
|34,963
|616,689
|5.7%
|Polk
|37,807
|2,391
|40,198
|5.9%
|Sherman
|869
|39
|908
|4.3%
|Tillamook
|8,634
|267
|8,901
|3.0%
|Umatilla
|38,417
|5,795
|44,212
|13.1%
|Union
|7,155
|779
|7,934
|9.8%
|Wallowa
|1,479
|51
|1,530
|3.3%
|Wasco
|17,482
|968
|18,450
|5.2%
|Washington
|367,170
|22,572
|389,742
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|260
|14
|274
|5.1%
|Yamhill
|70,638
|3,613
|74,251
|4.9%
|Statewide
|2,413,390
|149,984
|2,563,374
|5.9%
Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:
- Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website.
- Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.
