Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 21st

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On this holiday, state health officials regret to report that the COVID-19 virus has claimed seven more lives in Oregon, including an 87-year-old Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll to 1,422, according to Oregon Health Authority data collected Friday.

The OHA also reported 908 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 107,718.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Thursday, 1,169 Oregonians received COVID-19 vaccinations, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 17,130. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard. However, due to the holiday, today’s data are not reflected in Friday’s dashboard.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

On Friday, there are 472 hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients, 23 fewer than Thursday. There are 103 COVID-19 positive patients in ICU beds, 2 more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (20), Clackamas (82), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (4), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (31), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (14), Jackson (65), Jefferson (21), Josephine (3), Lake (2), Lane (57), Lincoln (5), Linn (38), Malheur (9), Marion (123), Morrow (4), Multnomah (215), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (42), Union (2), Wallowa (1) Wasco (9), Washington (84) and Yamhill (21).

Here is more information on the deaths reported Friday:

Oregon’s 1,416th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 6 and died on November 15 at Providence Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,417th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,418th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on December 20 and died on December 24 at St. Charles Medical Center – Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,419th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on November 12 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,420th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 16 and died on December 23 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,421st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 11 and died on December 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,422nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on December 17 and died on December 23 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 424 5 Benton 1,273 11 Clackamas 9,476 111 Clatsop 518 3 Columbia 785 12 Coos 691 6 Crook 415 7 Curry 264 3 Deschutes 3,733 21 Douglas 1,342 37 Gilliam 33 1 Grant 168 1 Harney 129 1 Hood River 763 11 Jackson 5,551 64 Jefferson 1,345 16 Josephine 1,060 20 Klamath 1,743 16 Lake 189 4 Lane 6,527 85 Lincoln 839 17 Linn 2,502 32 Malheur 2,803 50 Marion 13,101 206 Morrow 787 8 Multnomah 24,200 383 Polk 1,831 25 Sherman 31 0 Tillamook 279 0 Umatilla 5,342 56 Union 967 13 Wallowa 76 3 Wasco 835 22 Washington 15,157 138 Wheeler 16 0 Yamhill 2,523 34 Total 107,718 1,422

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) Received 12/24

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 77 4 81 4.9% Benton 703 26 729 3.6% Clackamas 2,297 122 2,419 5.0% Clatsop 60 5 65 7.7% Columbia 190 10 200 5.0% Coos 141 7 148 4.7% Crook 89 5 94 5.3% Curry 111 10 121 8.3% Deschutes 1,223 44 1,267 3.5% Douglas 390 9 399 2.3% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant 13 0 13 0.0% Harney 7 0 7 0.0% Hood River 204 15 219 6.8% Jackson 1,066 77 1,143 6.7% Jefferson 156 20 176 11.4% Josephine 311 33 344 9.6% Klamath 337 52 389 13.4% Lake 3 1 4 25.0% Lane 2,427 71 2,498 2.8% Lincoln 264 11 275 4.0% Linn 1,175 77 1,252 6.2% Malheur 121 8 129 6.2% Marion 2,272 244 2,516 9.7% Morrow 30 7 37 18.9% Multnomah 5,663 256 5,919 4.3% Polk 428 35 463 7.6% Sherman 20 0 20 0.0% Tillamook 62 6 68 8.8% Umatilla 358 67 425 15.8% Union 194 7 201 3.5% Wallowa 9 0 9 0.0% Wasco 250 7 257 2.7% Washington 3,089 242 3,331 7.3% Yamhill 634 37 671 5.5% Statewide 24,377 1,515 25,892 5.9%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5,198 1,357 6,555 20.7% Benton 70,485 2,116 72,601 2.9% Clackamas 255,591 13,996 269,587 5.2% Clatsop 20,148 967 21,115 4.6% Columbia 24,185 1,061 25,246 4.2% Coos 21,385 753 22,138 3.4% Crook 8,922 655 9,577 6.8% Curry 5,192 203 5,395 3.8% Deschutes 91,775 5,467 97,242 5.6% Douglas 37,389 1,201 38,590 3.1% Gilliam 670 22 692 3.2% Grant 2,462 159 2,621 6.1% Harney 2,036 149 2,185 6.8% Hood River 18,669 999 19,668 5.1% Jackson 115,796 7,016 122,812 5.7% Jefferson 10,936 1,282 12,218 10.5% Josephine 29,968 1,065 31,033 3.4% Klamath 27,505 1,931 29,436 6.6% Lake 1,566 244 1,810 13.5% Lane 223,641 6,950 230,591 3.0% Lincoln 27,152 1,770 28,922 6.1% Linn 72,637 4,964 77,601 6.4% Malheur 13,828 4,203 18,031 23.3% Marion 190,392 19,067 209,459 9.1% Morrow 4,225 935 5,160 18.1% Multnomah 581,726 34,963 616,689 5.7% Polk 37,807 2,391 40,198 5.9% Sherman 869 39 908 4.3% Tillamook 8,634 267 8,901 3.0% Umatilla 38,417 5,795 44,212 13.1% Union 7,155 779 7,934 9.8% Wallowa 1,479 51 1,530 3.3% Wasco 17,482 968 18,450 5.2% Washington 367,170 22,572 389,742 5.8% Wheeler 260 14 274 5.1% Yamhill 70,638 3,613 74,251 4.9% Statewide 2,413,390 149,984 2,563,374 5.9%

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: