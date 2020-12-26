Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 2 months
Case count of 612 is lowest since early November -- but 115 in Central Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Friday and remains at 1,422, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday. It was the first daily count with no more deaths since Oct. 25.
Oregon Health Authority reported 612 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 108,326 cases. That's the lowest daily case count since Nov. 4, when 597 cases were reported.
However, Central Oregon cases in Saturday's report increased markedly from recent days, totaling 115, including 68 in Deschutes County, 33 in Jefferson County and 14 in Crook County.
OHA did not provide details on how much the Christmas holiday may have affected its daily numbers.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 472, which is unchanged from Friday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).
|County
|Cases (1)
|Total deaths (2)
|Baker
|431
|5
|Benton
|1,293
|11
|Clackamas
|9,476
|111
|Clatsop
|518
|3
|Columbia
|799
|12
|Coos
|690
|6
|Crook
|429
|7
|Curry
|264
|3
|Deschutes
|3,801
|21
|Douglas
|1,351
|37
|Gilliam
|33
|1
|Grant
|168
|1
|Harney
|130
|1
|Hood River
|769
|11
|Jackson
|5,551
|64
|Jefferson
|1,378
|16
|Josephine
|1,059
|20
|Klamath
|1,743
|16
|Lake
|189
|4
|Lane
|6,617
|85
|Lincoln
|839
|17
|Linn
|2,524
|32
|Malheur
|2,803
|50
|Marion
|13,104
|206
|Morrow
|793
|8
|Multnomah
|24,471
|383
|Polk
|1,831
|25
|Sherman
|31
|0
|Tillamook
|288
|0
|Umatilla
|5,379
|56
|Union
|967
|13
|Wallowa
|76
|3
|Wasco
|835
|22
|Washington
|15,157
|138
|Wheeler
|16
|0
|Yamhill
|2,523
|34
|Total
|108,326
|1,422
1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) Received 12/25
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|66
|2
|68
|2.9%
|Benton
|270
|20
|290
|6.9%
|Clackamas
|1,369
|101
|1,470
|6.9%
|Clatsop
|125
|4
|129
|3.1%
|Columbia
|116
|19
|135
|14.1%
|Coos
|198
|17
|215
|7.9%
|Crook
|51
|13
|64
|20.3%
|Curry
|85
|1
|86
|1.2%
|Deschutes
|536
|32
|568
|5.6%
|Douglas
|165
|13
|178
|7.3%
|Gilliam
|0
|1
|1
|100.0%
|Grant
|50
|0
|50
|0.0%
|Harney
|6
|1
|7
|14.3%
|Hood River
|66
|0
|66
|0.0%
|Jackson
|930
|64
|994
|6.4%
|Jefferson
|72
|20
|92
|21.7%
|Josephine
|237
|9
|246
|3.7%
|Klamath
|195
|14
|209
|6.7%
|Lake
|4
|1
|5
|20.0%
|Lane
|896
|47
|943
|5.0%
|Lincoln
|275
|4
|279
|1.4%
|Linn
|318
|11
|329
|3.3%
|Malheur
|29
|9
|38
|23.7%
|Marion
|1,478
|199
|1,677
|11.9%
|Morrow
|6
|5
|11
|45.5%
|Multnomah
|3,836
|221
|4,057
|5.4%
|Polk
|296
|29
|325
|8.9%
|Sherman
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|40
|3
|43
|7.0%
|Umatilla
|186
|23
|209
|11.0%
|Union
|127
|4
|131
|3.1%
|Wallowa
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Wasco
|234
|10
|244
|4.1%
|Washington
|2,250
|185
|2,435
|7.6%
|Wheeler
|3
|1
|4
|25.0%
|Yamhill
|558
|18
|576
|3.1%
|Statewide
|15,089
|1,101
|16,190
|6.8%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|5,264
|1,359
|6,623
|20.5%
|Benton
|70,755
|2,136
|72,891
|2.9%
|Clackamas
|256,960
|14,097
|271,057
|5.2%
|Clatsop
|20,273
|971
|21,244
|4.6%
|Columbia
|24,301
|1,080
|25,381
|4.3%
|Coos
|21,583
|770
|22,353
|3.4%
|Crook
|8,973
|668
|9,641
|6.9%
|Curry
|5,277
|204
|5,481
|3.7%
|Deschutes
|92,311
|5,499
|97,810
|5.6%
|Douglas
|37,554
|1,214
|38,768
|3.1%
|Gilliam
|670
|23
|693
|3.3%
|Grant
|2,512
|159
|2,671
|6.0%
|Harney
|2,042
|150
|2,192
|6.8%
|Hood River
|18,735
|999
|19,734
|5.1%
|Jackson
|116,726
|7,080
|123,806
|5.7%
|Jefferson
|11,008
|1,302
|12,310
|10.6%
|Josephine
|30,205
|1,074
|31,279
|3.4%
|Klamath
|27,700
|1,945
|29,645
|6.6%
|Lake
|1,570
|245
|1,815
|13.5%
|Lane
|224,537
|6,997
|231,534
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|27,427
|1,774
|29,201
|6.1%
|Linn
|72,955
|4,975
|77,930
|6.4%
|Malheur
|13,857
|4,212
|18,069
|23.3%
|Marion
|191,870
|19,266
|211,136
|9.1%
|Morrow
|4,231
|940
|5,171
|18.2%
|Multnomah
|585,562
|35,184
|620,746
|5.7%
|Polk
|38,103
|2,420
|40,523
|6.0%
|Sherman
|875
|39
|914
|4.3%
|Tillamook
|8,674
|270
|8,944
|3.0%
|Umatilla
|38,603
|5,818
|44,421
|13.1%
|Union
|7,282
|783
|8,065
|9.7%
|Wallowa
|1,489
|51
|1,540
|3.3%
|Wasco
|17,716
|978
|18,694
|5.2%
|Washington
|369,420
|22,757
|392,177
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|263
|15
|278
|5.4%
|Yamhill
|71,196
|3,631
|74,827
|4.9%
|Statewide
|2,428,479
|151,085
|2,579,564
|5.9%
Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:
- Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website.
- Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.
Stay informed about COVID-19:
- Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
- United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
- Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Probably because of the holiday. There will probably be increased numbers in a day or two.
And note our local cases were up, which could mean they didn’t take as much time off. We’ll see.