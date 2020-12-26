Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 2 months

Coronavirus

Case count of 612 is lowest since early November -- but 115 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Friday and remains at 1,422, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday. It was the first daily count with no more deaths since Oct. 25.

Oregon Health Authority reported 612 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 108,326 cases. That's the lowest daily case count since Nov. 4, when 597 cases were reported.

However, Central Oregon cases in Saturday's report increased markedly from recent days, totaling 115, including 68 in Deschutes County, 33 in Jefferson County and 14 in Crook County.

OHA did not provide details on how much the Christmas holiday may have affected its daily numbers.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 472, which is unchanged from Friday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).

County Cases (1) Total deaths (2) Baker 431 5 Benton 1,293 11 Clackamas 9,476 111 Clatsop 518 3 Columbia 799 12 Coos 690 6 Crook 429 7 Curry 264 3 Deschutes 3,801 21 Douglas 1,351 37 Gilliam 33 1 Grant 168 1 Harney 130 1 Hood River 769 11 Jackson 5,551 64 Jefferson 1,378 16 Josephine 1,059 20 Klamath 1,743 16 Lake 189 4 Lane 6,617 85 Lincoln 839 17 Linn 2,524 32 Malheur 2,803 50 Marion 13,104 206 Morrow 793 8 Multnomah 24,471 383 Polk 1,831 25 Sherman 31 0 Tillamook 288 0 Umatilla 5,379 56 Union 967 13 Wallowa 76 3 Wasco 835 22 Washington 15,157 138 Wheeler 16 0 Yamhill 2,523 34 Total 108,326 1,422

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) Received 12/25

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 66 2 68 2.9% Benton 270 20 290 6.9% Clackamas 1,369 101 1,470 6.9% Clatsop 125 4 129 3.1% Columbia 116 19 135 14.1% Coos 198 17 215 7.9% Crook 51 13 64 20.3% Curry 85 1 86 1.2% Deschutes 536 32 568 5.6% Douglas 165 13 178 7.3% Gilliam 0 1 1 100.0% Grant 50 0 50 0.0% Harney 6 1 7 14.3% Hood River 66 0 66 0.0% Jackson 930 64 994 6.4% Jefferson 72 20 92 21.7% Josephine 237 9 246 3.7% Klamath 195 14 209 6.7% Lake 4 1 5 20.0% Lane 896 47 943 5.0% Lincoln 275 4 279 1.4% Linn 318 11 329 3.3% Malheur 29 9 38 23.7% Marion 1,478 199 1,677 11.9% Morrow 6 5 11 45.5% Multnomah 3,836 221 4,057 5.4% Polk 296 29 325 8.9% Sherman 6 0 6 0.0% Tillamook 40 3 43 7.0% Umatilla 186 23 209 11.0% Union 127 4 131 3.1% Wallowa 10 0 10 0.0% Wasco 234 10 244 4.1% Washington 2,250 185 2,435 7.6% Wheeler 3 1 4 25.0% Yamhill 558 18 576 3.1% Statewide 15,089 1,101 16,190 6.8%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5,264 1,359 6,623 20.5% Benton 70,755 2,136 72,891 2.9% Clackamas 256,960 14,097 271,057 5.2% Clatsop 20,273 971 21,244 4.6% Columbia 24,301 1,080 25,381 4.3% Coos 21,583 770 22,353 3.4% Crook 8,973 668 9,641 6.9% Curry 5,277 204 5,481 3.7% Deschutes 92,311 5,499 97,810 5.6% Douglas 37,554 1,214 38,768 3.1% Gilliam 670 23 693 3.3% Grant 2,512 159 2,671 6.0% Harney 2,042 150 2,192 6.8% Hood River 18,735 999 19,734 5.1% Jackson 116,726 7,080 123,806 5.7% Jefferson 11,008 1,302 12,310 10.6% Josephine 30,205 1,074 31,279 3.4% Klamath 27,700 1,945 29,645 6.6% Lake 1,570 245 1,815 13.5% Lane 224,537 6,997 231,534 3.0% Lincoln 27,427 1,774 29,201 6.1% Linn 72,955 4,975 77,930 6.4% Malheur 13,857 4,212 18,069 23.3% Marion 191,870 19,266 211,136 9.1% Morrow 4,231 940 5,171 18.2% Multnomah 585,562 35,184 620,746 5.7% Polk 38,103 2,420 40,523 6.0% Sherman 875 39 914 4.3% Tillamook 8,674 270 8,944 3.0% Umatilla 38,603 5,818 44,421 13.1% Union 7,282 783 8,065 9.7% Wallowa 1,489 51 1,540 3.3% Wasco 17,716 978 18,694 5.2% Washington 369,420 22,757 392,177 5.8% Wheeler 263 15 278 5.4% Yamhill 71,196 3,631 74,827 4.9% Statewide 2,428,479 151,085 2,579,564 5.9%

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times:

Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website.

Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis.

Stay informed about COVID-19: