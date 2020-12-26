Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time in 2 months

Case count of 612 is lowest since early November -- but 115 in Central Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from Friday and remains at 1,422, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday. It was the first daily count with no more deaths since Oct. 25.

Oregon Health Authority reported 612 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 108,326 cases. That's the lowest daily case count since Nov. 4, when 597 cases were reported.

However, Central Oregon cases in Saturday's report increased markedly from recent days, totaling 115, including 68 in Deschutes County, 33 in Jefferson County and 14 in Crook County.

OHA did not provide details on how much the Christmas holiday may have affected its daily numbers.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 472, which is unchanged from Friday. There are 97 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (18), Columbia (15), Crook (14), Deschutes (68), Douglas (9), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jefferson (33), Lane (89), Linn (26), Marion (3), Morrow (6), Multnomah (271), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (37).

CountyCases (1)Total deaths (2)
Baker4315
Benton1,29311
Clackamas9,476111
Clatsop5183
Columbia79912
Coos6906
Crook4297
Curry2643
Deschutes3,80121
Douglas1,35137
Gilliam331
Grant1681
Harney1301
Hood River76911
Jackson5,55164
Jefferson1,37816
Josephine1,05920
Klamath1,74316
Lake1894
Lane6,61785
Lincoln83917
Linn2,52432
Malheur2,80350
Marion13,104206
Morrow7938
Multnomah24,471383
Polk1,83125
Sherman310
Tillamook2880
Umatilla5,37956
Union96713
Wallowa763
Wasco83522
Washington15,157138
Wheeler160
Yamhill2,52334
Total108,3261,422

1 - This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 - For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) Received 12/25

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker662682.9%
Benton270202906.9%
Clackamas1,3691011,4706.9%
Clatsop12541293.1%
Columbia1161913514.1%
Coos198172157.9%
Crook51136420.3%
Curry851861.2%
Deschutes536325685.6%
Douglas165131787.3%
Gilliam011100.0%
Grant500500.0%
Harney61714.3%
Hood River660660.0%
Jackson930649946.4%
Jefferson72209221.7%
Josephine23792463.7%
Klamath195142096.7%
Lake41520.0%
Lane896479435.0%
Lincoln27542791.4%
Linn318113293.3%
Malheur2993823.7%
Marion1,4781991,67711.9%
Morrow651145.5%
Multnomah3,8362214,0575.4%
Polk296293258.9%
Sherman6060.0%
Tillamook403437.0%
Umatilla1862320911.0%
Union12741313.1%
Wallowa100100.0%
Wasco234102444.1%
Washington2,2501852,4357.6%
Wheeler31425.0%
Yamhill558185763.1%
Statewide15,0891,10116,1906.8%

Total ELRs Received

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker5,2641,3596,62320.5%
Benton70,7552,13672,8912.9%
Clackamas256,96014,097271,0575.2%
Clatsop20,27397121,2444.6%
Columbia24,3011,08025,3814.3%
Coos21,58377022,3533.4%
Crook8,9736689,6416.9%
Curry5,2772045,4813.7%
Deschutes92,3115,49997,8105.6%
Douglas37,5541,21438,7683.1%
Gilliam670236933.3%
Grant2,5121592,6716.0%
Harney2,0421502,1926.8%
Hood River18,73599919,7345.1%
Jackson116,7267,080123,8065.7%
Jefferson11,0081,30212,31010.6%
Josephine30,2051,07431,2793.4%
Klamath27,7001,94529,6456.6%
Lake1,5702451,81513.5%
Lane224,5376,997231,5343.0%
Lincoln27,4271,77429,2016.1%
Linn72,9554,97577,9306.4%
Malheur13,8574,21218,06923.3%
Marion191,87019,266211,1369.1%
Morrow4,2319405,17118.2%
Multnomah585,56235,184620,7465.7%
Polk38,1032,42040,5236.0%
Sherman875399144.3%
Tillamook8,6742708,9443.0%
Umatilla38,6035,81844,42113.1%
Union7,2827838,0659.7%
Wallowa1,489511,5403.3%
Wasco17,71697818,6945.2%
Washington369,42022,757392,1775.8%
Wheeler263152785.4%
Yamhill71,1963,63174,8274.9%
Statewide2,428,479151,0852,579,5645.9%

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: 

  • Mental and emotional health resources are available on OHA’s Safe + Strong website
  • Or call the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24-7 emotional support and resource referral to anyone who needs it – not only those experiencing a mental health crisis. 

Stay informed about COVID-19:

