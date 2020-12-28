Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 865 new cases

Coronavirus

Just 12 new cases in Central Oregon - but St. Charles ICU count rises to 8

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,433, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 865 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 110,545.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

On Sunday, 840 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 20,298. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

St. Charles Health System in Bend reported Monday the number of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations given has risen to 1,050.

The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting on Saturday, Jan. 2.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

There are 515 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is 23 more than Sunday. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Sunday.

St. Charles Health System reported 29 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, eight of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (125), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Coos (1), Curry (1), Deschutes (11), Grant (1), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (69), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (35), Lincoln (2), Linn (12), Malheur (5), Marion (80), Multnomah (121), Polk (32), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (305) and Yamhill (14).

NOTE: Due to a lab processing error, 20 cases were attributed to Douglas County last week. Those cases have been removed from today’s Douglas County cumulative total.

Oregon’s 1,428th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,429th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec.18 and died on Dec. 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Medford. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,430th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 17 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,431st COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 15 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1432nd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 26 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,433rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 27 and died on Dec. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: