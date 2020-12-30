Bend’s historic Pine Tavern restaurant to close temporarily amid COVID-19 limits

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – One of Bend’s historic, most iconic restaurants, the Pine Tavern, is temporarily closing as of Sunday amid continued COVID-19 restrictions, it announced Wednesday.

“We are saddened to announce that we have decided to temporarily close our restaurant,” an announcement on its website said.

“We would like to thank all of our staff who have worked so hard and to the patrons who have visited us on our patio tents through the holidays. The support has been overwhelming,” the statement continued.

“Our goal is to keep everyone healthy, and we plan to reopen when the time is right,” the restaurant said. “Stay safe, and we will see you soon!”

The Pine Tavern has been in operation in downtown Bend since 1936, known for a giant Ponderosa pine tree in its dining room and favorites like its scones and honey butter.

Like so many others, the restaurant has adjusted through the year to varied state requirements and restrictions, offering takeout-only at times, and recently had reopened with a heated outdoor patio on the banks of Mirror Pond.

Gov. Kate Brown updated Oregon county risk categories this week, and Deschutes County remains in the "Extreme Risk" category through at least Jan. 14, limiting restaurants to takeout and outdoor dining.