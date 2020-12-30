Oregon Health Authority reports 19 COVID-19 deaths, 1,052 new cases

Coronavirus

Weekly report shows drop in cases, deaths, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 19 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,468, along with 1,052 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 112,260 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing daily updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

On Tuesday, 3,504 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 31,382. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals and long-term care facilities.

To date,138,400 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Bend reported it has given 1,865 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations so far.

The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting Saturday, Jan 2.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

There are 521 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across Oregon, which is six fewer than Tuesday. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Tuesday.

St. Charles Health System reported 27 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, with seven in the ICU and five on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations drop

OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report was released today and showed declines in weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 6,790 new daily cases during the week of Monday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 27, a 22% decrease from the previous week. That marked the third consecutive week of declining cases.

There were 337 persons hospitalized for COVID-19, a 23% decline from the previous week.

Additionally, there were 86 reported COVID-19 reported deaths, down 100 from last week and representing the lowest total in four weeks.

There were 134,498 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. The percentage of positive tests increased to 6.3%.

People age 20 to 49 have accounted for 54% of COVID-19 cases, while people 70 and older have accounted for 77% of deaths associated with the virus.

The weekly report features a new format and includes additional information on new cases and data spanning the entire pandemic.

Wednesday's COVID-19 outbreak report shows 4,567 active COVID-19 outbreaks in care facilities, living communities and long-term care facilities and an additional 296 deaths.

The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (14), Clackamas (104), Clatsop (12), Columbia (12), Coos (15), Crook (14), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (18), Gilliam (2), Hood River (19), Jackson (59), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (29), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (2), Linn (20), Malheur (31), Marion (121), Morrow (9), Multnomah (168), Polk (20), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (57), Union (3), Wasco (21), Washington (103) and Yamhill (18).

Oregon’s 1,450th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,451st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,452nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,453rd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,454th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,455th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,456th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 28 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,457th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 27 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,458th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 24 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,459th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 14 at Adventist Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,460th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 28 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,461st COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,462nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,463rd COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,464th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 12 and died on Dec. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,465th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,466th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Oregon Health Science University. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,467th COVID-19 death is a 45-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 11 and died on Dec. 18 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,468th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Wheeler County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 26 at Pioneer Memorial Hospital—Prineville. He had underlying conditions.

