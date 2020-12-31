Oregon Health Authority reports 9 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,682 new cases

Coronavirus

Nearly 37,000 first vaccine doses given; hospitalizations still on decline

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed nine more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,477, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 1,682 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 113,909.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA is providing weekday updates on administered doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Oregon on its vaccination data dashboard.

As of Wednesday, 5,188 doses of vaccine were administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses to 38,698. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 187,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Health System said Thursday it has dispensed 2,278 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations.

The dashboard provides weekday updates on the number of people vaccinated, both by state and by county, along with key demographic information showing the race, ethnicity, sex and age of everyone who has been vaccinated. OHA will begin publishing this data during weekends starting Saturday, Jan 2.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 488, 33 fewer than Wednesday. There are 106 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four fewer than Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m. Thursday, St. Charles Bend reported 27 COVID-19 patients, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (22), Clackamas (140), Clatsop (4), Columbia (9), Coos (9), Crook (6), Curry (1), Deschutes (68), Douglas (21), Harney (3), Hood River (16), Jackson (103), Jefferson (32), Josephine (29), Klamath (34), Lake (2), Lane (120), Lincoln (11), Linn (56), Malheur (33), Marion (188), Morrow (10), Multnomah (336), Polk (39), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (144), Union (3), Wasco (11), Washington (184) and Yamhill (31).

Oregon’s 1,469th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,470th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,471st COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 29. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,472nd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 21 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,473rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 26 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,474th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,475th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Dec. 30 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,476th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Dec. 25 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,477th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 10 and died on Dec. 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: