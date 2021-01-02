Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,010 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,492, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 1,010 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 116,348.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Saturday, OHA recorded 880 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 45,295. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 419 doses administered Friday, as well as 461 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.
All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 468, 2 more than Friday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (18), Columbia (26), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (22), Jefferson (28), Josephine (35), Klamath (78), Lane (101), Lincoln (16), Linn (35), Malheur (14), Marion (134), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (37), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (53), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), and Washington (91).
Oregon’s 1,491st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1,492nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|485
|5
|Benton
|1387
|11
|Clackamas
|10143
|112
|Clatsop
|580
|3
|Columbia
|868
|15
|Coos
|769
|10
|Crook
|467
|7
|Curry
|287
|3
|Deschutes
|4148
|22
|Douglas
|1436
|40
|Gilliam
|39
|1
|Grant
|170
|1
|Harney
|139
|2
|Hood River
|838
|17
|Jackson
|5955
|72
|Jefferson
|1467
|18
|Josephine
|1270
|22
|Klamath
|1990
|18
|Lake
|200
|4
|Lane
|7114
|93
|Lincoln
|907
|17
|Linn
|2721
|32
|Malheur
|2924
|50
|Marion
|14261
|213
|Morrow
|829
|8
|Multnomah
|25754
|393
|Polk
|2035
|30
|Sherman
|31
|0
|Tillamook
|318
|0
|Umatilla
|5750
|57
|Union
|982
|14
|Wallowa
|78
|3
|Wasco
|927
|22
|Washington
|16381
|142
|Wheeler
|17
|1
|Yamhill
|2681
|34
|Total
|116,348
|1,492
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/1
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|34
|4
|38
|10.5%
|Benton
|659
|31
|690
|4.5%
|Clackamas
|1190
|114
|1304
|8.7%
|Clatsop
|97
|0
|97
|0.0%
|Columbia
|387
|29
|416
|7.0%
|Coos
|174
|36
|210
|17.1%
|Crook
|51
|12
|63
|19.0%
|Curry
|60
|1
|61
|1.6%
|Deschutes
|662
|68
|730
|9.3%
|Douglas
|188
|19
|207
|9.2%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|46
|0
|46
|0.0%
|Harney
|6
|2
|8
|25.0%
|Hood River
|111
|12
|123
|9.8%
|Jackson
|818
|107
|925
|11.6%
|Jefferson
|104
|26
|130
|20.0%
|Josephine
|270
|33
|303
|10.9%
|Klamath
|273
|39
|312
|12.5%
|Lake
|15
|2
|17
|11.8%
|Lane
|1291
|73
|1364
|5.4%
|Lincoln
|697
|29
|726
|4.0%
|Linn
|771
|47
|818
|5.7%
|Malheur
|81
|15
|96
|15.6%
|Marion
|1353
|223
|1576
|14.1%
|Morrow
|24
|6
|30
|20.0%
|Multnomah
|3066
|261
|3327
|7.8%
|Polk
|400
|53
|453
|11.7%
|Sherman
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|57
|3
|60
|5.0%
|Umatilla
|424
|120
|544
|22.1%
|Union
|15
|0
|15
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|18
|0
|18
|0.0%
|Wasco
|89
|3
|92
|3.3%
|Washington
|2191
|190
|2381
|8.0%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|338
|22
|360
|6.1%
|Statewide
|15,969
|1,580
|17,549
|9.0%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|5524
|1403
|6927
|20.3%
|Benton
|73590
|2259
|75849
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|268619
|14921
|283540
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|21067
|1030
|22097
|4.7%
|Columbia
|25420
|1161
|26581
|4.4%
|Coos
|22201
|926
|23127
|4.0%
|Crook
|9343
|712
|10055
|7.1%
|Curry
|5636
|232
|5868
|4.0%
|Deschutes
|100731
|6112
|106843
|5.7%
|Douglas
|38729
|1277
|40006
|3.2%
|Gilliam
|691
|24
|715
|3.4%
|Grant
|2649
|162
|2811
|5.8%
|Harney
|2091
|155
|2246
|6.9%
|Hood River
|19319
|1070
|20389
|5.2%
|Jackson
|121857
|7561
|129418
|5.8%
|Jefferson
|11506
|1375
|12881
|10.7%
|Josephine
|31539
|1235
|32774
|3.8%
|Klamath
|29026
|2109
|31135
|6.8%
|Lake
|1618
|249
|1867
|13.3%
|Lane
|234426
|7425
|241851
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|28643
|1850
|30493
|6.1%
|Linn
|76798
|5246
|82044
|6.4%
|Malheur
|14259
|4282
|18541
|23.1%
|Marion
|201495
|20657
|222152
|9.3%
|Morrow
|4393
|982
|5375
|18.3%
|Multnomah
|612649
|36859
|649508
|5.7%
|Polk
|40591
|2674
|43265
|6.2%
|Sherman
|911
|40
|951
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|8947
|288
|9235
|3.1%
|Umatilla
|40183
|6221
|46404
|13.4%
|Union
|7528
|789
|8317
|9.5%
|Wallowa
|1557
|51
|1608
|3.2%
|Wasco
|19466
|1034
|20500
|5.0%
|Washington
|386020
|23995
|410015
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|269
|16
|285
|5.6%
|Yamhill
|74220
|3837
|78057
|4.9%
|Statewide
|2543511
|160219
|2703730
|5.9%
