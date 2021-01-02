Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,010 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,492, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 1,010 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 116,348.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Saturday, OHA recorded 880 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 45,295. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 419 doses administered Friday, as well as 461 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 468, 2 more than Friday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (18), Columbia (26), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (22), Jefferson (28), Josephine (35), Klamath (78), Lane (101), Lincoln (16), Linn (35), Malheur (14), Marion (134), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (37), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (53), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), and Washington (91).

Oregon’s 1,491st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,492nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2
Baker4855
Benton138711
Clackamas10143112
Clatsop5803
Columbia86815
Coos76910
Crook4677
Curry2873
Deschutes414822
Douglas143640
Gilliam391
Grant1701
Harney1392
Hood River83817
Jackson595572
Jefferson146718
Josephine127022
Klamath199018
Lake2004
Lane711493
Lincoln90717
Linn272132
Malheur292450
Marion14261213
Morrow8298
Multnomah25754393
Polk203530
Sherman310
Tillamook3180
Umatilla575057
Union98214
Wallowa783
Wasco92722
Washington16381142
Wheeler171
Yamhill268134
Total116,3481,492

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/1

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker3443810.5%
Benton659316904.5%
Clackamas119011413048.7%
Clatsop970970.0%
Columbia387294167.0%
Coos1743621017.1%
Crook51126319.0%
Curry601611.6%
Deschutes662687309.3%
Douglas188192079.2%
Gilliam2020.0%
Grant460460.0%
Harney62825.0%
Hood River111121239.8%
Jackson81810792511.6%
Jefferson1042613020.0%
Josephine2703330310.9%
Klamath2733931212.5%
Lake1521711.8%
Lane12917313645.4%
Lincoln697297264.0%
Linn771478185.7%
Malheur81159615.6%
Marion1353223157614.1%
Morrow2463020.0%
Multnomah306626133277.8%
Polk4005345311.7%
Sherman6060.0%
Tillamook573605.0%
Umatilla42412054422.1%
Union150150.0%
Wallowa180180.0%
Wasco893923.3%
Washington219119023818.0%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill338223606.1%
Statewide15,9691,58017,5499.0%

Total ELRs Received

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker55241403692720.3%
Benton735902259758493.0%
Clackamas268619149212835405.3%
Clatsop210671030220974.7%
Columbia254201161265814.4%
Coos22201926231274.0%
Crook9343712100557.1%
Curry563623258684.0%
Deschutes10073161121068435.7%
Douglas387291277400063.2%
Gilliam691247153.4%
Grant264916228115.8%
Harney209115522466.9%
Hood River193191070203895.2%
Jackson12185775611294185.8%
Jefferson1150613751288110.7%
Josephine315391235327743.8%
Klamath290262109311356.8%
Lake1618249186713.3%
Lane23442674252418513.1%
Lincoln286431850304936.1%
Linn767985246820446.4%
Malheur1425942821854123.1%
Marion201495206572221529.3%
Morrow4393982537518.3%
Multnomah612649368596495085.7%
Polk405912674432656.2%
Sherman911409514.2%
Tillamook894728892353.1%
Umatilla4018362214640413.4%
Union752878983179.5%
Wallowa15575116083.2%
Wasco194661034205005.0%
Washington386020239954100155.9%
Wheeler269162855.6%
Yamhill742203837780574.9%
Statewide254351116021927037305.9%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

