Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,010 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,492, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 1,010 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 116,348.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Saturday, OHA recorded 880 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 45,295. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 419 doses administered Friday, as well as 461 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 468, 2 more than Friday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (18), Columbia (26), Crook (10), Curry (1), Deschutes (66), Douglas (11), Gilliam (2), Harney (2), Hood River (11), Jackson (22), Jefferson (28), Josephine (35), Klamath (78), Lane (101), Lincoln (16), Linn (35), Malheur (14), Marion (134), Morrow (4), Multnomah (197), Polk (37), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (53), Wallowa (1), Wasco (10), and Washington (91).

Oregon’s 1,491st COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,492nd COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Dec. 31 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 485 5 Benton 1387 11 Clackamas 10143 112 Clatsop 580 3 Columbia 868 15 Coos 769 10 Crook 467 7 Curry 287 3 Deschutes 4148 22 Douglas 1436 40 Gilliam 39 1 Grant 170 1 Harney 139 2 Hood River 838 17 Jackson 5955 72 Jefferson 1467 18 Josephine 1270 22 Klamath 1990 18 Lake 200 4 Lane 7114 93 Lincoln 907 17 Linn 2721 32 Malheur 2924 50 Marion 14261 213 Morrow 829 8 Multnomah 25754 393 Polk 2035 30 Sherman 31 0 Tillamook 318 0 Umatilla 5750 57 Union 982 14 Wallowa 78 3 Wasco 927 22 Washington 16381 142 Wheeler 17 1 Yamhill 2681 34 Total 116,348 1,492

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

3 This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/1

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 34 4 38 10.5% Benton 659 31 690 4.5% Clackamas 1190 114 1304 8.7% Clatsop 97 0 97 0.0% Columbia 387 29 416 7.0% Coos 174 36 210 17.1% Crook 51 12 63 19.0% Curry 60 1 61 1.6% Deschutes 662 68 730 9.3% Douglas 188 19 207 9.2% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 46 0 46 0.0% Harney 6 2 8 25.0% Hood River 111 12 123 9.8% Jackson 818 107 925 11.6% Jefferson 104 26 130 20.0% Josephine 270 33 303 10.9% Klamath 273 39 312 12.5% Lake 15 2 17 11.8% Lane 1291 73 1364 5.4% Lincoln 697 29 726 4.0% Linn 771 47 818 5.7% Malheur 81 15 96 15.6% Marion 1353 223 1576 14.1% Morrow 24 6 30 20.0% Multnomah 3066 261 3327 7.8% Polk 400 53 453 11.7% Sherman 6 0 6 0.0% Tillamook 57 3 60 5.0% Umatilla 424 120 544 22.1% Union 15 0 15 0.0% Wallowa 18 0 18 0.0% Wasco 89 3 92 3.3% Washington 2191 190 2381 8.0% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 338 22 360 6.1% Statewide 15,969 1,580 17,549 9.0%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5524 1403 6927 20.3% Benton 73590 2259 75849 3.0% Clackamas 268619 14921 283540 5.3% Clatsop 21067 1030 22097 4.7% Columbia 25420 1161 26581 4.4% Coos 22201 926 23127 4.0% Crook 9343 712 10055 7.1% Curry 5636 232 5868 4.0% Deschutes 100731 6112 106843 5.7% Douglas 38729 1277 40006 3.2% Gilliam 691 24 715 3.4% Grant 2649 162 2811 5.8% Harney 2091 155 2246 6.9% Hood River 19319 1070 20389 5.2% Jackson 121857 7561 129418 5.8% Jefferson 11506 1375 12881 10.7% Josephine 31539 1235 32774 3.8% Klamath 29026 2109 31135 6.8% Lake 1618 249 1867 13.3% Lane 234426 7425 241851 3.1% Lincoln 28643 1850 30493 6.1% Linn 76798 5246 82044 6.4% Malheur 14259 4282 18541 23.1% Marion 201495 20657 222152 9.3% Morrow 4393 982 5375 18.3% Multnomah 612649 36859 649508 5.7% Polk 40591 2674 43265 6.2% Sherman 911 40 951 4.2% Tillamook 8947 288 9235 3.1% Umatilla 40183 6221 46404 13.4% Union 7528 789 8317 9.5% Wallowa 1557 51 1608 3.2% Wasco 19466 1034 20500 5.0% Washington 386020 23995 410015 5.9% Wheeler 269 16 285 5.6% Yamhill 74220 3837 78057 4.9% Statewide 2543511 160219 2703730 5.9%

