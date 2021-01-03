Oregon Health Authority reports 1,500th COVID-19 death, 1,421 new cases

Coronavirus

Jefferson County reports 65 cases, Deschutes 37, Jefferson 4

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed eight more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,500, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 1,421 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 117,745 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Sunday, OHA recorded 3,430 doses of vaccine administered, raising the state’s total number of first vaccine doses administered to 48,725. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 1,717 doses administered Saturday, as well as 1,713 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 483, 15 more than Saturday. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, no change from Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (202), Clatsop (6), Columbia (14), Coos (20), Crook (4), Curry (6), Deschutes (37), Douglas (3), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (115), Jefferson (65), Josephine (30), Lane (58), Lincoln (1), Linn (11), Malheur (2), Marion (221), Morrow (9), Multnomah (189), Polk (31), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (91), Union (6), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (212), and Yamhill (59).

Oregon’s 1,493rd COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,494th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,495th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,496th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 13 and died on Dec. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,497th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,498th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 28 at West Valley Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,499th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 10 and died on Jan. 1 at Grand Ronde Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,500th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 1; her location of death is being confirmed. She had underlying conditions.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 488 5 Benton 1394 11 Clackamas 10340 112 Clatsop 586 3 Columbia 882 15 Coos 789 11 Crook 471 7 Curry 293 3 Deschutes 4168 22 Douglas 1439 40 Gilliam 39 1 Grant 170 1 Harney 141 2 Hood River 843 17 Jackson 6069 72 Jefferson 1534 18 Josephine 1298 22 Klamath 1991 18 Lake 200 4 Lane 7170 93 Lincoln 908 17 Linn 2731 32 Malheur 2926 50 Marion 14483 215 Morrow 839 8 Multnomah 25943 393 Polk 2066 33 Sherman 31 0 Tillamook 325 0 Umatilla 5840 57 Union 988 15 Wallowa 80 3 Wasco 928 22 Washington 16595 143 Wheeler 17 1 Yamhill 2740 34 Total 117,745 1,500

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/2

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 20 1 21 4.8% Benton 166 5 171 2.9% Clackamas 866 86 952 9.0% Clatsop 78 6 84 7.1% Columbia 102 10 112 8.9% Coos 73 16 89 18.0% Crook 22 4 26 15.4% Curry 29 6 35 17.1% Deschutes 342 22 364 6.0% Douglas 180 5 185 2.7% Grant 21 0 21 0.0% Harney 1 1 2 50.0% Hood River 34 3 37 8.1% Jackson 517 50 567 8.8% Jefferson 25 7 32 21.9% Josephine 174 15 189 7.9% Klamath 108 21 129 16.3% Lake 2 0 2 0.0% Lane 681 60 741 8.1% Lincoln 18 4 22 18.2% Linn 169 15 184 8.2% Malheur 115 1 116 0.9% Marion 749 102 851 12.0% Morrow 13 6 19 31.6% Multnomah 2122 163 2285 7.1% Polk 178 22 200 11.0% Sherman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 38 4 42 9.5% Umatilla 76 25 101 24.8% Union 40 9 49 18.4% Wallowa 5 0 5 0.0% Wasco 42 1 43 2.3% Washington 1312 138 1450 9.5% Yamhill 375 25 400 6.3% Statewide 8,694 833 9,527 8.7%

Total ELRs Received

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5544 1404 6948 20.2% Benton 73756 2264 76020 3.0% Clackamas 269485 15007 284492 5.3% Clatsop 21145 1036 22181 4.7% Columbia 25522 1171 26693 4.4% Coos 22274 942 23216 4.1% Crook 9365 716 10081 7.1% Curry 5665 238 5903 4.0% Deschutes 101073 6134 107207 5.7% Douglas 38909 1282 40191 3.2% Gilliam 691 24 715 3.4% Grant 2670 162 2832 5.7% Harney 2092 156 2248 6.9% Hood River 19353 1073 20426 5.3% Jackson 122374 7611 129985 5.9% Jefferson 11531 1382 12913 10.7% Josephine 31713 1250 32963 3.8% Klamath 29134 2130 31264 6.8% Lake 1620 249 1869 13.3% Lane 235107 7485 242592 3.1% Lincoln 28661 1854 30515 6.1% Linn 76967 5261 82228 6.4% Malheur 14374 4283 18657 23.0% Marion 202244 20759 223003 9.3% Morrow 4406 988 5394 18.3% Multnomah 614771 37022 651793 5.7% Polk 40769 2696 43465 6.2% Sherman 912 40 952 4.2% Tillamook 8985 292 9277 3.1% Umatilla 40259 6246 46505 13.4% Union 7568 798 8366 9.5% Wallowa 1562 51 1613 3.2% Wasco 19508 1035 20543 5.0% Washington 387332 24133 411465 5.9% Wheeler 269 16 285 5.6% Yamhill 74595 3862 78457 4.9% Statewide 2,552,205 161,052 2,713,257 5.9%

