Oregon Health Authority reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 731 new cases

More than 51,000 vaccinations given -- including nine second doses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed six more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,506, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 731 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 118,456.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Monday, OHA recorded 2,550 doses of vaccine administered – including nine second doses – raising the state’s total number of doses administered to 51,275. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 1,663 doses administered Sunday, as well as 887 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 190,500 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Health System reported Monday it has given 2,290 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 477, which is six fewer than Sunday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Sunday.

St. Charles Bend reported 34 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, seven on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (45), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Jackson (40), Jefferson (6), Josephine (16), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Marion (79), Morrow (4), Multnomah (95), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (141) Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 1,501st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,502nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec.18 and died on Dec.18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,503rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 22 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,504th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,505th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,506th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

