Oregon reports 44 more COVID-19 deaths, four in Central Oregon

Coronavirus

2 from Deschutes County, 2 from Jefferson County; 101 new cases in C.O.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed 44 more lives in Oregon, including four men in Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,550, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

Tuesday's list of deaths included two men in Deschutes County, ages 83 and 87, and two in Jefferson County, ages 76 and 84. Three of them died at St. Charles-Bend, two on New Year's Day, and had underlying conditions, OHA said.

The location of the one Deschutes County man's death and presence of underlying conditions were being confirmed.

Oregon's daily record of 54 deaths was reported on Dec. 15, and 48 the next day.

OHA also reported 1,059 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 119,488 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Tuesday, OHA recorded 3,964 doses of vaccine administered — including 317 second doses — raising the state's total number of doses administered to 55,239. This figure is based on preliminary reports of 2,818 doses administered Monday, as well as 1,146 administered on prior days that had not been recorded.

All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 210,975 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Health System said it had given 2,302 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations as of early Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 494, which is 17 more than Monday. There are 107 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Monday.

St. Charles Health System reported 34 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, with eight in the ICU and six on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (18), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (3), Columbia (3), Coos (17), Crook (22), Curry (2), Deschutes (69), Douglas (21), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (69), Jefferson (10), Josephine (26), Klamath (10), Lake (2), Lane (65), Lincoln (6), Linn (42), Malheur (16), Marion (99), Morrow (6), Multnomah (163), Polk (28), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (75), Union (3), Wallowa (2), Wasco (6), Washington (100) and Yamhill (23).

Oregon’s 1,507th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Tillamook County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 1 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,508th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 24 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,509th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who died on Dec. 28 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,510th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 31 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,511st COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 30 and died on Jan. 4 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,512nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 23 at St. Charles-Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,513rd COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,514th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,515th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Harney County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 4 at Harney District Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,516th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,517th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 6 and died on Dec. 31 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,518th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 22 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,519th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,520th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Dec. 21 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,521st COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Dec. 22 at St. Charles-Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,522nd COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 26 and died on Jan. 1 at St. Charles-Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,523rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 1 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,524th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 15 and died on Jan. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,525th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,526th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Dec. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,527th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,528th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Dec. 20 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,529th COVID-19 death is a 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,530th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Jan. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,531st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 29 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,532nd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 3 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,533rd COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,534th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,535th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,536th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,537th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,538th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,539th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 21 and died on Dec. 28 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,540th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Dec. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,541st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Dec. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,542nd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Dec. 27 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,543rd COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 29 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,544th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 5 and died on Jan. 1 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,545th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,546th COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 20 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 1,547th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,548th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 22 and died on Dec. 13 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,549th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,550th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 16 and died on Jan. 3 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Mental and emotional resources for difficult times: