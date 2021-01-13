Oregon reports 41 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,346 new cases

Coronavirus

89 new cases in deschutes County, 19 in Crook County, 23 in Jefferson County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 41 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,708, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 1,346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 129,109.

Note: A human error resulted in the loss of a small number of reports submitted through the online portal from 6:45am to 8:30am on Wednesday.

OHA does not know what types of reports were lost (lab reports, REALD reports, or MIS-C reports). Based on recent reporting volume, we estimate that these results were likely negative or pending lab results and that no more than 20 would have been received during the time of the error. We are reaching to all parties who recently submitted reports through the online portal to request that anyone who submitted from 6:45am to 8:30am on Jan. 13.to resubmit those results.

OHA will continue to review and assess the process.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Wednesday, 14,722 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 9,071 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday and 5,651 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 129,782 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 321,225 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

St. Charles Health System reported having given 4,898 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations as of early Wednesday.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 434, which is 31 more than Tuesday. There are 103 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 45 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, nine of whom were in the ICU, six on ventilators.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

NOTE: Death details are being reviewed and will be posted in an updated version of this press release.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (29), Clackamas (105), Clatsop (10), Columbia (13), Coos (9), Crook (19), Deschutes (89), Douglas (25), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (58), Jefferson (23), Josephine (64), Klamath (32), Lake (2), Lane (98), Lincoln (3), Linn (50), Malheur (24), Marion (97), Morrow (9), Multnomah (307), Polk (28), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (52), Union (7), Wasco (13), Washington (110) and Yamhill (26).