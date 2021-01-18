Skip to Content
Oregon Health Authority reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 666 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,803, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 133,851.

Vaccinations in Oregon 

On Monday, OHA is reporting that 11,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,409 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday. 

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 216,925 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities. 

To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. 

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday. 

St. Charles Health System reported having given 7,612 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations, as of early Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations 

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is 19 fewer than Sunday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday. 

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity. 

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Linn (8), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87), Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 1801st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1802nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1803rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,800th death: Her place of death was confirmed as her residence.

CountyCases 1Total deaths 2
Baker5685
Benton1,70514
Clackamas11,698138
Clatsop6865
Columbia1,04918
Coos93815
Crook62110
Curry3245
Deschutes4,99936
Douglas1,68743
Gilliam511
Grant2131
Harney1754
Hood River95421
Jackson6,93085
Jefferson1,70525
Josephine1,74333
Klamath2,42838
Lake2305
Lane8,353109
Lincoln99617
Linn3,11646
Malheur3,13552
Marion16,247239
Morrow93810
Multnomah28,467459
Polk2,45540
Sherman470
Tillamook3652
Umatilla6,79368
Union1,11416
Wallowa963
Wasco1,08123
Washington18,734171
Wheeler201
Yamhill3,19045
Total133,8511,803

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/17

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker412434.7%
Benton12881365.9%
Clackamas1,212701,2825.5%
Clatsop512533.8%
Columbia11581236.5%
Coos671681.5%
Crook75118612.8%
Curry5050.0%
Deschutes517465638.2%
Douglas188132016.5%
Gilliam2020.0%
Grant110110.0%
Harney6060.0%
Hood River10861145.3%
Jackson614226363.5%
Jefferson934974.1%
Josephine178131916.8%
Klamath54116516.9%
Lake1421612.5%
Lane1,448781,5265.1%
Lincoln11231152.6%
Linn246102563.9%
Malheur4274914.3%
Marion962961,0589.1%
Morrow1341723.5%
Multnomah2,6471802,8276.4%
Polk15771644.3%
Sherman3030.0%
Tillamook301313.2%
Umatilla1973323014.3%
Union220220.0%
Wallowa201214.8%
Wasco137101476.8%
Washington1,7371091,8465.9%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yamhill424174413.9%
Statewide11,67877512,4536.2%

Total ELRs Received

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker6,2761,5167,79219.5%
Benton83,0382,59485,6323.0%
Clackamas291,71416,574308,2885.4%
Clatsop22,8091,14623,9554.8%
Columbia27,4721,34228,8144.7%
Coos24,58983725,4263.3%
Crook10,17585211,0277.7%
Curry6,5332446,7773.6%
Deschutes109,7136,785116,4985.8%
Douglas42,1661,44843,6143.3%
Gilliam744287723.6%
Grant2,9171683,0855.4%
Harney2,2331752,4087.3%
Hood River21,1711,21622,3875.4%
Jackson135,3148,676143,9906.0%
Jefferson12,5251,48814,01310.6%
Josephine35,5171,66337,1804.5%
Klamath31,7822,49834,2807.3%
Lake1,7502672,01713.2%
Lane265,3078,620273,9273.1%
Lincoln30,3271,97132,2986.1%
Linn85,1215,77490,8956.4%
Malheur15,2994,41319,71222.4%
Marion220,45022,917243,3679.4%
Morrow4,7221,0745,79618.5%
Multnomah666,81239,947706,7595.7%
Polk44,5263,10147,6276.5%
Sherman971421,0134.1%
Tillamook9,5993259,9243.3%
Umatilla43,5036,99950,50213.9%
Union8,5668779,4439.3%
Wallowa1,699591,7583.4%
Wasco21,6381,15322,7915.1%
Washington420,36026,490446,8505.9%
Wheeler282183006.0%
Yamhill83,7684,39188,1595.0%
Statewide2,791,388177,6882,969,0766.0%
