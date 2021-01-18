Oregon Health Authority reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 666 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,803, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.
OHA also reported 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 133,851.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA is reporting that 11,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,409 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 216,925 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.
St. Charles Health System reported having given 7,612 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations, as of early Monday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is 19 fewer than Sunday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Linn (8), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87), Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 1801st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1802nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1803rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,800th death: Her place of death was confirmed as her residence.
|County
|Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|568
|5
|Benton
|1,705
|14
|Clackamas
|11,698
|138
|Clatsop
|686
|5
|Columbia
|1,049
|18
|Coos
|938
|15
|Crook
|621
|10
|Curry
|324
|5
|Deschutes
|4,999
|36
|Douglas
|1,687
|43
|Gilliam
|51
|1
|Grant
|213
|1
|Harney
|175
|4
|Hood River
|954
|21
|Jackson
|6,930
|85
|Jefferson
|1,705
|25
|Josephine
|1,743
|33
|Klamath
|2,428
|38
|Lake
|230
|5
|Lane
|8,353
|109
|Lincoln
|996
|17
|Linn
|3,116
|46
|Malheur
|3,135
|52
|Marion
|16,247
|239
|Morrow
|938
|10
|Multnomah
|28,467
|459
|Polk
|2,455
|40
|Sherman
|47
|0
|Tillamook
|365
|2
|Umatilla
|6,793
|68
|Union
|1,114
|16
|Wallowa
|96
|3
|Wasco
|1,081
|23
|Washington
|18,734
|171
|Wheeler
|20
|1
|Yamhill
|3,190
|45
|Total
|133,851
|1,803
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/17
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|41
|2
|43
|4.7%
|Benton
|128
|8
|136
|5.9%
|Clackamas
|1,212
|70
|1,282
|5.5%
|Clatsop
|51
|2
|53
|3.8%
|Columbia
|115
|8
|123
|6.5%
|Coos
|67
|1
|68
|1.5%
|Crook
|75
|11
|86
|12.8%
|Curry
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Deschutes
|517
|46
|563
|8.2%
|Douglas
|188
|13
|201
|6.5%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Grant
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Harney
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Hood River
|108
|6
|114
|5.3%
|Jackson
|614
|22
|636
|3.5%
|Jefferson
|93
|4
|97
|4.1%
|Josephine
|178
|13
|191
|6.8%
|Klamath
|54
|11
|65
|16.9%
|Lake
|14
|2
|16
|12.5%
|Lane
|1,448
|78
|1,526
|5.1%
|Lincoln
|112
|3
|115
|2.6%
|Linn
|246
|10
|256
|3.9%
|Malheur
|42
|7
|49
|14.3%
|Marion
|962
|96
|1,058
|9.1%
|Morrow
|13
|4
|17
|23.5%
|Multnomah
|2,647
|180
|2,827
|6.4%
|Polk
|157
|7
|164
|4.3%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|30
|1
|31
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|197
|33
|230
|14.3%
|Union
|22
|0
|22
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|20
|1
|21
|4.8%
|Wasco
|137
|10
|147
|6.8%
|Washington
|1,737
|109
|1,846
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|424
|17
|441
|3.9%
|Statewide
|11,678
|775
|12,453
|6.2%
Total ELRs Received
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|6,276
|1,516
|7,792
|19.5%
|Benton
|83,038
|2,594
|85,632
|3.0%
|Clackamas
|291,714
|16,574
|308,288
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|22,809
|1,146
|23,955
|4.8%
|Columbia
|27,472
|1,342
|28,814
|4.7%
|Coos
|24,589
|837
|25,426
|3.3%
|Crook
|10,175
|852
|11,027
|7.7%
|Curry
|6,533
|244
|6,777
|3.6%
|Deschutes
|109,713
|6,785
|116,498
|5.8%
|Douglas
|42,166
|1,448
|43,614
|3.3%
|Gilliam
|744
|28
|772
|3.6%
|Grant
|2,917
|168
|3,085
|5.4%
|Harney
|2,233
|175
|2,408
|7.3%
|Hood River
|21,171
|1,216
|22,387
|5.4%
|Jackson
|135,314
|8,676
|143,990
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|12,525
|1,488
|14,013
|10.6%
|Josephine
|35,517
|1,663
|37,180
|4.5%
|Klamath
|31,782
|2,498
|34,280
|7.3%
|Lake
|1,750
|267
|2,017
|13.2%
|Lane
|265,307
|8,620
|273,927
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|30,327
|1,971
|32,298
|6.1%
|Linn
|85,121
|5,774
|90,895
|6.4%
|Malheur
|15,299
|4,413
|19,712
|22.4%
|Marion
|220,450
|22,917
|243,367
|9.4%
|Morrow
|4,722
|1,074
|5,796
|18.5%
|Multnomah
|666,812
|39,947
|706,759
|5.7%
|Polk
|44,526
|3,101
|47,627
|6.5%
|Sherman
|971
|42
|1,013
|4.1%
|Tillamook
|9,599
|325
|9,924
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|43,503
|6,999
|50,502
|13.9%
|Union
|8,566
|877
|9,443
|9.3%
|Wallowa
|1,699
|59
|1,758
|3.4%
|Wasco
|21,638
|1,153
|22,791
|5.1%
|Washington
|420,360
|26,490
|446,850
|5.9%
|Wheeler
|282
|18
|300
|6.0%
|Yamhill
|83,768
|4,391
|88,159
|5.0%
|Statewide
|2,791,388
|177,688
|2,969,076
|6.0%
Comments