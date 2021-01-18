Oregon Health Authority reports 3 more COVID-19 deaths, 666 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- COVID-19 has claimed three more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,803, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 666 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 133,851.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Monday, OHA is reporting that 11,951 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 8,409 vaccine doses were administered on Sunday.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 216,925 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.

To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

St. Charles Health System reported having given 7,612 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccinations, as of early Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 342, which is 19 fewer than Sunday. There are 94 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 30 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Monday, six of whom were in the ICU, five on ventilators.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (57), Columbia (6), Coos (1), Crook (9), Deschutes (51), Douglas (11), Hood River (3), Jackson (40), Jefferson (2), Josephine (9), Lake (1), Lane (81), Lincoln (5), Linn (8), Malheur (4), Marion (79), Morrow (6), Multnomah (140), Polk (9), Umatilla (29), Wasco (10), Washington (87), Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 1801st COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1802nd COVID-19 death is a 55-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27 and died Jan. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1803rd COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,800th death: Her place of death was confirmed as her residence.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 568 5 Benton 1,705 14 Clackamas 11,698 138 Clatsop 686 5 Columbia 1,049 18 Coos 938 15 Crook 621 10 Curry 324 5 Deschutes 4,999 36 Douglas 1,687 43 Gilliam 51 1 Grant 213 1 Harney 175 4 Hood River 954 21 Jackson 6,930 85 Jefferson 1,705 25 Josephine 1,743 33 Klamath 2,428 38 Lake 230 5 Lane 8,353 109 Lincoln 996 17 Linn 3,116 46 Malheur 3,135 52 Marion 16,247 239 Morrow 938 10 Multnomah 28,467 459 Polk 2,455 40 Sherman 47 0 Tillamook 365 2 Umatilla 6,793 68 Union 1,114 16 Wallowa 96 3 Wasco 1,081 23 Washington 18,734 171 Wheeler 20 1 Yamhill 3,190 45 Total 133,851 1,803

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) Received 1/17

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 41 2 43 4.7% Benton 128 8 136 5.9% Clackamas 1,212 70 1,282 5.5% Clatsop 51 2 53 3.8% Columbia 115 8 123 6.5% Coos 67 1 68 1.5% Crook 75 11 86 12.8% Curry 5 0 5 0.0% Deschutes 517 46 563 8.2% Douglas 188 13 201 6.5% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Grant 11 0 11 0.0% Harney 6 0 6 0.0% Hood River 108 6 114 5.3% Jackson 614 22 636 3.5% Jefferson 93 4 97 4.1% Josephine 178 13 191 6.8% Klamath 54 11 65 16.9% Lake 14 2 16 12.5% Lane 1,448 78 1,526 5.1% Lincoln 112 3 115 2.6% Linn 246 10 256 3.9% Malheur 42 7 49 14.3% Marion 962 96 1,058 9.1% Morrow 13 4 17 23.5% Multnomah 2,647 180 2,827 6.4% Polk 157 7 164 4.3% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 30 1 31 3.2% Umatilla 197 33 230 14.3% Union 22 0 22 0.0% Wallowa 20 1 21 4.8% Wasco 137 10 147 6.8% Washington 1,737 109 1,846 5.9% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 424 17 441 3.9% Statewide 11,678 775 12,453 6.2%

