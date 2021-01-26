High Lakes Elementary parents notified of COVID-19 case

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – On the day that thousands of Bend-La Pine Schools kindergarten through third-graders returned to in-person classes, parents of High Lakes Elementary School students were informed that someone at the school had been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The letter sent home Monday by Principal Linda Burley provided no details of the person or their role, and noted that federal patient privacy protections meant the person’s name could not be released.

“Our Health team has completed an investigation regarding this case,” Burley's letter said. “At this time, no additional measures need to be taken.”

The letter was similar to those sent in past years for cases of whooping cough or other communicable diseases, going on to offer advice on ways to reduce the risk of spread – in this case, wearing a mask, frequent hand-washing and the like.