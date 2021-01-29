Oregon reports 8 more COVID-19 deaths, 976 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are eight new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,938, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA reported 976 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 141,729.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Friday, OHA reported that 23,004 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,813 doses were administered on Thursday and 7,191 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 382,374 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 614,525 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

St. Charles Health System reported 18,289 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Friday.

OHA releases new COVID 19 forecast

OHA released the latest COVID-19 model Friday, which shows a decrease in daily cases. The new report estimates that, as of Jan. 13, our statewide reproductive rate was 0.81.

According to the newest forecast, if we continue along our present course of wearing masks, keeping physical distance and restricting our gatherings, daily COVID-19 cases will decline to an average of 420 per day and COVID-19 related hospitalizations will decrease by 13 per day.

A 30% increase in transmission would translate to roughly 720 daily cases and 24 new hospitalizations a day, as well as 240 cases per 100,000 people by mid-February.

The new modeling does not factor in the presence of the UK variant strain of COVID-19 in Oregon.

The report indicates that two-thirds of surveyed Oregonians are likely to get the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available and when it is their turn.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 288, which is three fewer than Thursday. There are 68 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Thursrday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 18 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (27), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (125), Jefferson (16), Josephine (20), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (61), Lincoln (11), Linn (26), Malheur (10), Marion (82), Morrow (5), Multnomah (143), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (33), Union (5), Wasco (10), Washington (135), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (22).

We share aggregated COVID-19 related deaths on OHA’s public dashboards, which are updated daily. A breakdown of today’s reported deaths by age category is included below.

New deaths by age group

<29 0 30-39 0 40-49 0 50-59 0 60-69 1 70-79 5 80+ 2 total 8

Server maintenance

OHA has scheduled time to perform server and file migration maintenance on its data management system known as the Oregon Pandemic Emergency Response Application (OPERA). OPERA serves as the state’s database for COVID-19 cases.

OPERA will be down from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30. The scheduled work means that OHA’s Health Information Center will not be reporting information on COVID-19 cases and deaths on Sunday. We may see an increase in the total number of cases reported on Monday as laboratory results that were reported on Saturday will not be processed until Sunday.

OHA’s daily media releases will return on Monday, Feb. 1.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

