Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 deaths, including Deschutes County’s 47th

Statewide toll nears 2,000; 730 new cases reported Thursday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including the 47th Deschutes County resident, raising the state’s death toll to 1,998, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 730 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 145,320.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 15,173 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 11,519 doses were administered on Wednesday and 3,654 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 486,861 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 706,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

St. Charles Health System reported 22,516 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 261, which is five fewer than Wednesday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 11 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, two of whom were in the ICU, both on ventilators.

COVID-19 variant tracking

OHA is now reporting the number of people in Oregon with confirmed variant strains of the virus that causes COVID-19 on Oregon’s COVID-19 Update dashboard. New variant cases will be reported via this dashboard Monday through Friday.

New SARS-CoV-2 variants have been documented in the United States and globally during this pandemic, and information about the characteristics of these variants is rapidly emerging.

Viruses constantly change through mutation, and new variants of a virus are expected to occur over time. Most variants do not change how the virus behaves and many disappear.

OHA continues to monitor variants that are being identified and will provide updates.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (32), Clackamas (48), Columbia (6), Coos (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (17), Douglas (23), Harney (4), Hood River (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (13), Josephine (19), Klamath (7), Lake (7), Lane (67), Lincoln (6), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (75), Multnomah (141), Polk (7), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (55), Union (6), Wallowa (5), Wasco (4), Washington (85) and Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 1,992nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Baker County who became symptomatic on Jan. 20 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Jan. 30 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,993rd COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 31 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,994th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 2 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,995th COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,996th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,997th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Jan. 30 and died on Feb. 1 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 1,998th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 3 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.