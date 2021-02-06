Oregon reports 17 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1 in Crook County; 624 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 17 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Crook County's 16th death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,019, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 624 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 146,741.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 22,871 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,895 doses were administered on Friday and 3,976 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 532,451 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 228,which is 10 fewer than Friday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (24), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (5), Columbia (3), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Jackson (40), Jefferson (8), Josephine (27), Klamath (11), Lake (9), Lane (62), Lincoln (5), Linn (18), Malheur (4), Marion (56), Multnomah (93), Polk (23), Umatilla (30), Union (6), Wallowa (3), Wasco (5), Washington (55) and Yamhill (17).

Oregon’s 2,003rd COVID-19 death is a 97-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,004th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Jan. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,005th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Crook County who tested positive on Jan. 19 and died on Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,006th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on Jan. 18 and died on Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,007th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 17 and died on Jan. 30 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,008th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Curry County who died on Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,009th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,010th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Jan. 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,011th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 4 and died on Jan. 29 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,012th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old woman in Morrow County who tested positive on Jan. 10 and died on Feb. 2 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. She did not have underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,013th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Wallowa County who tested positive on Jan. 8 and died on Feb. 2 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,014th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 31 and died on Jan. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,015th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,016th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 28 and died on Jan. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,017th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 25 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,018th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Jan. 28 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,019th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 13 and died on Feb. 2 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

County Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 602 7 Benton 2,036 14 Clackamas 12,792 154 Clatsop 756 5 Columbia 1,139 20 Coos 1,178 17 Crook 715 16 Curry 345 6 Deschutes 5,538 47 Douglas 1,964 49 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 217 1 Harney 215 6 Hood River 1,028 26 Jackson 7,712 104 Jefferson 1,824 25 Josephine 2,096 40 Klamath 2,680 52 Lake 307 6 Lane 9,521 115 Lincoln 1,100 18 Linn 3,411 51 Malheur 3,297 56 Marion 17,681 266 Morrow 994 13 Multnomah 30,627 484 Polk 2,805 42 Sherman 52 0 Tillamook 383 2 Umatilla 7,337 76 Union 1,220 18 Wallowa 117 4 Wasco 1,190 24 Washington 20,254 194 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,533 59 Grand Total 146,741 2,019

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Results) Received Feb. 5

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 50 1 51 2.0% Benton 886 26 912 2.9% Clackamas 1,673 54 1,727 3.1% Clatsop 120 2 122 1.6% Columbia 152 6 158 3.8% Coos 258 16 274 5.8% Crook 66 6 72 8.3% Curry 85 6 91 6.6% Deschutes 620 21 641 3.3% Douglas 257 13 270 4.8% Gilliam 41 0 41 0.0% Grant 11 1 12 8.3% Harney 5 1 6 16.7% Hood River 97 1 98 1.0% Jackson 1,086 49 1,135 4.3% Jefferson 110 5 115 4.3% Josephine 364 8 372 2.2% Klamath 158 2 160 1.3% Lake 13 3 16 18.8% Lane 3,317 93 3,410 2.7% Lincoln 204 8 212 3.8% Linn 702 23 725 3.2% Malheur 53 4 57 7.0% Marion 1,483 68 1,551 4.4% Morrow 19 1 20 5.0% Multnomah 4,741 101 4,842 2.1% Polk 337 22 359 6.1% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 53 0 53 0.0% Umatilla 148 15 163 9.2% Union 79 1 80 1.3% Wallowa 19 2 21 9.5% Wasco 82 5 87 5.7% Washington 2,489 99 2,588 3.8% Wheeler 4 0 4 0.0% Yamhill 496 17 513 3.3% Statewide 20,280 680 20,960 3.2%

Total ELRs Received