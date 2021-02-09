Deschutes improves to ‘High Risk,’ indoor dining to return; Crook, Jefferson still ‘Extreme’

Coronavirus

Limits on business occupancy will rise, long-term care indoor visits allowed

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that 12 counties, including Deschutes, have improved in risk level, with 10 moving out of Extreme Risk for the first time since November, effective Friday, with loosening restrictions and indoor dining again allowed.

County risk levels under the state's public health framework aim to reduce transmission and protect Oregonians from COVID-19. The framework uses four different risk levels for counties based on COVID-19 spread—Extreme Risk, High Risk, Moderate Risk, and Lower Risk—and assigns health and safety measures for each level.

Effective Feb. 12-25, there will be 14 counties in the Extreme Risk level, 11 at High Risk, three at Moderate Risk, and eight at Lower Risk. A complete list of counties and their associated risk levels is available here.

Counties improving from Extreme to High Risk include Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Hood River, Klamath, Linn, Multnomah and Washington.

Three counties move to Moderate Risk: Harney and Lake (moved from Lower) and Morrow (moved from Extreme). Two counties improve to Lower Risk, Baker (from High) and Grant (from Moderate).

As the Oregon Health Authority's Sector Risk Level Guidance Chart shows, the big changes moving from Extreme to High Risk are up to eight people (from six) allowed in outdoor social and home gatherings, allowing indoor dining (with takeout still highly recommended) and larger outdoor seating capacity.

Indoor recreation, fitness and entertainment establishments will be allowed at maximum 25% of capacity or 50 people total, whichever is smaller (and an 11 p.m. closing time for entertainment businesses). Outdoor recreation, fitness and entertainment establishments move from a 50-person maximum to allowing up to 75 people.

In the workplace, under High Risk, OHA still recommends -- but will no longer require -- remote work, if able, and offices no longer need to be closed to the public, if possible. Long-term care facilities, which were limited to outside visitation only, will be allowed to have inside visitation once again.

“Thanks to Oregonians who have stepped up and made smart choices, we have made incredible progress in stopping the spread of COVID-19 and saving lives in Oregon," Brown said, "This week, we will see 10 counties move out of Extreme Risk, including the Portland tri-county area, for the first time since November. This is welcome news, as we'll start to see more businesses open up and Oregonians being able to get out a bit more.

"It’s also incredibly important that we continue to remain vigilant and protect our neighbors and loved ones as we face virulent new strains of COVID-19. This means continuing to wear masks, keep our physical distance, and avoid indoor gatherings. If we want to keep businesses open, reopen schools for in-person instruction, and stay safe, we must keep up our guard. Until vaccines are more widely available, case counts could go back up if we don't keep following safety measures."

The Oregon Health Authority will examine and publish county data weekly. County risk levels will be reassigned every two weeks. The first week's data will provide a "warning week," to prepare counties for potential risk level changes. The next assignment of risk levels will be announced Feb. 23 and take effect Feb. 26.

Updates to Warning Week data and county risk levels will be posted to coronavirus.oregon.gov.