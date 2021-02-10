Summit HS halts in-person classes after COVID-19 cases, possibly tied to weekend party

Coronavirus

(Update: Mtn. View HS parents informed of single case; previously, cases at 4 Bend-La Pine elementary schools

'Disappointed' principal sends home second letter of the day; free testing to be offered Friday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Just three days into a return to in-person classes, Summit High School will return to distance learning Thursday and will offer free testing after a number of positive COVID-19 cases, possibly tied to a party last weekend attended by dozens of local youths, officials said.

Principal Michael McDonald, who sent home a letter earlier Wednesday about a single positive case of COVID-19 at the school, sent a second to parents later Wednesday evening, saying that parents had reached out and made the school “aware of additional positive cases of COVID-19 in our community.”

“Out of an abundance of caution,” McDonald wrote, “and in partnership with health officials,” Summit will be closed Thursday for in-person classes, as well as athletics and activities, so the school and Deschutes County health officials can conduct more case investigation and contact tracing.

Students will return to comprehensive distance learning Thursday, as well as Friday, the latter day announced late last week throughout the district so educators and school staff can receive their second COVID-19 vaccine doses. All athletics and activities are canceled over the Presidents Day weekend.

McDonald said the school and county health officials are working to offer free testing Friday for people who believe they have been exposed. Parents were urged to send students to the event, if they believe they may have been in contact with someone with COVID-19. The principal also said school sanctions won’t be levied against students who get the test and may have been at the party.

“To say that I am disappointed that dozens of local youths were in attendance at a confirmed party, unmasked and crowded together, would be a gross understatement,” McDonald wrote, adding that “it remains quite plausible that the party may have created a ‘super-spreader’ environment, jeopardizing our ability to return to school and school-related events."

Bend-La Pine Schools Director of Communication and Safety Julianne Repman told NewsChannel 21 that similar letters about individual cases were sent Wednesday to Mountain View High School parents and previously to parents of students at High Lakes, North Star, Elk Meadow and La Pine elementary schools.

And here's McDonald's earlier letter about a positive COVID-19 case who was at the school Tuesday: