Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since Dec. 26
Daily case count of 254 also is the lowest in nearly four months
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon for the first time since Dec. 26, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,137, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday -- the lowest number since Oct. 18 -- bringing the state's total to 150,281.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Sunday, OHA reported that 7,206 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,028 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,178 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 677,194 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 213, which is three fewer than Saturday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29), Yamhill (6).
|County
|Total Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|612
|7
|Benton
|2,175
|16
|Clackamas
|13,052
|169
|Clatsop
|761
|6
|Columbia
|1,176
|21
|Coos
|1,281
|17
|Crook
|746
|18
|Curry
|368
|6
|Deschutes
|5,714
|56
|Douglas
|2,157
|51
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|220
|1
|Harney
|248
|6
|Hood River
|1,047
|29
|Jackson
|7,904
|106
|Jefferson
|1,884
|27
|Josephine
|2,192
|47
|Klamath
|2,721
|54
|Lake
|350
|6
|Lane
|9,836
|121
|Lincoln
|1,116
|18
|Linn
|3,497
|54
|Malheur
|3,301
|58
|Marion
|17,975
|276
|Morrow
|1,016
|13
|Multnomah
|31,182
|512
|Polk
|2,911
|42
|Sherman
|52
|0
|Tillamook
|393
|2
|Umatilla
|7,458
|79
|Union
|1,244
|19
|Wallowa
|134
|4
|Wasco
|1,212
|25
|Washington
|20,628
|207
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3,643
|62
|Statewide
|150,281
|2,137
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases
Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received February 13, 2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|14
|0
|14
|0.0%
|Benton
|316
|8
|324
|2.5%
|Clackamas
|663
|20
|683
|2.9%
|Clatsop
|110
|2
|112
|1.8%
|Columbia
|72
|2
|74
|2.7%
|Coos
|177
|16
|193
|8.3%
|Crook
|43
|3
|46
|6.5%
|Curry
|44
|1
|45
|2.2%
|Deschutes
|358
|24
|382
|6.3%
|Douglas
|259
|10
|269
|3.7%
|Grant
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Hood River
|72
|0
|72
|0.0%
|Jackson
|470
|15
|485
|3.1%
|Jefferson
|99
|3
|102
|2.9%
|Josephine
|157
|8
|165
|4.8%
|Klamath
|148
|7
|155
|4.5%
|Lake
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
|Lane
|1,060
|41
|1,101
|3.7%
|Lincoln
|59
|0
|59
|0.0%
|Linn
|384
|9
|393
|2.3%
|Malheur
|38
|2
|40
|5.0%
|Marion
|613
|26
|639
|4.1%
|Morrow
|7
|1
|8
|12.5%
|Multnomah
|1,746
|47
|1,793
|2.6%
|Polk
|116
|8
|124
|6.5%
|Sherman
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|43
|0
|43
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|56
|5
|61
|8.2%
|Union
|59
|2
|61
|3.3%
|Wallowa
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Wasco
|39
|2
|41
|4.9%
|Washington
|1,043
|32
|1,075
|3.0%
|Yamhill
|156
|13
|169
|7.7%
|Statewide
|8,441
|308
|8,749
|3.5%
Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|7,679
|1,514
|9,193
|16.5%
|Benton
|98,812
|3,209
|102,021
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|329,506
|18,302
|347,808
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|25,486
|1,235
|26,721
|4.6%
|Columbia
|30,877
|1,494
|32,371
|4.6%
|Coos
|29,142
|1,312
|30,454
|4.3%
|Crook
|11,604
|981
|12,585
|7.8%
|Curry
|7,720
|297
|8,017
|3.7%
|Deschutes
|124,035
|7,389
|131,424
|5.6%
|Douglas
|48,892
|1,810
|50,702
|3.6%
|Gilliam
|874
|28
|902
|3.1%
|Grant
|3,250
|176
|3,426
|5.1%
|Harney
|2,438
|186
|2,624
|7.1%
|Hood River
|24,291
|1,302
|25,593
|5.1%
|Jackson
|156,094
|9,938
|166,032
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|14,392
|1,607
|15,999
|10.0%
|Josephine
|41,835
|2,035
|43,870
|4.6%
|Klamath
|36,451
|2,755
|39,206
|7.0%
|Lake
|2,371
|337
|2,708
|12.4%
|Lane
|327,796
|10,916
|338,712
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|33,573
|2,124
|35,697
|6.0%
|Linn
|100,397
|6,429
|106,826
|6.0%
|Malheur
|17,220
|4,525
|21,745
|20.8%
|Marion
|249,713
|25,264
|274,977
|9.2%
|Morrow
|5,305
|1,176
|6,481
|18.1%
|Multnomah
|759,429
|43,125
|802,554
|5.4%
|Polk
|51,558
|3,587
|55,145
|6.5%
|Sherman
|1,067
|47
|1,114
|4.2%
|Tillamook
|10,726
|357
|11,083
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|48,347
|7,674
|56,021
|13.7%
|Union
|9,614
|946
|10,560
|9.0%
|Wallowa
|1,967
|69
|2,036
|3.4%
|Wasco
|25,518
|1,267
|26,785
|4.7%
|Washington
|474,776
|28,901
|503,677
|5.7%
|Wheeler
|323
|20
|343
|5.8%
|Yamhill
|96,507
|5,015
|101,522
|4.9%
|Statewide
|3,209,585
|197,349
|3,406,934
|5.8%
