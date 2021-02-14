Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 11:18 am

Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since Dec. 26

Daily case count of 254 also is the lowest in nearly four months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon for the first time since Dec. 26, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,137, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday -- the lowest number since Oct. 18 -- bringing the state's total to 150,281.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Sunday, OHA reported that 7,206 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,028 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,178 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday. 

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 677,194 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. 

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 213, which is three fewer than Saturday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7),  Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29), Yamhill (6).

CountyTotal Cases1Total deaths2
Baker6127
Benton2,17516
Clackamas13,052169
Clatsop7616
Columbia1,17621
Coos1,28117
Crook74618
Curry3686
Deschutes5,71456
Douglas2,15751
Gilliam531
Grant2201
Harney2486
Hood River1,04729
Jackson7,904106
Jefferson1,88427
Josephine2,19247
Klamath2,72154
Lake3506
Lane9,836121
Lincoln1,11618
Linn3,49754
Malheur3,30158
Marion17,975276
Morrow1,01613
Multnomah31,182512
Polk2,91142
Sherman520
Tillamook3932
Umatilla7,45879
Union1,24419
Wallowa1344
Wasco1,21225
Washington20,628207
Wheeler221
Yamhill3,64362
Statewide150,2812,137

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received February 13, 2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker140140.0%
Benton31683242.5%
Clackamas663206832.9%
Clatsop11021121.8%
Columbia722742.7%
Coos177161938.3%
Crook433466.5%
Curry441452.2%
Deschutes358243826.3%
Douglas259102693.7%
Grant4040.0%
Hood River720720.0%
Jackson470154853.1%
Jefferson9931022.9%
Josephine15781654.8%
Klamath14871554.5%
Lake21333.3%
Lane1,060411,1013.7%
Lincoln590590.0%
Linn38493932.3%
Malheur382405.0%
Marion613266394.1%
Morrow71812.5%
Multnomah1,746471,7932.6%
Polk11681246.5%
Sherman4040.0%
Tillamook430430.0%
Umatilla565618.2%
Union592613.3%
Wallowa100100.0%
Wasco392414.9%
Washington1,043321,0753.0%
Yamhill156131697.7%
Statewide8,4413088,7493.5%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker7,6791,5149,19316.5%
Benton98,8123,209102,0213.1%
Clackamas329,50618,302347,8085.3%
Clatsop25,4861,23526,7214.6%
Columbia30,8771,49432,3714.6%
Coos29,1421,31230,4544.3%
Crook11,60498112,5857.8%
Curry7,7202978,0173.7%
Deschutes124,0357,389131,4245.6%
Douglas48,8921,81050,7023.6%
Gilliam874289023.1%
Grant3,2501763,4265.1%
Harney2,4381862,6247.1%
Hood River24,2911,30225,5935.1%
Jackson156,0949,938166,0326.0%
Jefferson14,3921,60715,99910.0%
Josephine41,8352,03543,8704.6%
Klamath36,4512,75539,2067.0%
Lake2,3713372,70812.4%
Lane327,79610,916338,7123.2%
Lincoln33,5732,12435,6976.0%
Linn100,3976,429106,8266.0%
Malheur17,2204,52521,74520.8%
Marion249,71325,264274,9779.2%
Morrow5,3051,1766,48118.1%
Multnomah759,42943,125802,5545.4%
Polk51,5583,58755,1456.5%
Sherman1,067471,1144.2%
Tillamook10,72635711,0833.2%
Umatilla48,3477,67456,02113.7%
Union9,61494610,5609.0%
Wallowa1,967692,0363.4%
Wasco25,5181,26726,7854.7%
Washington474,77628,901503,6775.7%
Wheeler323203435.8%
Yamhill96,5075,015101,5224.9%
Statewide3,209,585197,3493,406,9345.8%
