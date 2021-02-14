Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths for the first time since Dec. 26

Coronavirus

Daily case count of 254 also is the lowest in nearly four months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were no new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon for the first time since Dec. 26, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,137, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday -- the lowest number since Oct. 18 -- bringing the state's total to 150,281.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Sunday, OHA reported that 7,206 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,028 doses were administered on Saturday and 3,178 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 677,194 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 213, which is three fewer than Saturday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (3), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Coos (11), Crook (3), Deschutes (22), Douglas (17), Harney (5), Jackson (11), Jefferson (2), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (32), Lincoln (1), Linn (7), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (46), Polk (1), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (29), Yamhill (6).

County Total Cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 612 7 Benton 2,175 16 Clackamas 13,052 169 Clatsop 761 6 Columbia 1,176 21 Coos 1,281 17 Crook 746 18 Curry 368 6 Deschutes 5,714 56 Douglas 2,157 51 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 220 1 Harney 248 6 Hood River 1,047 29 Jackson 7,904 106 Jefferson 1,884 27 Josephine 2,192 47 Klamath 2,721 54 Lake 350 6 Lane 9,836 121 Lincoln 1,116 18 Linn 3,497 54 Malheur 3,301 58 Marion 17,975 276 Morrow 1,016 13 Multnomah 31,182 512 Polk 2,911 42 Sherman 52 0 Tillamook 393 2 Umatilla 7,458 79 Union 1,244 19 Wallowa 134 4 Wasco 1,212 25 Washington 20,628 207 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,643 62 Statewide 150,281 2,137

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to our press releases

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) received February 13, 2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 14 0 14 0.0% Benton 316 8 324 2.5% Clackamas 663 20 683 2.9% Clatsop 110 2 112 1.8% Columbia 72 2 74 2.7% Coos 177 16 193 8.3% Crook 43 3 46 6.5% Curry 44 1 45 2.2% Deschutes 358 24 382 6.3% Douglas 259 10 269 3.7% Grant 4 0 4 0.0% Hood River 72 0 72 0.0% Jackson 470 15 485 3.1% Jefferson 99 3 102 2.9% Josephine 157 8 165 4.8% Klamath 148 7 155 4.5% Lake 2 1 3 33.3% Lane 1,060 41 1,101 3.7% Lincoln 59 0 59 0.0% Linn 384 9 393 2.3% Malheur 38 2 40 5.0% Marion 613 26 639 4.1% Morrow 7 1 8 12.5% Multnomah 1,746 47 1,793 2.6% Polk 116 8 124 6.5% Sherman 4 0 4 0.0% Tillamook 43 0 43 0.0% Umatilla 56 5 61 8.2% Union 59 2 61 3.3% Wallowa 10 0 10 0.0% Wasco 39 2 41 4.9% Washington 1,043 32 1,075 3.0% Yamhill 156 13 169 7.7% Statewide 8,441 308 8,749 3.5%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting