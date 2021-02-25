Oregon reports 10 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 in C. Oregon; 553 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two in Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,204, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 553 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 154,554.

The new deaths include Deschutes County's 59th since the pandemic began, and Jefferson County's 28th death.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 22,841 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Thursday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,684 doses were administered on Wednesday and 7,157 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 881,206 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,170,595 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

St. Charles Health System reported 23,416 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Thursday.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 156, which is six fewer than Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 12 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursday, including one who was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (12), Clackamas (46), Columbia (4), Coos (26), Crook (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (10), Douglas (27), Harney (1), Hood River (2), Jackson (75), Jefferson (9), Josephine (13), Klamath (6), Lane (51), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (4), Marion (58), Morrow (3), Multnomah (66), Polk (12), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (4), Wasco (1), Washington (61) and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 2,195th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,196th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,197th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Dec. 29 and died on Feb. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,198th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Jefferson County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,199th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Feb. 7 and died on Feb. 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,200th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,201st COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,202nd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 19 and died on Feb. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,203rd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,204th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 5 and died on Feb. 15 at Adventist Health Portland. She had underlying conditions.

