Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 292 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,208, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 292 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 155,597.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 29,330 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,513 doses were administered on Saturday and 9,817 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 973,022 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is 14 fewer than Saturday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (26), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (52), Morrow (2), Multnomah (25), Polk (11), Umatilla (8), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|656
|7
|Benton
|2,344
|16
|Clackamas
|13,380
|175
|Clatsop
|775
|6
|Columbia
|1,265
|21
|Coos
|1,491
|19
|Crook
|775
|18
|Curry
|429
|6
|Deschutes
|5,952
|59
|Douglas
|2,474
|54
|Gilliam
|53
|1
|Grant
|223
|1
|Harney
|273
|6
|Hood River
|1,069
|29
|Jackson
|8,395
|112
|Jefferson
|1,958
|28
|Josephine
|2,340
|50
|Klamath
|2,791
|55
|Lake
|376
|6
|Lane
|10,258
|126
|Lincoln
|1,132
|20
|Linn
|3,590
|56
|Malheur
|3,351
|58
|Marion
|18,468
|285
|Morrow
|1,049
|14
|Multnomah
|31,877
|528
|Polk
|3,064
|42
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|414
|2
|Umatilla
|7,659
|82
|Union
|1,284
|19
|Wallowa
|142
|4
|Wasco
|1,221
|26
|Washington
|21,211
|212
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3,783
|64
|Statewide
|155,597
|2,208
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs received 2/27/2021
|County
|Negative Els
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|106
|6
|112
|5.4%
|Benton
|141
|7
|148
|4.7%
|Clackamas
|857
|34
|891
|3.8%
|Clatsop
|141
|2
|143
|1.4%
|Columbia
|79
|7
|86
|8.1%
|Coos
|263
|42
|305
|13.8%
|Crook
|33
|0
|33
|0.0%
|Curry
|15
|1
|16
|6.3%
|Deschutes
|430
|8
|438
|1.8%
|Douglas
|186
|10
|196
|5.1%
|Grant
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Gilliam
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Harney
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Hood River
|93
|0
|93
|0.0%
|Jackson
|565
|39
|604
|6.5%
|Jefferson
|41
|4
|45
|8.9%
|Josephine
|136
|5
|141
|3.5%
|Klamath
|68
|2
|70
|2.9%
|Lake
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Lane
|773
|31
|804
|3.9%
|Lincoln
|39
|3
|42
|7.1%
|Linn
|152
|3
|155
|1.9%
|Malheur
|43
|1
|44
|2.3%
|Marion
|812
|38
|850
|4.5%
|Morrow
|8
|1
|9
|11.1%
|Multnomah
|2,714
|27
|2,741
|1.0%
|Polk
|236
|11
|247
|4.5%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|36
|2
|38
|5.3%
|Umatilla
|129
|7
|136
|5.1%
|Union
|23
|1
|24
|4.2%
|Wallowa
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Wasco
|46
|0
|46
|0.0%
|Washington
|1,504
|48
|1,552
|3.1%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|281
|10
|291
|3.4%
|Statewide
|9,986
|350
|10,336
|3.4%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELR
|Positive ELR
|Total ELR
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|8,167
|1,552
|9,719
|16.0%
|Benton
|105,877
|3,416
|109,293
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|344,997
|18,680
|363,677
|5.1%
|Clatsop
|26,709
|1,265
|27,974
|4.5%
|Columbia
|32,441
|1,591
|34,032
|4.7%
|Coos
|31,551
|1,599
|33,150
|4.8%
|Crook
|12,173
|1,015
|13,188
|7.7%
|Curry
|8,235
|353
|8,588
|4.1%
|Deschutes
|130,378
|7,604
|137,982
|5.5%
|Douglas
|52,746
|2,055
|54,801
|3.7%
|Gilliam
|902
|28
|930
|3.0%
|Grant
|3,362
|178
|3,540
|5.0%
|Harney
|2,655
|213
|2,868
|7.4%
|Hood River
|25,453
|1,324
|26,777
|4.9%
|Jackson
|165,307
|10,569
|175,876
|6.0%
|Jefferson
|15,168
|1,653
|16,821
|9.8%
|Josephine
|44,771
|2,205
|46,976
|4.7%
|Klamath
|37,911
|2,821
|40,732
|6.9%
|Lake
|2,480
|361
|2,841
|12.7%
|Lane
|356,119
|11,444
|367,563
|3.1%
|Lincoln
|34,855
|2,156
|37,011
|5.8%
|Linn
|105,478
|6,532
|112,010
|5.8%
|Malheur
|17,989
|4,565
|22,554
|20.2%
|Marion
|261,760
|25,865
|287,625
|9.0%
|Morrow
|5,565
|1,207
|6,772
|17.8%
|Multnomah
|797,010
|43,920
|840,930
|5.2%
|Polk
|54,341
|3,736
|58,077
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1,103
|47
|1,150
|4.1%
|Tillamook
|11,302
|373
|11,675
|3.2%
|Umatilla
|51,622
|7,951
|59,573
|13.3%
|Union
|10,139
|957
|11,096
|8.6%
|Wallowa
|2,100
|73
|2,173
|3.4%
|Wasco
|26,875
|1,281
|28,156
|4.5%
|Washington
|497,643
|29,610
|527,253
|5.6%
|Wheeler
|337
|20
|357
|5.6%
|Yamhill
|101,527
|5,164
|106,691
|4.8%
|Statewide
|3,387,048
|203,383
|3,590,431
|5.7%
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.
Comments