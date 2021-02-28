Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 292 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,208, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 292 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 155,597.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 29,330 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,513 doses were administered on Saturday and 9,817 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 973,022 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is 14 fewer than Saturday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (26), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (52), Morrow (2), Multnomah (25), Polk (11), Umatilla (8), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker6567
Benton2,34416
Clackamas13,380175
Clatsop7756
Columbia1,26521
Coos1,49119
Crook77518
Curry4296
Deschutes5,95259
Douglas2,47454
Gilliam531
Grant2231
Harney2736
Hood River1,06929
Jackson8,395112
Jefferson1,95828
Josephine2,34050
Klamath2,79155
Lake3766
Lane10,258126
Lincoln1,13220
Linn3,59056
Malheur3,35158
Marion18,468285
Morrow1,04914
Multnomah31,877528
Polk3,06442
Sherman530
Tillamook4142
Umatilla7,65982
Union1,28419
Wallowa1424
Wasco1,22126
Washington21,211212
Wheeler221
Yamhill3,78364
Statewide155,5972,208

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs received 2/27/2021

CountyNegative ElsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker10661125.4%
Benton14171484.7%
Clackamas857348913.8%
Clatsop14121431.4%
Columbia797868.1%
Coos2634230513.8%
Crook330330.0%
Curry151166.3%
Deschutes43084381.8%
Douglas186101965.1%
Grant2020.0%
Gilliam2020.0%
Harney7070.0%
Hood River930930.0%
Jackson565396046.5%
Jefferson414458.9%
Josephine13651413.5%
Klamath682702.9%
Lake100100.0%
Lane773318043.9%
Lincoln393427.1%
Linn15231551.9%
Malheur431442.3%
Marion812388504.5%
Morrow81911.1%
Multnomah2,714272,7411.0%
Polk236112474.5%
Sherman3030.0%
Tillamook362385.3%
Umatilla12971365.1%
Union231244.2%
Wallowa110110.0%
Wasco460460.0%
Washington1,504481,5523.1%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill281102913.4%
Statewide9,98635010,3363.4%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRPositive ELRTotal ELRPercent Positivity
Baker8,1671,5529,71916.0%
Benton105,8773,416109,2933.1%
Clackamas344,99718,680363,6775.1%
Clatsop26,7091,26527,9744.5%
Columbia32,4411,59134,0324.7%
Coos31,5511,59933,1504.8%
Crook12,1731,01513,1887.7%
Curry8,2353538,5884.1%
Deschutes130,3787,604137,9825.5%
Douglas52,7462,05554,8013.7%
Gilliam902289303.0%
Grant3,3621783,5405.0%
Harney2,6552132,8687.4%
Hood River25,4531,32426,7774.9%
Jackson165,30710,569175,8766.0%
Jefferson15,1681,65316,8219.8%
Josephine44,7712,20546,9764.7%
Klamath37,9112,82140,7326.9%
Lake2,4803612,84112.7%
Lane356,11911,444367,5633.1%
Lincoln34,8552,15637,0115.8%
Linn105,4786,532112,0105.8%
Malheur17,9894,56522,55420.2%
Marion261,76025,865287,6259.0%
Morrow5,5651,2076,77217.8%
Multnomah797,01043,920840,9305.2%
Polk54,3413,73658,0776.4%
Sherman1,103471,1504.1%
Tillamook11,30237311,6753.2%
Umatilla51,6227,95159,57313.3%
Union10,13995711,0968.6%
Wallowa2,100732,1733.4%
Wasco26,8751,28128,1564.5%
Washington497,64329,610527,2535.6%
Wheeler337203575.6%
Yamhill101,5275,164106,6914.8%
Statewide3,387,048203,3833,590,4315.7%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

Global response: The World Health Organization guides the global response.

