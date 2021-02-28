Oregon reports no new COVID-19 deaths, 292 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,208, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 292 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 155,597.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 29,330 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,513 doses were administered on Saturday and 9,817 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 973,022 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is 14 fewer than Saturday. There are 26 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (7), Clackamas (26), Columbia (4), Coos (10), Curry (3), Deschutes (6), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (21), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (36), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (52), Morrow (2), Multnomah (25), Polk (11), Umatilla (8), Washington (42), Yamhill (10).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 656 7 Benton 2,344 16 Clackamas 13,380 175 Clatsop 775 6 Columbia 1,265 21 Coos 1,491 19 Crook 775 18 Curry 429 6 Deschutes 5,952 59 Douglas 2,474 54 Gilliam 53 1 Grant 223 1 Harney 273 6 Hood River 1,069 29 Jackson 8,395 112 Jefferson 1,958 28 Josephine 2,340 50 Klamath 2,791 55 Lake 376 6 Lane 10,258 126 Lincoln 1,132 20 Linn 3,590 56 Malheur 3,351 58 Marion 18,468 285 Morrow 1,049 14 Multnomah 31,877 528 Polk 3,064 42 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 414 2 Umatilla 7,659 82 Union 1,284 19 Wallowa 142 4 Wasco 1,221 26 Washington 21,211 212 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,783 64 Statewide 155,597 2,208

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs received 2/27/2021

County Negative Els Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 106 6 112 5.4% Benton 141 7 148 4.7% Clackamas 857 34 891 3.8% Clatsop 141 2 143 1.4% Columbia 79 7 86 8.1% Coos 263 42 305 13.8% Crook 33 0 33 0.0% Curry 15 1 16 6.3% Deschutes 430 8 438 1.8% Douglas 186 10 196 5.1% Grant 2 0 2 0.0% Gilliam 2 0 2 0.0% Harney 7 0 7 0.0% Hood River 93 0 93 0.0% Jackson 565 39 604 6.5% Jefferson 41 4 45 8.9% Josephine 136 5 141 3.5% Klamath 68 2 70 2.9% Lake 10 0 10 0.0% Lane 773 31 804 3.9% Lincoln 39 3 42 7.1% Linn 152 3 155 1.9% Malheur 43 1 44 2.3% Marion 812 38 850 4.5% Morrow 8 1 9 11.1% Multnomah 2,714 27 2,741 1.0% Polk 236 11 247 4.5% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 36 2 38 5.3% Umatilla 129 7 136 5.1% Union 23 1 24 4.2% Wallowa 11 0 11 0.0% Wasco 46 0 46 0.0% Washington 1,504 48 1,552 3.1% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 281 10 291 3.4% Statewide 9,986 350 10,336 3.4%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELR Positive ELR Total ELR Percent Positivity Baker 8,167 1,552 9,719 16.0% Benton 105,877 3,416 109,293 3.1% Clackamas 344,997 18,680 363,677 5.1% Clatsop 26,709 1,265 27,974 4.5% Columbia 32,441 1,591 34,032 4.7% Coos 31,551 1,599 33,150 4.8% Crook 12,173 1,015 13,188 7.7% Curry 8,235 353 8,588 4.1% Deschutes 130,378 7,604 137,982 5.5% Douglas 52,746 2,055 54,801 3.7% Gilliam 902 28 930 3.0% Grant 3,362 178 3,540 5.0% Harney 2,655 213 2,868 7.4% Hood River 25,453 1,324 26,777 4.9% Jackson 165,307 10,569 175,876 6.0% Jefferson 15,168 1,653 16,821 9.8% Josephine 44,771 2,205 46,976 4.7% Klamath 37,911 2,821 40,732 6.9% Lake 2,480 361 2,841 12.7% Lane 356,119 11,444 367,563 3.1% Lincoln 34,855 2,156 37,011 5.8% Linn 105,478 6,532 112,010 5.8% Malheur 17,989 4,565 22,554 20.2% Marion 261,760 25,865 287,625 9.0% Morrow 5,565 1,207 6,772 17.8% Multnomah 797,010 43,920 840,930 5.2% Polk 54,341 3,736 58,077 6.4% Sherman 1,103 47 1,150 4.1% Tillamook 11,302 373 11,675 3.2% Umatilla 51,622 7,951 59,573 13.3% Union 10,139 957 11,096 8.6% Wallowa 2,100 73 2,173 3.4% Wasco 26,875 1,281 28,156 4.5% Washington 497,643 29,610 527,253 5.6% Wheeler 337 20 357 5.6% Yamhill 101,527 5,164 106,691 4.8% Statewide 3,387,048 203,383 3,590,431 5.7%

