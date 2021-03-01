Monthly reports released for COVID-19 cases at emergency child care facilities

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting this month, the Early Learning Division will be publishing a monthly report detailing the Emergency Child Care facilities reporting a confirmed or presumptive positive COVID-19 case to the Office of Child Care. The report can be found on ELD’s COVID-19 website.

When ELD released its “Health and Safety Guidelines for Child Care and Early Education Operating During COVID-19,” it became a requirement that ECC facilities report confirmed and presumptive positive cases to OCC starting Sept.1, 2020. The OCC staff capture this information based on what is self-reported by child care facilities. Prior to September, it was only a recommendation that cases be reported to OCC.

This report is different from the “Weekly Outbreak Report” published by the Oregon Health Authority each week, which includes outbreaks with two or more cases in child care settings with the capacity for more than 16 students. Coupled with the OHA report, ELD’s report is intended to provide the public with a more complete picture of COVID-19 cases occurring in child care.