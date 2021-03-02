Oregon reports 13 more COVID-19 related deaths, including Deschutes’ 60th

Coronavirus

Another 269 new cases; Douglas County resident has Brazilian variant

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 13 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including the 60th in Deschutes County, raising the state’s death toll to 2,225, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 269 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 156,037.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 10,911 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Tuesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,894 doses were administered on Monday and 7,017 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 997,448 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,244,505 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

St. Charles Health System reported 27,445 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is 17 more than Monday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

First case of P.1 variant detected in Oregon

OHA was notified yesterday that a person in Oregon, identified as a Douglas County resident, has tested positive with the variant COVID-19 virus strain originally detected in Brazil.

This is the first identification in Oregon of the Brazil variant strain, also called strain P.1. The individual has known travel history prior to testing positive. The individual has worked closely with the local health department and has followed public health recommendations for self-isolating.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (6), Douglas (20), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Jackson (44), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (24), Lincoln (3), Linn (6), Marion (26), Morrow (1), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Washington (23) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,213th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,214th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on Feb. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,215th COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,216th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,217th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Deschutes County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,218th COVID-19 death is a 27-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,219th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,220th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 26 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,221st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 6 and died on Feb. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,222nd COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 8 and died on Feb. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,223rd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on Feb. 19 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,224th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 25 and died on Feb. 9 at his residence. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,225th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Feb. 19 and died on Feb. 28 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

