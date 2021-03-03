Oregon reports 27 more COVID-19 related deaths; 1 million vaccine doses given

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,252, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday.

OHA also reported 276 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 156,287.

Note: A large volume of backlogged electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) were received Tuesday. As a result, Wednesday’s test counts are higher than anticipated. Test results were from Jan. 1 to March 1. Approximately 99% of these test results were negative results, and Wednesday's percent positivity is lower than anticipated.

Oregon hits milestone: 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered

OHA recorded Wednesday more than 1 million vaccines administered to Oregonians. There were 22,346 doses recorded Tuesday, bringing the total number of doses administered in the state to 1,019,767. The first dose was administered on Dec. 14, less than three months ago.

About one in five Oregonians who likely are eligible have received at least one dose.

The vaccine has been delivered to every Oregon county, long-term care and residential care facilities, adult foster homes, group homes for those with disabilities, hospitals, mass vaccination events, mobile events, clinics, Tribal health centers, group homes, congregate care settings, pharmacies, outpatient clinics, federally qualified health centers and other locations throughout the state.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,019,767 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,310,175 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

“This could not happen without the partnerships that have been strengthened and developed to move Oregon closer to community immunity, and the thousands of providers, volunteers, nurses and countless other Oregonians who made this happen,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “Every day, we are delivering more than 22,000 doses of vaccine that will bring us to the end of this difficult journey for so many.

“Our ability to meet our timelines for opening up scheduling opportunities to additional groups will still require an adequate and consistent supply of doses from the federal government, a large number of Oregonians who are able and willing to get vaccinated and the ability of our vaccination sites to immunize all eligible persons.”

St. Charles Health System has given 27,447 COVID-19 vaccinations as of early Wednesday.

As Oregon continues the vaccine rollout, OHA encourages all Oregonians to keep taking the protective measures to help keep themselves, families, coworkers, loved ones, friends and communities safe and healthy. They continue to recommend that all Oregonians:

Maintain 6 feet of physical distance;

Wear a face covering when outside the house;

Practice good hand hygiene;

Avoid any gatherings with non-household members;

If you start to have symptoms — even mild ones — consult with a medical provider quickly to get instructions on how to care for yourself and your household members and to determine whether to get tested;

And finally, if you get a call from a local public health authority, answer it, and take their advice on how to protect yourself and those around you.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 140, which is nine fewer than Tuesday. There are 31 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend had 14 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Wednesday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Details of Wednesday’s reported deaths will be published later.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (3), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (24), Deschutes (10), Douglas (22), Grant (2), Harney (2), Jackson (47), Jefferson (5), Josephine (5), Klamath (2), Lane (15), Linn (4), Malheur (2), Marion (28), Multnomah (26), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (7), Union (10), Washington (25) and Yamhill (2).

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.