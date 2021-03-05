Deschutes County clinics to give 3,510 COVID-19 vaccine first doses next week

Coronavirus

Eligible seniors who filled out interest form will be called to schedule appointments in Bend, Redmond, Sisters and La Pine

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County plans to distribute 3,510 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines at clinics next week in Bend, Redmond, La Pine and Sisters -- and this time, don't call them, sparking all that frustration -- they'll call you.

“With next week’s clinics, we are focusing on reaching our older adult and vulnerable populations that have difficulty making it to the Vaccination Clinic at the Fair & Expo Center,” said Molly Wells Darling, Deschutes County Health Services' deputy incident commander. “This is a model that we have used successfully in previous weeks.”

As NewsChannel 21 reported previously, the county moved to the new setup for the coming week because the Sportsmen's Show at the Expo Center needs plenty of room for social distancing.

Next week, COVID-19 vaccines will be provided by appointment at:

Deschutes County Health Services Vaccine Clinic, Bend. The county will call eligible residents who have completed the County’s Vaccine Interest Form to schedule appointments directly, until appointments are filled. Staff will begin calling residents on Monday. Priority for appointments will be given to older adults by age (oldest adults will be called first). Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

The county will call eligible residents who have completed the County’s Vaccine Interest Form to schedule appointments directly, until appointments are filled. Staff will begin calling residents on Monday. Priority for appointments will be given to older adults by age (oldest adults will be called first). Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine. La Pine Senior Center / Deschutes County Health Services Vaccine Clinic. The county will call eligible residents in South County who have completed the County’s Vaccine Interest Form to schedule appointments directly, until appointments are filled. Staff will begin calling residents on Monday. Priority for appointments will be given to older adults by age (oldest adults will be called first). Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

The county will call eligible residents in South County who have completed the County’s Vaccine Interest Form to schedule appointments directly, until appointments are filled. Staff will begin calling residents on Monday. Priority for appointments will be given to older adults by age (oldest adults will be called first). Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine. Mosaic Medical will be reaching out directly to schedule appointments for patients 65 and older. Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

will be reaching out directly to schedule appointments for patients 65 and older. Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine. Summit/BMC will be reaching out directly to schedule appointments for patients 65 and older. Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

will be reaching out directly to schedule appointments for patients 65 and older. Please do not call the clinic to inquire about receiving a vaccine. Sisters Drug will be reaching out directly to schedule appointments for patients 65 and older. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about receiving a vaccine.

will be reaching out directly to schedule appointments for patients 65 and older. Please do not call the pharmacy to inquire about receiving a vaccine. Fred Meyer (Bend and Redmond) will provide appointments to eligible residents. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit www.fredmeyer.com/covidvaccine or call (866) 211-5320.

will provide appointments to eligible residents. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit www.fredmeyer.com/covidvaccine or call (866) 211-5320. Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

According to Oregon Health Authority data, Deschutes County has vaccinated nearly half of residents 65 or older and 80% of residents 75 or older.

“While vaccine demand continues to be much higher than the allotted doses we are receiving weekly from the state, Deschutes County is one of the leaders in the state in percentage of older adults vaccinated, “ said Dr. George Conway, Deschutes County Health Services director. “We anticipate our weekly vaccine allocation may increase in the coming weeks. With the eligible populations remaining the same for the next few weeks, we are confident we will continue to make steady progress in vaccinating our eligible residents.”

Residents are encouraged to fill out the Vaccine Interest Form at vaccine.deschutes.org. If you need assistance signing up for the Vaccine Interest Form, please call 541-699-5109. Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday - Friday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday and Sunday. Please be prepared to wait on hold or call back as this line is experiencing high call volumes.

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program



Some retail pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. There will not be enough vaccines to vaccinate all eligible Oregonians at these locations due to the limited supply. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Vaccine eligibility

Eligible groups include:

Adults 65 and older

Residents who are health care providers, EMS providers, law enforcement, medically-fragile children and their caretakers, those with intellectual or developmental disabilities, childcare providers, early learning and K-12 educators and staff. (See the full list here).

To determine if you are eligible for a vaccine, visit get vaccinated.oregon.gov.

Central Oregonians in Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson counties can sign up here to be notified when they are eligible to receive the vaccine.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine in Central Oregon



Visit: