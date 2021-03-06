Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 202 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,296, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 202 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 157,079.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 33,847 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,943 doses were administered on Friday 5 and 14,904 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,115,802 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 113, which is eight fewer than Friday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (5), Coos (15), Curry (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (7), Lane (16), Lincoln (2), Malheur (5), Marion (26), Multnomah (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,294th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,295th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on Jan. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,296th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on February 23 and died on February 26 at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases1
|Total deaths2
|Baker
|676
|9
|Benton
|2,366
|18
|Clackamas
|13,456
|191
|Clatsop
|779
|6
|Columbia
|1,277
|21
|Coos
|1,591
|21
|Crook
|781
|18
|Curry
|438
|7
|Deschutes
|6,027
|65
|Douglas
|2,592
|55
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|230
|1
|Harney
|278
|6
|Hood River
|1,071
|29
|Jackson
|8,569
|118
|Jefferson
|1,976
|30
|Josephine
|2,400
|56
|Klamath
|2,816
|55
|Lake
|383
|6
|Lane
|10,373
|131
|Lincoln
|1,139
|20
|Linn
|3,613
|57
|Malheur
|3,363
|58
|Marion
|18,625
|287
|Morrow
|1,050
|14
|Multnomah
|32,006
|550
|Polk
|3,088
|45
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|430
|2
|Umatilla
|7,709
|82
|Union
|1,305
|19
|Wallowa
|144
|5
|Wasco
|1,222
|26
|Washington
|21,377
|217
|Wheeler
|22
|1
|Yamhill
|3,800
|69
|Statewide
|157,079
|2,296
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
Electronic Laboratory Reporting Received March 5, 2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|22
|1
|23
|4.3%
|Benton
|292
|5
|297
|1.7%
|Clackamas
|558
|46
|604
|7.6%
|Clatsop
|62
|3
|65
|4.6%
|Columbia
|60
|1
|61
|1.6%
|Coos
|185
|29
|214
|13.6%
|Crook
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Curry
|38
|6
|44
|13.6%
|Deschutes
|362
|18
|380
|4.7%
|Douglas
|199
|26
|225
|11.6%
|Grant
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Harney
|6
|0
|6
|0.0%
|Hood River
|34
|3
|37
|8.1%
|Jackson
|505
|47
|552
|8.5%
|Jefferson
|33
|1
|34
|2.9%
|Josephine
|241
|18
|259
|6.9%
|Klamath
|41
|3
|44
|6.8%
|Lake
|22
|3
|25
|12.0%
|Lane
|1,634
|11
|1,645
|0.7%
|Lincoln
|53
|2
|55
|3.6%
|Linn
|182
|3
|185
|1.6%
|Malheur
|67
|9
|76
|11.8%
|Marion
|605
|24
|629
|3.8%
|Morrow
|22
|0
|22
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|1,552
|62
|1,614
|3.8%
|Polk
|95
|7
|102
|6.9%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|27
|5
|32
|15.6%
|Umatilla
|133
|4
|137
|2.9%
|Union
|47
|8
|55
|14.5%
|Wallowa
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Wasco
|22
|0
|22
|0.0%
|Washington
|840
|71
|911
|7.8%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|164
|10
|174
|5.7%
|Statewide
|8,140
|426
|8,566
|5.0%
Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|8,824
|1,627
|10,451
|15.6%
|Benton
|110,793
|3,799
|114,592
|3.3%
|Clackamas
|361,141
|20,535
|381,676
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|29,164
|1,388
|30,552
|4.5%
|Columbia
|34,028
|1,735
|35,763
|4.9%
|Coos
|35,857
|1,850
|37,707
|4.9%
|Crook
|13,909
|1,081
|14,990
|7.2%
|Curry
|8,549
|375
|8,924
|4.2%
|Deschutes
|152,592
|8,120
|160,712
|5.1%
|Douglas
|61,347
|2,913
|64,260
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,010
|42
|1,052
|4.0%
|Grant
|4,245
|201
|4,446
|4.5%
|Harney
|3,590
|333
|3,923
|8.5%
|Hood River
|27,021
|1,492
|28,513
|5.2%
|Jackson
|173,450
|12,607
|186,057
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|16,571
|1,763
|18,334
|9.6%
|Josephine
|51,798
|2,729
|54,527
|5.0%
|Klamath
|38,949
|3,140
|42,089
|7.5%
|Lake
|4,178
|390
|4,568
|8.5%
|Lane
|375,074
|12,250
|387,324
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|36,678
|2,387
|39,065
|6.1%
|Linn
|112,829
|7,024
|119,853
|5.9%
|Malheur
|21,696
|4,943
|26,639
|18.6%
|Marion
|284,821
|28,040
|312,861
|9.0%
|Morrow
|6,187
|1,271
|7,458
|17.0%
|Multnomah
|847,310
|47,965
|895,275
|5.4%
|Polk
|57,984
|4,095
|62,079
|6.6%
|Sherman
|1,222
|61
|1,283
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|11,913
|429
|12,342
|3.5%
|Umatilla
|55,813
|8,581
|64,394
|13.3%
|Union
|15,253
|1,616
|16,869
|9.6%
|Wallowa
|2,598
|137
|2,735
|5.0%
|Wasco
|29,945
|1,513
|31,458
|4.8%
|Washington
|523,274
|34,915
|558,189
|6.3%
|Wheeler
|549
|21
|570
|3.7%
|Yamhill
|112,054
|6,021
|118,075
|5.1%
|Statewide
|3,632,216
|227,389
|3,859,605
|5.9%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
