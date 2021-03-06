Skip to Content
Coronavirus
Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 202 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,296, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 202 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 157,079.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 33,847 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,943 doses were administered on Friday 5 and 14,904 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,115,802 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 113, which is eight fewer than Friday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (5), Coos (15), Curry (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (7), Lane (16), Lincoln (2), Malheur (5), Marion (26), Multnomah (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,294th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,295th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on Jan. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,296th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on February 23 and died on February 26 at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases1Total deaths2
Baker6769
Benton2,36618
Clackamas13,456191
Clatsop7796
Columbia1,27721
Coos1,59121
Crook78118
Curry4387
Deschutes6,02765
Douglas2,59255
Gilliam541
Grant2301
Harney2786
Hood River1,07129
Jackson8,569118
Jefferson1,97630
Josephine2,40056
Klamath2,81655
Lake3836
Lane10,373131
Lincoln1,13920
Linn3,61357
Malheur3,36358
Marion18,625287
Morrow1,05014
Multnomah32,006550
Polk3,08845
Sherman530
Tillamook4302
Umatilla7,70982
Union1,30519
Wallowa1445
Wasco1,22226
Washington21,377217
Wheeler221
Yamhill3,80069
Statewide157,0792,296

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting Received March 5, 2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker221234.3%
Benton29252971.7%
Clackamas558466047.6%
Clatsop623654.6%
Columbia601611.6%
Coos1852921413.6%
Crook170170.0%
Curry3864413.6%
Deschutes362183804.7%
Douglas1992622511.6%
Grant7070.0%
Harney6060.0%
Hood River343378.1%
Jackson505475528.5%
Jefferson331342.9%
Josephine241182596.9%
Klamath413446.8%
Lake2232512.0%
Lane1,634111,6450.7%
Lincoln532553.6%
Linn18231851.6%
Malheur6797611.8%
Marion605246293.8%
Morrow220220.0%
Multnomah1,552621,6143.8%
Polk9571026.9%
Sherman2020.0%
Tillamook2753215.6%
Umatilla13341372.9%
Union4785514.5%
Wallowa9090.0%
Wasco220220.0%
Washington840719117.8%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yamhill164101745.7%
Statewide8,1404268,5665.0%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker8,8241,62710,45115.6%
Benton110,7933,799114,5923.3%
Clackamas361,14120,535381,6765.4%
Clatsop29,1641,38830,5524.5%
Columbia34,0281,73535,7634.9%
Coos35,8571,85037,7074.9%
Crook13,9091,08114,9907.2%
Curry8,5493758,9244.2%
Deschutes152,5928,120160,7125.1%
Douglas61,3472,91364,2604.5%
Gilliam1,010421,0524.0%
Grant4,2452014,4464.5%
Harney3,5903333,9238.5%
Hood River27,0211,49228,5135.2%
Jackson173,45012,607186,0576.8%
Jefferson16,5711,76318,3349.6%
Josephine51,7982,72954,5275.0%
Klamath38,9493,14042,0897.5%
Lake4,1783904,5688.5%
Lane375,07412,250387,3243.2%
Lincoln36,6782,38739,0656.1%
Linn112,8297,024119,8535.9%
Malheur21,6964,94326,63918.6%
Marion284,82128,040312,8619.0%
Morrow6,1871,2717,45817.0%
Multnomah847,31047,965895,2755.4%
Polk57,9844,09562,0796.6%
Sherman1,222611,2834.8%
Tillamook11,91342912,3423.5%
Umatilla55,8138,58164,39413.3%
Union15,2531,61616,8699.6%
Wallowa2,5981372,7355.0%
Wasco29,9451,51331,4584.8%
Washington523,27434,915558,1896.3%
Wheeler549215703.7%
Yamhill112,0546,021118,0755.1%
Statewide3,632,216227,3893,859,6055.9%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.

