Oregon reports 3 more COVID-19 related deaths, 202 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are three new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,296, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 202 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 157,079.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 33,847 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,943 doses were administered on Friday 5 and 14,904 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,115,802 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,362,535 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 113, which is eight fewer than Friday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (5), Clackamas (5), Coos (15), Curry (2), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (27), Jefferson (1), Josephine (11), Klamath (7), Lane (16), Lincoln (2), Malheur (5), Marion (26), Multnomah (11), Polk (4), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (4), Wasco (1), Washington (18) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,294th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive on Dec. 14 and died on Feb. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,295th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on Jan. 31 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,296th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on February 23 and died on February 26 at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases1 Total deaths2 Baker 676 9 Benton 2,366 18 Clackamas 13,456 191 Clatsop 779 6 Columbia 1,277 21 Coos 1,591 21 Crook 781 18 Curry 438 7 Deschutes 6,027 65 Douglas 2,592 55 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 230 1 Harney 278 6 Hood River 1,071 29 Jackson 8,569 118 Jefferson 1,976 30 Josephine 2,400 56 Klamath 2,816 55 Lake 383 6 Lane 10,373 131 Lincoln 1,139 20 Linn 3,613 57 Malheur 3,363 58 Marion 18,625 287 Morrow 1,050 14 Multnomah 32,006 550 Polk 3,088 45 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 430 2 Umatilla 7,709 82 Union 1,305 19 Wallowa 144 5 Wasco 1,222 26 Washington 21,377 217 Wheeler 22 1 Yamhill 3,800 69 Statewide 157,079 2,296

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting Received March 5, 2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 22 1 23 4.3% Benton 292 5 297 1.7% Clackamas 558 46 604 7.6% Clatsop 62 3 65 4.6% Columbia 60 1 61 1.6% Coos 185 29 214 13.6% Crook 17 0 17 0.0% Curry 38 6 44 13.6% Deschutes 362 18 380 4.7% Douglas 199 26 225 11.6% Grant 7 0 7 0.0% Harney 6 0 6 0.0% Hood River 34 3 37 8.1% Jackson 505 47 552 8.5% Jefferson 33 1 34 2.9% Josephine 241 18 259 6.9% Klamath 41 3 44 6.8% Lake 22 3 25 12.0% Lane 1,634 11 1,645 0.7% Lincoln 53 2 55 3.6% Linn 182 3 185 1.6% Malheur 67 9 76 11.8% Marion 605 24 629 3.8% Morrow 22 0 22 0.0% Multnomah 1,552 62 1,614 3.8% Polk 95 7 102 6.9% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 27 5 32 15.6% Umatilla 133 4 137 2.9% Union 47 8 55 14.5% Wallowa 9 0 9 0.0% Wasco 22 0 22 0.0% Washington 840 71 911 7.8% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 164 10 174 5.7% Statewide 8,140 426 8,566 5.0%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 8,824 1,627 10,451 15.6% Benton 110,793 3,799 114,592 3.3% Clackamas 361,141 20,535 381,676 5.4% Clatsop 29,164 1,388 30,552 4.5% Columbia 34,028 1,735 35,763 4.9% Coos 35,857 1,850 37,707 4.9% Crook 13,909 1,081 14,990 7.2% Curry 8,549 375 8,924 4.2% Deschutes 152,592 8,120 160,712 5.1% Douglas 61,347 2,913 64,260 4.5% Gilliam 1,010 42 1,052 4.0% Grant 4,245 201 4,446 4.5% Harney 3,590 333 3,923 8.5% Hood River 27,021 1,492 28,513 5.2% Jackson 173,450 12,607 186,057 6.8% Jefferson 16,571 1,763 18,334 9.6% Josephine 51,798 2,729 54,527 5.0% Klamath 38,949 3,140 42,089 7.5% Lake 4,178 390 4,568 8.5% Lane 375,074 12,250 387,324 3.2% Lincoln 36,678 2,387 39,065 6.1% Linn 112,829 7,024 119,853 5.9% Malheur 21,696 4,943 26,639 18.6% Marion 284,821 28,040 312,861 9.0% Morrow 6,187 1,271 7,458 17.0% Multnomah 847,310 47,965 895,275 5.4% Polk 57,984 4,095 62,079 6.6% Sherman 1,222 61 1,283 4.8% Tillamook 11,913 429 12,342 3.5% Umatilla 55,813 8,581 64,394 13.3% Union 15,253 1,616 16,869 9.6% Wallowa 2,598 137 2,735 5.0% Wasco 29,945 1,513 31,458 4.8% Washington 523,274 34,915 558,189 6.3% Wheeler 549 21 570 3.7% Yamhill 112,054 6,021 118,075 5.1% Statewide 3,632,216 227,389 3,859,605 5.9%

