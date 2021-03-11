Biden administration grants Oregon exemption to educators’ vaccine priority

Coronavirus

OHA notes Oregon was earlier than many states in vaccinating educators

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Oregon Health Authority and pharmacies in Oregon providing COVID-19 vaccines confirmed Thursday that pharmacies in Oregon can continue to serve Oregonians age 65 years and older.

The announcement follows an exemption granted to Oregon by the U.S. President Joe Biden administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, OHA said.

Earlier this month, the administration set a goal to reopen the nation’s schools by having all educators, child care workers and other education staff receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose by the end of March.

Unlike many other states, Oregon authorized the state’s estimated 152,000 K-12 education workers, child care providers and early learning workers to be eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting Jan. 25.

That eligibility expanded to older adults age 80 and older beginning Feb. 8. Over the next four weeks, eligibility in Oregon expanded to other older adults. Today, older adults 65 and older in Oregon are eligible to be vaccinated statewide, including at retail pharmacies.

Five pharmacy chains in Oregon are participating in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program and receive COVID-19 vaccines at 175 locations around the state. This includes 107 Safeway/Albertsons locations, 44 Walgreens stores, 13 Costco pharmacies, eight Health Marts and three Rite-Aids.

Participating pharmacies use their own scheduling systems, which require people to be eligible under Oregon’s vaccine eligibility guidance. Appointments for vaccinations are provided as vaccines are available. Demand for vaccinations in Oregon continues to exceed available vaccine doses, OHA said Thursday.

"OHA appreciates the assistance provided by the CDC and our federal pharmacy partners, who are working to ensure every Oregonian can be vaccinated as quickly as possible," the agency's statement said.

Eligible Oregonians looking for appointments at a Federal Retail Pharmacy Program participant can find them at the links below:

Costco: costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

Health Mart: healthmartcovidvaccine.com

Safeway/Albertsons: safeway.com/pharmacy/covid-19.html

Walgreens: walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

Rite-Aid: oregon.gov/oha/covid19/Pages/vaccine-information-by-county.aspx