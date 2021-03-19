Oregon reports four new COVID-19 related deaths, 381 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,357, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 381 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 160,994.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 39,348 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Friday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 23,038 doses were administered on Thursday and 16,310 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 851,175 doses of Pfizer, 902,200 doses of Moderna and 54,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

St. Charles Health System reported 34,044 COVID-19 vaccinations given as of early Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 115, which is one fewer than Thursday. There are 30 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 10 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, two of whom were in the ICU, but not on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Linn (10), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,354th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 8. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,355th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,356th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on March 17 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,357th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on Feb. 11. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.