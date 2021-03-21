Oregon reports one more COVID-19 related death, 224 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,363, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 224 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state's total to 161,531.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 22,232 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,149 doses were administered on Saturday and 8,083 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,509,386 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).

To date, 1,858,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 112, which is six more than Saturday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (21), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (13), Lake (1), Lane (8), Linn (12), Marion (38), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Union (2), Washington (40) and Yamhill (1).

Oregon’s 2,363rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 699 12 Benton 2,499 18 Clackamas 13,889 196 Clatsop 807 7 Columbia 1,308 24 Coos 1,795 24 Crook 796 18 Curry 514 8 Deschutes 6,173 70 Douglas 2,781 58 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 262 2 Harney 283 6 Hood River 1,076 29 Jackson 8,955 120 Jefferson 2,002 31 Josephine 2,650 59 Klamath 2,907 56 Lake 394 6 Lane 10,564 139 Lincoln 1,178 20 Linn 3,734 59 Malheur 3,384 58 Marion 19,076 295 Morrow 1,055 14 Multnomah 32,668 557 Polk 3,155 48 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 465 2 Umatilla 7,816 82 Union 1,348 20 Wallowa 145 5 Wasco 1,236 27 Washington 21,914 221 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 3,871 70 Statewide 161,531 2,363

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs) received March 20, 2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 27 2 29 6.9% Benton 188 7 195 3.6% Clackamas 947 32 979 3.3% Clatsop 118 1 119 0.8% Columbia 70 8 78 10.3% Coos 198 22 220 10.0% Crook 44 1 45 2.2% Curry 73 6 79 7.6% Deschutes 492 12 504 2.4% Douglas 166 5 171 2.9% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 9 0 9 0.0% Harney 4 1 5 20.0% Hood River 64 0 64 0.0% Jackson 545 20 565 3.5% Jefferson 40 2 42 4.8% Josephine 226 8 234 3.4% Klamath 55 5 60 8.3% Lake 4 0 4 0.0% Lane 791 7 798 0.9% Lincoln 105 2 107 1.9% Linn 396 11 407 2.7% Malheur 42 0 42 0.0% Marion 680 39 719 5.4% Morrow 9 0 9 0.0% Multnomah 2,658 37 2,695 1.4% Polk 232 1 233 0.4% Sherman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 71 3 74 4.1% Umatilla 58 2 60 3.3% Union 24 3 27 11.1% Wallowa 3 0 3 0.0% Wasco 54 0 54 0.0% Washington 1,485 68 1,553 4.4% Wheeler 4 0 4 0.0% Yamhill 334 3 337 0.9% Statewide 10,218 308 10,526 2.9%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs)

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 9,627 1,646 11,273 14.6% Benton 117,590 3,918 121,508 3.2% Clackamas 380,817 21,388 402,205 5.3% Clatsop 30,224 1,438 31,662 4.5% Columbia 35,734 1,784 37,518 4.8% Coos 38,566 2,160 40,726 5.3% Crook 14,441 1,106 15,547 7.1% Curry 9,370 443 9,813 4.5% Deschutes 160,046 8,263 168,309 4.9% Douglas 65,863 3,097 68,960 4.5% Gilliam 1,080 42 1,122 3.7% Grant 4,572 236 4,808 4.9% Harney 3,699 336 4,035 8.3% Hood River 28,123 1,509 29,632 5.1% Jackson 183,746 13,284 197,030 6.7% Jefferson 17,233 1,783 19,016 9.4% Josephine 56,341 3,004 59,345 5.1% Klamath 40,603 3,256 43,859 7.4% Lake 4,527 394 4,921 8.0% Lane 401,810 12,456 414,266 3.0% Lincoln 37,714 2,419 40,133 6.0% Linn 117,697 7,170 124,867 5.7% Malheur 22,756 4,956 27,712 17.9% Marion 299,477 28,632 328,109 8.7% Morrow 6,477 1,274 7,751 16.4% Multnomah 893,513 49,083 942,596 5.2% Polk 60,716 4,151 64,867 6.4% Sherman 1,249 62 1,311 4.7% Tillamook 12,546 453 12,999 3.5% Umatilla 58,058 8,692 66,750 13.0% Union 16,567 1,687 18,254 9.2% Wallowa 2,704 142 2,846 5.0% Wasco 30,582 1,532 32,114 4.8% Washington 549,569 36,107 585,676 6.2% Wheeler 611 24 635 3.8% Yamhill 117,674 6,212 123,886 5.0% Statewide 3,831,922 234,139 4,066,061 5.8%

