Oregon reports one more COVID-19 related death, 224 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,363, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 224 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state's total to 161,531.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 22,232 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,149 doses were administered on Saturday and 8,083 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,509,386 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations occurred at Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service (EMS) agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities (LPHAs).
To date, 1,858,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 112, which is six more than Saturday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (21), Columbia (6), Coos (6), Deschutes (11), Douglas (8), Grant (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (1), Josephine (13), Lake (1), Lane (8), Linn (12), Marion (38), Multnomah (28), Polk (4), Union (2), Washington (40) and Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 2,363rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|699
|12
|Benton
|2,499
|18
|Clackamas
|13,889
|196
|Clatsop
|807
|7
|Columbia
|1,308
|24
|Coos
|1,795
|24
|Crook
|796
|18
|Curry
|514
|8
|Deschutes
|6,173
|70
|Douglas
|2,781
|58
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|262
|2
|Harney
|283
|6
|Hood River
|1,076
|29
|Jackson
|8,955
|120
|Jefferson
|2,002
|31
|Josephine
|2,650
|59
|Klamath
|2,907
|56
|Lake
|394
|6
|Lane
|10,564
|139
|Lincoln
|1,178
|20
|Linn
|3,734
|59
|Malheur
|3,384
|58
|Marion
|19,076
|295
|Morrow
|1,055
|14
|Multnomah
|32,668
|557
|Polk
|3,155
|48
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|465
|2
|Umatilla
|7,816
|82
|Union
|1,348
|20
|Wallowa
|145
|5
|Wasco
|1,236
|27
|Washington
|21,914
|221
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|3,871
|70
|Statewide
|161,531
|2,363
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs) received March 20, 2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|27
|2
|29
|6.9%
|Benton
|188
|7
|195
|3.6%
|Clackamas
|947
|32
|979
|3.3%
|Clatsop
|118
|1
|119
|0.8%
|Columbia
|70
|8
|78
|10.3%
|Coos
|198
|22
|220
|10.0%
|Crook
|44
|1
|45
|2.2%
|Curry
|73
|6
|79
|7.6%
|Deschutes
|492
|12
|504
|2.4%
|Douglas
|166
|5
|171
|2.9%
|Gilliam
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Grant
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Harney
|4
|1
|5
|20.0%
|Hood River
|64
|0
|64
|0.0%
|Jackson
|545
|20
|565
|3.5%
|Jefferson
|40
|2
|42
|4.8%
|Josephine
|226
|8
|234
|3.4%
|Klamath
|55
|5
|60
|8.3%
|Lake
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Lane
|791
|7
|798
|0.9%
|Lincoln
|105
|2
|107
|1.9%
|Linn
|396
|11
|407
|2.7%
|Malheur
|42
|0
|42
|0.0%
|Marion
|680
|39
|719
|5.4%
|Morrow
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,658
|37
|2,695
|1.4%
|Polk
|232
|1
|233
|0.4%
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|71
|3
|74
|4.1%
|Umatilla
|58
|2
|60
|3.3%
|Union
|24
|3
|27
|11.1%
|Wallowa
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Wasco
|54
|0
|54
|0.0%
|Washington
|1,485
|68
|1,553
|4.4%
|Wheeler
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|334
|3
|337
|0.9%
|Statewide
|10,218
|308
|10,526
|2.9%
Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELRs)
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|9,627
|1,646
|11,273
|14.6%
|Benton
|117,590
|3,918
|121,508
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|380,817
|21,388
|402,205
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|30,224
|1,438
|31,662
|4.5%
|Columbia
|35,734
|1,784
|37,518
|4.8%
|Coos
|38,566
|2,160
|40,726
|5.3%
|Crook
|14,441
|1,106
|15,547
|7.1%
|Curry
|9,370
|443
|9,813
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|160,046
|8,263
|168,309
|4.9%
|Douglas
|65,863
|3,097
|68,960
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,080
|42
|1,122
|3.7%
|Grant
|4,572
|236
|4,808
|4.9%
|Harney
|3,699
|336
|4,035
|8.3%
|Hood River
|28,123
|1,509
|29,632
|5.1%
|Jackson
|183,746
|13,284
|197,030
|6.7%
|Jefferson
|17,233
|1,783
|19,016
|9.4%
|Josephine
|56,341
|3,004
|59,345
|5.1%
|Klamath
|40,603
|3,256
|43,859
|7.4%
|Lake
|4,527
|394
|4,921
|8.0%
|Lane
|401,810
|12,456
|414,266
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|37,714
|2,419
|40,133
|6.0%
|Linn
|117,697
|7,170
|124,867
|5.7%
|Malheur
|22,756
|4,956
|27,712
|17.9%
|Marion
|299,477
|28,632
|328,109
|8.7%
|Morrow
|6,477
|1,274
|7,751
|16.4%
|Multnomah
|893,513
|49,083
|942,596
|5.2%
|Polk
|60,716
|4,151
|64,867
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1,249
|62
|1,311
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|12,546
|453
|12,999
|3.5%
|Umatilla
|58,058
|8,692
|66,750
|13.0%
|Union
|16,567
|1,687
|18,254
|9.2%
|Wallowa
|2,704
|142
|2,846
|5.0%
|Wasco
|30,582
|1,532
|32,114
|4.8%
|Washington
|549,569
|36,107
|585,676
|6.2%
|Wheeler
|611
|24
|635
|3.8%
|Yamhill
|117,674
|6,212
|123,886
|5.0%
|Statewide
|3,831,922
|234,139
|4,066,061
|5.8%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
