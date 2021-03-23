Oregon dentists, midwives, optometrists, veterinarians can now give COVID vaccine

Coronavirus

Health care students, too; part of 'all hands on deck' effort, OHA director says

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority said Tuesday it has expanded who can administer FDA-authorized COVID-19 vaccines, as permitted under the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act.

The federal PREP Act amended declaration, issued by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and effective March 11, increases the pool of vaccinators who may not be currently authorized to vaccinate under state law, subject to certain training and supervision requirements.

Under the PREP Act declaration and this most recent amendment, OHA can further expand the list of who may administer authorized COVID-19 vaccines, which it did, adding, for example, traditional health workers.

OHA Director Patrick Allen signed the authorization on Monday, making it immediately effective.

“This is an all-hands-on-deck effort nationally and in Oregon to ensure we are safely vaccinating all eligible adults who wish to receive a vaccine,” said Allen. “The federal directive and my authorization greatly expand the number of professionals who can support this historic public health effort, as we continue to expand our efforts to schedule and vaccinate Oregonians throughout the state as quickly as we can with the supplies provided to us by the federal government and vaccine manufacturers.”

Individuals who are identified as vaccinators under the PREP Act declaration and its amendments, and Director Allen’s authorization, and who meet the requirements as listed, are provided immunity under the PREP Act, except for gross negligence.

The newly eligible groups who can now administer COVID-19 vaccines include the following health professionals and health allied professionals who are currently licensed, certified or registered or had an active license, certification or registration within the last five years:

Certified nursing assistants (CNA)

Dentists

Direct entry midwives

Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)

Naturopathic physicians (ND)

Nurses

Advanced practice registered nurses (APRN, includes nurse midwives)

Registered nurses (RN)

Licensed practical nurses (LPN)

Optometrists

Pharmacists, pharmacy interns and pharmacy technicians

Phlebotomists

Physicians (MDs and DOs)

Physician assistants

Podiatrists

Respiratory therapists

Traditional health workers

Veterinarians

Health care students (in these fields of study)

Dental

Emergency medical services providers (EMT, AEMT, EMT Intermediate or Paramedic)

Medical

Midwifery

Naturopathic medicine

Nursing (including CNA programs)

Optometry

Pharmacy and pharmacy intern

Physician assistant

Podiatry

Respiratory therapy

Veterinary

A list of the requirements for each of the new eligible categories is outlined in the authorization signed on March 22.