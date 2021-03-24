Oregon law says employers must offer sick time to get COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the next six weeks, millions more Oregonians will become eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. This is a very exciting time in our state’s battle against the pandemic, as tens of thousands of people are being vaccinated each day.

If you need to take time off of work to get your vaccine, you can use sick time. Oregon law requires employers to provide sick time to workers, and it’s often paid, depending on the size of the employer.

Sick time can be used for many reasons, including if you or a family member is sick, injured, experiencing mental illness, or need to visit the doctor. This includes preventative medical appointments such as vaccinations.

Your employer may also have other leave options available that you can use, such as vacation or personal time.

“I encourage every person to get their shot when they’re eligible, and I encourage employers to do everything they can to support vaccination efforts,” says Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle. “Each and every shot in the arm is a step forward to protect our entire community from widespread disease and severe illness.”

Sick time often must be paid (if your employer has 10 or more employees, or 6 or more in Portland) and is always protected by Oregon law for all workers. You can learn more about sick time on the Bureau of Labor and Industries’ website, here: https://www.oregon.gov/boli/workers/Pages/sick-time.aspx

Employers can find more information here about COVID safety and ways to encourage or require that workers are vaccinated: https://www.oregon.gov/boli/employers/Pages/COVID-19-resources.aspx