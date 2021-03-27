Skip to Content
Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 426 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 426 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 163,702 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 34,508 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,559 doses were administered on Friday and 13,949 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 842,861 first and second doses of Pfizer, 807,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 37,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 10 more than Friday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (9), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (25), Douglas (11), Grant (1),  Hood River (3), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (22), Lane (19), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Marion (31), Morrow (7), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (69) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,374th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,375th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total Deaths 2
Baker72812
Benton2,54318
Clackamas14,144196
Clatsop8327
Columbia1,34624
Coos1,85528
Crook80318
Curry5368
Deschutes6,29370
Douglas2,83759
Gilliam541
Grant2714
Harney2856
Hood River1,08429
Jackson9,131120
Jefferson2,00831
Josephine2,74859
Klamath2,96456
Lake3996
Lane10,680141
Lincoln1,19720
Linn3,78260
Malheur3,39158
Marion19,263296
Morrow1,06214
Multnomah33,005558
Polk3,19448
Sherman530
Tillamook4952
Umatilla7,85982
Union1,36020
Wallowa1475
Wasco1,24227
Washington22,179221
Wheeler251
Yamhill3,90770
Statewide163,7022,375

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting Received 03/26/2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker151166.3%
Benton332153474.3%
Clackamas1,191521,2434.2%
Clatsop13151363.7%
Columbia132101427.0%
Coos294313259.5%
Crook662682.9%
Curry891901.1%
Deschutes463294925.9%
Douglas293113043.6%
Grant1421612.5%
Harney1721910.5%
Hood River681691.4%
Jackson793668597.7%
Jefferson611621.6%
Josephine324293538.2%
Klamath249132625.0%
Lake310310.0%
Lane1,800241,8241.3%
Lincoln100111119.9%
Linn560165762.8%
Malheur510510.0%
Marion1,414301,4442.1%
Morrow232258.0%
Multnomah3,388593,4471.7%
Polk20032031.5%
Sherman3030.0%
Tillamook3954411.4%
Umatilla10781157.0%
Union36393722.4%
Wallowa100100.0%
Wasco643674.5%
Washington1,986872,0734.2%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yamhill1,203121,2151.0%
Statewide15,87654016,4163.3%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker9,7691,65911,42814.5%
Benton119,6434,002123,6453.2%
Clackamas388,71421,802410,5165.3%
Clatsop30,7171,47532,1924.6%
Columbia36,5141,82838,3424.8%
Coos39,8222,25242,0745.4%
Crook14,8831,11115,9946.9%
Curry9,70846210,1704.5%
Deschutes163,4168,384171,8004.9%
Douglas67,6573,16770,8244.5%
Gilliam1,093421,1353.7%
Grant4,7772465,0234.9%
Harney3,7673404,1078.3%
Hood River28,5281,51430,0425.0%
Jackson188,03413,573201,6076.7%
Jefferson17,5501,79119,3419.3%
Josephine57,9453,11361,0585.1%
Klamath41,3313,31544,6467.4%
Lake4,6763975,0737.8%
Lane408,99512,590421,5853.0%
Lincoln38,2912,45240,7436.0%
Linn119,9767,241127,2175.7%
Malheur23,0844,96428,04817.7%
Marion305,79228,867334,6598.6%
Morrow6,5881,2777,86516.2%
Multnomah912,03649,579961,6155.2%
Polk61,7794,19265,9716.4%
Sherman1,271621,3334.7%
Tillamook12,80047513,2753.6%
Umatilla58,9828,74267,72412.9%
Union17,1881,70418,8929.0%
Wallowa2,7611422,9034.9%
Wasco30,8991,53632,4354.7%
Washington560,76336,605597,3686.1%
Wheeler621246453.7%
Yamhill120,9176,298127,2155.0%
Statewide3,911,287237,2234,148,5105.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.

