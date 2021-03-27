Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 426 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
Oregon Health Authority reported 426 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 163,702 cases.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 34,508 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,559 doses were administered on Friday and 13,949 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 842,861 first and second doses of Pfizer, 807,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 37,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 10 more than Friday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (9), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (25), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (22), Lane (19), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Marion (31), Morrow (7), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (69) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,374th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,375th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total Deaths 2
|Baker
|728
|12
|Benton
|2,543
|18
|Clackamas
|14,144
|196
|Clatsop
|832
|7
|Columbia
|1,346
|24
|Coos
|1,855
|28
|Crook
|803
|18
|Curry
|536
|8
|Deschutes
|6,293
|70
|Douglas
|2,837
|59
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|271
|4
|Harney
|285
|6
|Hood River
|1,084
|29
|Jackson
|9,131
|120
|Jefferson
|2,008
|31
|Josephine
|2,748
|59
|Klamath
|2,964
|56
|Lake
|399
|6
|Lane
|10,680
|141
|Lincoln
|1,197
|20
|Linn
|3,782
|60
|Malheur
|3,391
|58
|Marion
|19,263
|296
|Morrow
|1,062
|14
|Multnomah
|33,005
|558
|Polk
|3,194
|48
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|495
|2
|Umatilla
|7,859
|82
|Union
|1,360
|20
|Wallowa
|147
|5
|Wasco
|1,242
|27
|Washington
|22,179
|221
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|3,907
|70
|Statewide
|163,702
|2,375
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please please refer to OHA's press releases.
Electronic Laboratory Reporting Received 03/26/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|15
|1
|16
|6.3%
|Benton
|332
|15
|347
|4.3%
|Clackamas
|1,191
|52
|1,243
|4.2%
|Clatsop
|131
|5
|136
|3.7%
|Columbia
|132
|10
|142
|7.0%
|Coos
|294
|31
|325
|9.5%
|Crook
|66
|2
|68
|2.9%
|Curry
|89
|1
|90
|1.1%
|Deschutes
|463
|29
|492
|5.9%
|Douglas
|293
|11
|304
|3.6%
|Grant
|14
|2
|16
|12.5%
|Harney
|17
|2
|19
|10.5%
|Hood River
|68
|1
|69
|1.4%
|Jackson
|793
|66
|859
|7.7%
|Jefferson
|61
|1
|62
|1.6%
|Josephine
|324
|29
|353
|8.2%
|Klamath
|249
|13
|262
|5.0%
|Lake
|31
|0
|31
|0.0%
|Lane
|1,800
|24
|1,824
|1.3%
|Lincoln
|100
|11
|111
|9.9%
|Linn
|560
|16
|576
|2.8%
|Malheur
|51
|0
|51
|0.0%
|Marion
|1,414
|30
|1,444
|2.1%
|Morrow
|23
|2
|25
|8.0%
|Multnomah
|3,388
|59
|3,447
|1.7%
|Polk
|200
|3
|203
|1.5%
|Sherman
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|39
|5
|44
|11.4%
|Umatilla
|107
|8
|115
|7.0%
|Union
|363
|9
|372
|2.4%
|Wallowa
|10
|0
|10
|0.0%
|Wasco
|64
|3
|67
|4.5%
|Washington
|1,986
|87
|2,073
|4.2%
|Wheeler
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|1,203
|12
|1,215
|1.0%
|Statewide
|15,876
|540
|16,416
|3.3%
Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|9,769
|1,659
|11,428
|14.5%
|Benton
|119,643
|4,002
|123,645
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|388,714
|21,802
|410,516
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|30,717
|1,475
|32,192
|4.6%
|Columbia
|36,514
|1,828
|38,342
|4.8%
|Coos
|39,822
|2,252
|42,074
|5.4%
|Crook
|14,883
|1,111
|15,994
|6.9%
|Curry
|9,708
|462
|10,170
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|163,416
|8,384
|171,800
|4.9%
|Douglas
|67,657
|3,167
|70,824
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,093
|42
|1,135
|3.7%
|Grant
|4,777
|246
|5,023
|4.9%
|Harney
|3,767
|340
|4,107
|8.3%
|Hood River
|28,528
|1,514
|30,042
|5.0%
|Jackson
|188,034
|13,573
|201,607
|6.7%
|Jefferson
|17,550
|1,791
|19,341
|9.3%
|Josephine
|57,945
|3,113
|61,058
|5.1%
|Klamath
|41,331
|3,315
|44,646
|7.4%
|Lake
|4,676
|397
|5,073
|7.8%
|Lane
|408,995
|12,590
|421,585
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|38,291
|2,452
|40,743
|6.0%
|Linn
|119,976
|7,241
|127,217
|5.7%
|Malheur
|23,084
|4,964
|28,048
|17.7%
|Marion
|305,792
|28,867
|334,659
|8.6%
|Morrow
|6,588
|1,277
|7,865
|16.2%
|Multnomah
|912,036
|49,579
|961,615
|5.2%
|Polk
|61,779
|4,192
|65,971
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1,271
|62
|1,333
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|12,800
|475
|13,275
|3.6%
|Umatilla
|58,982
|8,742
|67,724
|12.9%
|Union
|17,188
|1,704
|18,892
|9.0%
|Wallowa
|2,761
|142
|2,903
|4.9%
|Wasco
|30,899
|1,536
|32,435
|4.7%
|Washington
|560,763
|36,605
|597,368
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|621
|24
|645
|3.7%
|Yamhill
|120,917
|6,298
|127,215
|5.0%
|Statewide
|3,911,287
|237,223
|4,148,510
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.
Comments