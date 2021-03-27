Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 426 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 426 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 163,702 cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 34,508 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,559 doses were administered on Friday and 13,949 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 842,861 first and second doses of Pfizer, 807,928 first and second doses of Moderna and 37,937 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 118, which is 10 more than Friday. There are 22 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (9), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (2), Columbia (8), Coos (10), Crook (2), Curry (3), Deschutes (25), Douglas (11), Grant (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (49), Jefferson (1), Josephine (21), Klamath (22), Lane (19), Lincoln (3), Linn (3), Marion (31), Morrow (7), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (8), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (69) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,374th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,375th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total Deaths 2 Baker 728 12 Benton 2,543 18 Clackamas 14,144 196 Clatsop 832 7 Columbia 1,346 24 Coos 1,855 28 Crook 803 18 Curry 536 8 Deschutes 6,293 70 Douglas 2,837 59 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 271 4 Harney 285 6 Hood River 1,084 29 Jackson 9,131 120 Jefferson 2,008 31 Josephine 2,748 59 Klamath 2,964 56 Lake 399 6 Lane 10,680 141 Lincoln 1,197 20 Linn 3,782 60 Malheur 3,391 58 Marion 19,263 296 Morrow 1,062 14 Multnomah 33,005 558 Polk 3,194 48 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 495 2 Umatilla 7,859 82 Union 1,360 20 Wallowa 147 5 Wasco 1,242 27 Washington 22,179 221 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 3,907 70 Statewide 163,702 2,375

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Laboratory Reporting Received 03/26/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 15 1 16 6.3% Benton 332 15 347 4.3% Clackamas 1,191 52 1,243 4.2% Clatsop 131 5 136 3.7% Columbia 132 10 142 7.0% Coos 294 31 325 9.5% Crook 66 2 68 2.9% Curry 89 1 90 1.1% Deschutes 463 29 492 5.9% Douglas 293 11 304 3.6% Grant 14 2 16 12.5% Harney 17 2 19 10.5% Hood River 68 1 69 1.4% Jackson 793 66 859 7.7% Jefferson 61 1 62 1.6% Josephine 324 29 353 8.2% Klamath 249 13 262 5.0% Lake 31 0 31 0.0% Lane 1,800 24 1,824 1.3% Lincoln 100 11 111 9.9% Linn 560 16 576 2.8% Malheur 51 0 51 0.0% Marion 1,414 30 1,444 2.1% Morrow 23 2 25 8.0% Multnomah 3,388 59 3,447 1.7% Polk 200 3 203 1.5% Sherman 3 0 3 0.0% Tillamook 39 5 44 11.4% Umatilla 107 8 115 7.0% Union 363 9 372 2.4% Wallowa 10 0 10 0.0% Wasco 64 3 67 4.5% Washington 1,986 87 2,073 4.2% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 1,203 12 1,215 1.0% Statewide 15,876 540 16,416 3.3%

Cumulative Electronic Laboratory Reporting

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 9,769 1,659 11,428 14.5% Benton 119,643 4,002 123,645 3.2% Clackamas 388,714 21,802 410,516 5.3% Clatsop 30,717 1,475 32,192 4.6% Columbia 36,514 1,828 38,342 4.8% Coos 39,822 2,252 42,074 5.4% Crook 14,883 1,111 15,994 6.9% Curry 9,708 462 10,170 4.5% Deschutes 163,416 8,384 171,800 4.9% Douglas 67,657 3,167 70,824 4.5% Gilliam 1,093 42 1,135 3.7% Grant 4,777 246 5,023 4.9% Harney 3,767 340 4,107 8.3% Hood River 28,528 1,514 30,042 5.0% Jackson 188,034 13,573 201,607 6.7% Jefferson 17,550 1,791 19,341 9.3% Josephine 57,945 3,113 61,058 5.1% Klamath 41,331 3,315 44,646 7.4% Lake 4,676 397 5,073 7.8% Lane 408,995 12,590 421,585 3.0% Lincoln 38,291 2,452 40,743 6.0% Linn 119,976 7,241 127,217 5.7% Malheur 23,084 4,964 28,048 17.7% Marion 305,792 28,867 334,659 8.6% Morrow 6,588 1,277 7,865 16.2% Multnomah 912,036 49,579 961,615 5.2% Polk 61,779 4,192 65,971 6.4% Sherman 1,271 62 1,333 4.7% Tillamook 12,800 475 13,275 3.6% Umatilla 58,982 8,742 67,724 12.9% Union 17,188 1,704 18,892 9.0% Wallowa 2,761 142 2,903 4.9% Wasco 30,899 1,536 32,435 4.7% Washington 560,763 36,605 597,368 6.1% Wheeler 621 24 645 3.7% Yamhill 120,917 6,298 127,215 5.0% Statewide 3,911,287 237,223 4,148,510 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.