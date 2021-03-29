Biden says 90% of adults will be vaccine-eligible in three weeks
President Joe Biden announced on Monday that 90% of adults will be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine within the next three weeks, as well as have a vaccination site within five miles of where they live.
“For the vast, vast majority of adults, you won’t have to wait until May 1. You’ll be eligible for your shot on April 19,” Biden said. The President previously said he was directing states to open eligibility to all adult Americans by May 1.
Biden said the US would increase the number of pharmacies participating in the federal pharmacy vaccination program from the current 17,000 locations to 40,000. He also announced a record 33 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be made available to vaccination sites this week — a surge in availability that the administration hopes will mean newly eligible adults can find shots.
The President, however, stressed that the country’s battle against Covid-19 is “far from won” as cases are once again on the rise and called on every governor, mayor and local leader to maintain — and in some cases reinstate — mask mandates.
“Please. This is not politics,” Biden said. “Reinstate the mandate if you let it down.”
His plea comes as some states have lifted requirements for masks and allowed businesses to return to full capacity against the guidance of public health experts.
“We’re giving up hard-fought, hard-won gains and as much as we’re doing, America, it’s time to do even more,” Biden said. “All of us have to do our part.”
The President also said in the next three weeks his administration would stand up 12 more federally run mass vaccination sites. Andy Slavitt, a senior White House Covid-19 response adviser, announced earlier Monday that two new sites would be opening in Gary, Indiana, and St. Louis.
The administration will also establish a new transportation program in partnership with community organizations to get at-risk seniors and people with disabilities access to the vaccines.
More than 549,600 Americans had died from Covid-19 as of Monday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 145,800,000 Covid-19 doses have been administered, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Last week, Biden announced a new coronavirus vaccine goal of 200 million vaccine doses in arms in his first 100 days in office. He cleared his initial goal — 100 million doses of the vaccine into arms by his first 100 days in office — on day 58 of his presidency.
Monday’s announcement comes hours after administration officials charged with the federal Covid-19 response expressed worry about the current trajectory of coronavirus cases around the country.
After announcing that the US has surpassed 30 million cases of Covid-19, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a virtual White House briefing on Monday she had a feeling of “impending doom,” adding that “right now, I’m scared.”
“Now is one of those times when I have to share the truth, and I have to hope and trust you will listen. I’m going to pause here. I’m going to lose the script, and I’m going to reflect on the recurring feeling I have of impending doom,” Walensky said, appearing to tear up.
Walensky also said she would be speaking with governors on Tuesday to “buckle down” on states reopening too quickly.
More than half of this country will NOT take this jab. Then what are the going to do with all the extra “jabs”?
Your assumption is false and stems from conspiracy theories. Try science, you might like it!
I’m not gonna get the vax, don’t need it, not worried about it.
Heard of herd immunity dummy?
Dummy? I am not in a high risk category. My body, my choice.
Just like drunk driving, right? My body, my choice.
You’re a special kind of dumb aren’t you. Dui is illegal, choosing not to get a vaccine is legal. My body my choice.
If more than half don’t take it… the 1930s gestapo will come and arrest you for not having your papers.
If a vaccine “passport” is going to be mandatory (which would be unconstitutional, btw), than make it do double duty as a form for voter ID.
There, problem solved for the democrats who think too many people can’t get ID to vote!
Amazing how you clueless clowns all think you know the constitution! what part of the constitution does a vaccine passport infringe on?
14th amendment. Right to travel. Look it up. And look at the restrictions they will put in place with passport requirements.. let alone do away with HIPAA
You sound like a sovereign citizen idiot on youtube.
These liberals are too stupid. It’s not even worth trying to open their eyes. Just let them take their poison and they’ll get what’s coming to them.
I bet you’re one of the morons that have no problems with the thousands of illegal aliens crossing our southern borders daily without a passport with or without the virus.
Good idea do the math. If you have an IQ over 3 then you will clearly see this so called virus is not deadly at all! You should do your due diligence and start thinking for yourself 🐑
except you are wrong as usual! The numbers are way over that in every age group that’s been allows access so yours is a stupid comment! of course there will be about 25% of the population that are idiots and we hopefully will be able to beat this virus for you and without you! remember herd immunity? are you going to be an idiot?
All I can say is thank God for Trump making it happen. Dimentia Joe has done zero.
But y’all said it was a hoax, right? So which is it? Covid-19 wasn’t a hoax and Trump is responsible for saving us all? If you want to be taken seriously, you’ve got to at least tell the same lie.
Like the dems do.
Can’t wait to get vaccinated! I’m not too worried about it vaccination, after visiting 50+ countries my immune system is pretty strong. But for my fellow humans around me, I’ll get vaccinated.
Great.
It’s hard for so many Americans to make wise decisions because of selfishness and 4 years of propaganda that rivaled that of fascist leaders of the 1930’s.
A vaccine that has zero long term studies for a virus that has a 99.7% survival rate. That’s a hard no from me joe. How bout you focus on mastering a set of stairs and get back to me in a few years.