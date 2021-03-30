Bend’s Regal Old Mill theatres set to reopen on April 16

Coronavirus

Part of nationwide reopening rollout, with COVID-19 protocols

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Bend’s Regal Old Mill ScreenX & IMAX is set to reopen on Friday, April 16, part of a wave of reopening dates for the major theater chain after months of closures due to COVID-19 public gathering restrictions.

Regal Cinemas had announced recently that its theaters would reopen for “Godzilla vs. Kong” and other movies, and has announced more of its schedule.

Along with the Bend movie house, the Regal Bridgeport Village ScreenX & IMAX reopens on April 16, followed May 7 with reopenings in Eugene and Portland, 10 more set to reopen on May 14 and three more the week after that.

The theatre chain has laid out a set of “CinemaSafe” protocols, from daily health screenings of employees to requiring guests to wear a face mask at all times while in the lobby and auditoriums.