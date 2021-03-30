Oregon reports six new COVID-19 related deaths, 415 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,381, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 415 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 164,570.

Vaccinations

OHA reported that 31,616 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Tuesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 14,312 doses were administered on Monday and 17,304 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 893,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 833,973 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,698 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,130,805 doses of Pfizer, 1,081,900 doses of Moderna and 86,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 139, which is three fewer than Monday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported five COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, two of whom were in the ICU and on a ventilator.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Case and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (11), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (12), Lake (3), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (78), Polk (12), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (75) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,376th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on March 25 and died on March 27 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,377th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,378th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,379th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man in Morrow County who died on March 30, 2020 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,380th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,381st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's web page, which has a breakdown of distribution and other useful information.