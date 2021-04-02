Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 499 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon and the state’s death toll remains at 2,385, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 499 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 166,013.

Information from Friday’s media briefing

Here are the slides, a link to the recording and a link to the talking points from Friday morning’s media briefing by Gov. Kate Brown and OHA.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 46,154 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Friday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 29,325 doses were administered on Thursday and 16,829 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 962,741 first and second doses of Pfizer, 890,157 first and second doses of Moderna and 45,256 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,203,345 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 101,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 157, which is two more than Thursday. There are 42 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Thursday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported six COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Friday, two of whom were in the ICU, with one on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (13), Coos (12), Crook (5), Curry (7), Deschutes (24), Douglas (14), Harney (5), Jackson (29), Jefferson (3), Josephine (10), Klamath (19), Lake (1), Lane (43), Lincoln (10), Linn (14), Malheur (1), Marion (39), Multnomah (111), Polk (16), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (6), Wallowa (1), Washington (52) and Yamhill (13).

For the latest daily case counts statewide and by county: https://public.tableau.com/profile/oregon.health.authority.covid.19#!/vizhome/OregonCOVID-19Update/DailyDataUpdate

New COVID-19 model released

On Friday, OHA released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which showed higher transmission of the virus through mid-March.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 1.12 through March 17.

At that level of transmission, daily cases for the two-week period between April 7 and April 20 would rise to 130 per 100,000 people, leading to an estimated average of 390 daily cases and 17 new daily hospitalizations.

If transmission increases by 20% over the same period, new cases would reach 195 per 100,000, resulting in an estimated average of 585 daily cases, with 27 more daily hospitalizations.

If transmission drops by 20%, new cases would fall to 86 per 100,000 and daily cases will drop to an average of 260 daily cases, with a corresponding decline in daily hospitalizations to 11.

As access to vaccine gradually expands throughout the state, the projections on spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures that can slow the spread of the disease.

Maintain physical distance.

Wear a face covering or mask.

Avoid gatherings with non-household members.

Practice good hand hygiene.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.