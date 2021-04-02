‘We’re back on alert’: Oregon hits ‘fourth surge’ of COVID-19, Gov. Brown, officials say

Coronavirus

Frontline workers -- and their families -- now eligible for vaccine

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Despite a rising number of vaccinated Oregonians and widening eligibility, “the fourth surge of the virus is at our doorstep,” Gov. Kate Brown said Friday as she and state health officials pleaded with the public to keep up safety measures, despite growing COVID fatigue.

Fortunately, Brown said, Oregon hasn’t matched some other state’s large spikes in cases, but “our numbers are rising, and we’re back on alert.”

“This is a race between the vaccines and the variants,” the governor said. “I know we’re all fed up with the pandemic … but we are in the last few miles of a marathon. We’ve come so far, run so hard, and are so close to the finish line. Don’t let the vaccines and the sunny, warm weather give us a false sense of security that we’re in the clear, because we’re not.”

Once again, Brown noted that Oregon consistently has had one of the nation’s lowest infection and mortality rates, thanks to Oregonians following those masking and distancing protocols. If we had the same infection rates as the national average, Brown said, we’d have had three times as many Oregonians die – more than 4,000 additional deaths.

“Your actions, and your smart choices have saved lives,” Brown told Oregonians. “Thank you.”

Despite the contamination that destroyed 15 million doses of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, increased shipments allowed Brown to announce that family members of frontline workers newly eligible for the vaccine are now also eligible for the vaccine as week. When grocery workers and other frontline workers make their appointments, Brown urged them to “make them for your entire family – adults of course.”

On Friday, Oregon also expanded its criteria of “underlying conditions” to match the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s list.

Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen said Oregon won’t delay its eligibility timelines for the vaccine, despite the Johnson & Johnson disruption, and plans to hold to the national May 1 deadline for opening vaccine appointments to all Oregonians 16 and older.

Some counties could move to that phase by April 26, if appointments are available and strong efforts are being made to reach out to those at the highest risk of contracting the virus.

Oregon is averaging 33,000 vaccinations a day, but Allen and others expressed concern that demand has plateaued among senior Oregonians.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said while counties have seen improved risk levels in recent weeks, some could go the other way if cases continue to rise. He also expressed concern about the recent increase in daily cases and uptick in hospitalizations.

“COVID-19 is a resilient enemy,” Sidelinger said – while also noting that the numbers make clear that “schools are not a driver of transmission.”