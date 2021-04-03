Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 476 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,391 the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 166,480.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 44,782 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,479 doses were administered on Friday and 16,303 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 983,921 first and second doses of Pfizer, 911,515 first and second doses of Moderna and 47,048 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 153, which is four fewer than Friday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (65), Columbia (10), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (2), Josephine (14), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,386th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,387th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on February 17 and died on March 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,388th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,389th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,390th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 26 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,391st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on January 18 and died on February 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 778 12 Benton 2,603 18 Clackamas 14,431 197 Clatsop 847 7 Columbia 1,413 24 Coos 1,900 29 Crook 821 18 Curry 560 9 Deschutes 6,426 70 Douglas 2,918 60 Gilliam 54 1 Grant 289 4 Harney 294 6 Hood River 1,085 29 Jackson 9,357 121 Jefferson 2,019 31 Josephine 2,841 60 Klamath 3,073 57 Lake 406 7 Lane 10,877 142 Lincoln 1,226 20 Linn 3,878 60 Malheur 3,401 58 Marion 19,453 297 Morrow 1,063 15 Multnomah 33,485 558 Polk 3,262 48 Sherman 53 0 Tillamook 528 2 Umatilla 7,884 82 Union 1,386 22 Wallowa 150 5 Wasco 1,244 27 Washington 22,482 224 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 3,968 70 Statewide 166,480 2,391

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/02/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 37 5 42 11.9% Benton 498 9 507 1.8% Clackamas 1,116 65 1,181 5.5% Clatsop 75 4 79 5.1% Columbia 122 13 135 9.6% Coos 304 25 329 7.6% Crook 22 1 23 4.3% Curry 143 7 150 4.7% Deschutes 835 44 879 5.0% Douglas 351 11 362 3.0% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 12 3 15 20.0% Harney 7 0 7 0.0% Hood River 151 2 153 1.3% Jackson 732 57 789 7.2% Jefferson 53 5 58 8.6% Josephine 239 16 255 6.3% Klamath 127 19 146 13.0% Lake 20 0 20 0.0% Lane 2,168 51 2,219 2.3% Lincoln 132 2 134 1.5% Linn 547 25 572 4.4% Malheur 55 6 61 9.8% Marion 1,161 44 1,205 3.7% Morrow 17 0 17 0.0% Multnomah 2,870 90 2,960 3.0% Polk 148 10 158 6.3% Sherman 5 0 5 0.0% Tillamook 61 7 68 10.3% Umatilla 175 6 181 3.3% Union 338 10 348 2.9% Wallowa 10 2 12 16.7% Wasco 51 3 54 5.6% Washington 1,827 67 1,894 3.5% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 284 12 296 4.1% Statewide 14,695 621 15,316 4.1%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 10,266 1,696 11,962 14.2% Benton 122,621 4,077 126,698 3.2% Clackamas 396,183 22,286 418,469 5.3% Clatsop 31,302 1,502 32,804 4.6% Columbia 37,324 1,913 39,237 4.9% Coos 41,084 2,322 43,406 5.3% Crook 15,367 1,125 16,492 6.8% Curry 10,030 478 10,508 4.5% Deschutes 167,271 8,534 175,805 4.9% Douglas 69,772 3,277 73,049 4.5% Gilliam 1,105 42 1,147 3.7% Grant 4,918 264 5,182 5.1% Harney 3,817 342 4,159 8.2% Hood River 29,159 1,522 30,681 5.0% Jackson 192,498 13,991 206,489 6.8% Jefferson 17,860 1,804 19,664 9.2% Josephine 59,661 3,216 62,877 5.1% Klamath 42,085 3,438 45,523 7.6% Lake 4,842 400 5,242 7.6% Lane 420,175 12,854 433,029 3.0% Lincoln 39,122 2,491 41,613 6.0% Linn 122,361 7,377 129,738 5.7% Malheur 23,578 4,982 28,560 17.4% Marion 312,313 29,124 341,437 8.5% Morrow 6,706 1,281 7,987 16.0% Multnomah 930,977 50,240 981,217 5.1% Polk 63,081 4,279 67,360 6.4% Sherman 1,289 62 1,351 4.6% Tillamook 13,218 510 13,728 3.7% Umatilla 60,237 8,779 69,016 12.7% Union 18,138 1,739 19,877 8.7% Wallowa 2,805 148 2,953 5.0% Wasco 31,241 1,542 32,783 4.7% Washington 572,458 37,157 609,615 6.1% Wheeler 634 24 658 3.6% Yamhill 123,403 6,408 129,811 4.9% Statewide 3,998,901 241,226 4,240,127 5.7%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.