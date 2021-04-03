Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 476 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,391 the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 166,480.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 44,782 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,479 doses were administered on Friday and 16,303 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 983,921 first and second doses of Pfizer, 911,515 first and second doses of Moderna and 47,048 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 153, which is four fewer than Friday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (65), Columbia (10), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (2), Josephine (14), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,386th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,387th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on February 17 and died on March 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,388th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,389th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,390th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 26 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,391st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on January 18 and died on February 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|778
|12
|Benton
|2,603
|18
|Clackamas
|14,431
|197
|Clatsop
|847
|7
|Columbia
|1,413
|24
|Coos
|1,900
|29
|Crook
|821
|18
|Curry
|560
|9
|Deschutes
|6,426
|70
|Douglas
|2,918
|60
|Gilliam
|54
|1
|Grant
|289
|4
|Harney
|294
|6
|Hood River
|1,085
|29
|Jackson
|9,357
|121
|Jefferson
|2,019
|31
|Josephine
|2,841
|60
|Klamath
|3,073
|57
|Lake
|406
|7
|Lane
|10,877
|142
|Lincoln
|1,226
|20
|Linn
|3,878
|60
|Malheur
|3,401
|58
|Marion
|19,453
|297
|Morrow
|1,063
|15
|Multnomah
|33,485
|558
|Polk
|3,262
|48
|Sherman
|53
|0
|Tillamook
|528
|2
|Umatilla
|7,884
|82
|Union
|1,386
|22
|Wallowa
|150
|5
|Wasco
|1,244
|27
|Washington
|22,482
|224
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|3,968
|70
|Statewide
|166,480
|2,391
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/02/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|37
|5
|42
|11.9%
|Benton
|498
|9
|507
|1.8%
|Clackamas
|1,116
|65
|1,181
|5.5%
|Clatsop
|75
|4
|79
|5.1%
|Columbia
|122
|13
|135
|9.6%
|Coos
|304
|25
|329
|7.6%
|Crook
|22
|1
|23
|4.3%
|Curry
|143
|7
|150
|4.7%
|Deschutes
|835
|44
|879
|5.0%
|Douglas
|351
|11
|362
|3.0%
|Gilliam
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Grant
|12
|3
|15
|20.0%
|Harney
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Hood River
|151
|2
|153
|1.3%
|Jackson
|732
|57
|789
|7.2%
|Jefferson
|53
|5
|58
|8.6%
|Josephine
|239
|16
|255
|6.3%
|Klamath
|127
|19
|146
|13.0%
|Lake
|20
|0
|20
|0.0%
|Lane
|2,168
|51
|2,219
|2.3%
|Lincoln
|132
|2
|134
|1.5%
|Linn
|547
|25
|572
|4.4%
|Malheur
|55
|6
|61
|9.8%
|Marion
|1,161
|44
|1,205
|3.7%
|Morrow
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,870
|90
|2,960
|3.0%
|Polk
|148
|10
|158
|6.3%
|Sherman
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|61
|7
|68
|10.3%
|Umatilla
|175
|6
|181
|3.3%
|Union
|338
|10
|348
|2.9%
|Wallowa
|10
|2
|12
|16.7%
|Wasco
|51
|3
|54
|5.6%
|Washington
|1,827
|67
|1,894
|3.5%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|284
|12
|296
|4.1%
|Statewide
|14,695
|621
|15,316
|4.1%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|10,266
|1,696
|11,962
|14.2%
|Benton
|122,621
|4,077
|126,698
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|396,183
|22,286
|418,469
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|31,302
|1,502
|32,804
|4.6%
|Columbia
|37,324
|1,913
|39,237
|4.9%
|Coos
|41,084
|2,322
|43,406
|5.3%
|Crook
|15,367
|1,125
|16,492
|6.8%
|Curry
|10,030
|478
|10,508
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|167,271
|8,534
|175,805
|4.9%
|Douglas
|69,772
|3,277
|73,049
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,105
|42
|1,147
|3.7%
|Grant
|4,918
|264
|5,182
|5.1%
|Harney
|3,817
|342
|4,159
|8.2%
|Hood River
|29,159
|1,522
|30,681
|5.0%
|Jackson
|192,498
|13,991
|206,489
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|17,860
|1,804
|19,664
|9.2%
|Josephine
|59,661
|3,216
|62,877
|5.1%
|Klamath
|42,085
|3,438
|45,523
|7.6%
|Lake
|4,842
|400
|5,242
|7.6%
|Lane
|420,175
|12,854
|433,029
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|39,122
|2,491
|41,613
|6.0%
|Linn
|122,361
|7,377
|129,738
|5.7%
|Malheur
|23,578
|4,982
|28,560
|17.4%
|Marion
|312,313
|29,124
|341,437
|8.5%
|Morrow
|6,706
|1,281
|7,987
|16.0%
|Multnomah
|930,977
|50,240
|981,217
|5.1%
|Polk
|63,081
|4,279
|67,360
|6.4%
|Sherman
|1,289
|62
|1,351
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|13,218
|510
|13,728
|3.7%
|Umatilla
|60,237
|8,779
|69,016
|12.7%
|Union
|18,138
|1,739
|19,877
|8.7%
|Wallowa
|2,805
|148
|2,953
|5.0%
|Wasco
|31,241
|1,542
|32,783
|4.7%
|Washington
|572,458
|37,157
|609,615
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|634
|24
|658
|3.6%
|Yamhill
|123,403
|6,408
|129,811
|4.9%
|Statewide
|3,998,901
|241,226
|4,240,127
|5.7%
Stay informed about COVID-19:
Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.
United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.
Comments