Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 12:07 pm

Oregon reports 6 more COVID-19 related deaths, 476 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are six new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,391 the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 166,480.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 44,782 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 28,479 doses were administered on Friday and 16,303 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

Oregon has now administered a total of 983,921 first and second doses of Pfizer, 911,515 first and second doses of Moderna and 47,048 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,225,575 doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 doses of Moderna and 105,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 153, which is four fewer than Friday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (65), Columbia (10), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (4), Grant (1),  Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (2), Josephine (14), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Yamhill (10).

Oregon’s 2,386th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,387th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on February 17 and died on March 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,388th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,389th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,390th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 26 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,391st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on January 18 and died on February 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker77812
Benton2,60318
Clackamas14,431197
Clatsop8477
Columbia1,41324
Coos1,90029
Crook82118
Curry5609
Deschutes6,42670
Douglas2,91860
Gilliam541
Grant2894
Harney2946
Hood River1,08529
Jackson9,357121
Jefferson2,01931
Josephine2,84160
Klamath3,07357
Lake4067
Lane10,877142
Lincoln1,22620
Linn3,87860
Malheur3,40158
Marion19,453297
Morrow1,06315
Multnomah33,485558
Polk3,26248
Sherman530
Tillamook5282
Umatilla7,88482
Union1,38622
Wallowa1505
Wasco1,24427
Washington22,482224
Wheeler251
Yamhill3,96870
Statewide166,4802,391

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/02/2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker3754211.9%
Benton49895071.8%
Clackamas1,116651,1815.5%
Clatsop754795.1%
Columbia122131359.6%
Coos304253297.6%
Crook221234.3%
Curry14371504.7%
Deschutes835448795.0%
Douglas351113623.0%
Gilliam1010.0%
Grant1231520.0%
Harney7070.0%
Hood River15121531.3%
Jackson732577897.2%
Jefferson535588.6%
Josephine239162556.3%
Klamath1271914613.0%
Lake200200.0%
Lane2,168512,2192.3%
Lincoln13221341.5%
Linn547255724.4%
Malheur556619.8%
Marion1,161441,2053.7%
Morrow170170.0%
Multnomah2,870902,9603.0%
Polk148101586.3%
Sherman5050.0%
Tillamook6176810.3%
Umatilla17561813.3%
Union338103482.9%
Wallowa1021216.7%
Wasco513545.6%
Washington1,827671,8943.5%
Wheeler1010.0%
Yamhill284122964.1%
Statewide14,69562115,3164.1%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker10,2661,69611,96214.2%
Benton122,6214,077126,6983.2%
Clackamas396,18322,286418,4695.3%
Clatsop31,3021,50232,8044.6%
Columbia37,3241,91339,2374.9%
Coos41,0842,32243,4065.3%
Crook15,3671,12516,4926.8%
Curry10,03047810,5084.5%
Deschutes167,2718,534175,8054.9%
Douglas69,7723,27773,0494.5%
Gilliam1,105421,1473.7%
Grant4,9182645,1825.1%
Harney3,8173424,1598.2%
Hood River29,1591,52230,6815.0%
Jackson192,49813,991206,4896.8%
Jefferson17,8601,80419,6649.2%
Josephine59,6613,21662,8775.1%
Klamath42,0853,43845,5237.6%
Lake4,8424005,2427.6%
Lane420,17512,854433,0293.0%
Lincoln39,1222,49141,6136.0%
Linn122,3617,377129,7385.7%
Malheur23,5784,98228,56017.4%
Marion312,31329,124341,4378.5%
Morrow6,7061,2817,98716.0%
Multnomah930,97750,240981,2175.1%
Polk63,0814,27967,3606.4%
Sherman1,289621,3514.6%
Tillamook13,21851013,7283.7%
Umatilla60,2378,77969,01612.7%
Union18,1381,73919,8778.7%
Wallowa2,8051482,9535.0%
Wasco31,2411,54232,7834.7%
Washington572,45837,157609,6156.1%
Wheeler634246583.6%
Yamhill123,4036,408129,8114.9%
Statewide3,998,901241,2264,240,1275.7%

Stay informed about COVID-19:

Oregon response: The Oregon Health Authority leads the state response.

United States response: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leads the U.S. response.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Email Alert – Breaking News / News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content