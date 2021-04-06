‘Locked in a race’: Gov. Brown says all over 16 eligible for vaccines April 19

Coronavirus

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday that all Oregonians over the age of 16 will be eligible to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, April 19.

The governor issued the following statement:

“We are locked in a race between vaccine distribution and the rapid spread of COVID-19 variants. Today, Oregon will pass the threshold of 2 million vaccine doses administered. And yet, in communities across Oregon, COVID-19 is spreading at concerning rates. We must move as quickly as possible to get more shots in arms. Beginning April 19, all Oregonians over the age of 16 will be eligible to receive a vaccine.

“However, whether before April 19 or after, it’s critical that we continue to focus on equity in our vaccine distribution efforts. Oregon’s Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal, and communities of color have been disproportionately hard-hit by this disease. We must reach Oregonians where they are, including those who may not have easy access to health care or the ability to take time off from work.

“Over the next two weeks, we will dedicate all available resources to ensure Oregon’s frontline workers and people with underlying conditions have access to vaccines––two groups in which Oregonians from communities of color are predominantly represented.

“My office will work closely with the White House to ensure Oregon receives our fair share of federal vaccine supplies, so we can continue with a fast, fair, and equitable vaccine distribution process.”

Later Tuesday, the Governor’s Office and the Oregon Health Authority will announce county risk level movements, based on the continued spread of COVID-19 in Oregon communities.