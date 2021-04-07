UK variant is now the dominant coronavirus strain in the US, says CDC chief
The coronavirus variant first identified in the United Kingdom is now the most common strain of coronavirus in the United States, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday.
“Based on our most recent estimates from CDC surveillance, the B.1.1.7 variant is now the most common lineage circulating in the United States,” Walensky said at the White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing.
Coronavirus pandemic: Live updates
Studies have suggested that the UK variant is more contagious than the original strain, is possibly more dangerous and associated with a higher risk of death.
There are currently 16,275 confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant in the United States, according to the CDC.
The country’s daily rate of new cases rose over most of the last four weeks. Part of that is due to the spread of B.1.1.7 and other concerning variants, Walensky said this week.
Last month, evidence was mounting that the variant was possibly already dominant across the US. At the time, the CDC declined to say if the variant was dominant — but predicted it would be within a few weeks.
Comments
8 Comments
“is possibly more dangerous and associated with a higher risk of death.” – of course it is, or it must be, or it has to be to keep the panic alive and well. So, is the vaccine currently being taken by so many going to work with the new virus or is it like the other flu shot and tied to “last years old news”?
I Googled “is the vaccine currently being taken by so many going to work with the new virus” and found this: https://www.umms.org/coronavirus/covid-vaccine/facts/strain#:~:text=Do%20the%20Vaccines%20Work%20Against,to%20the%20current%20vaccines.
.
The information is out there, and from reputable sources.
I don’t care if you don’t get vaccinated. Just make sure that you don’t give COVID-19 to someone that doesn’t want it. The vaccines have very high efficacy but it’s not 100% and some people are in very deep trouble if they get it. Gamble all you want, just not with other peoples well being. We understand that you only care about yourself.
Shocked I tell you. Who would of thought.
The truth is even more shocking than their agenda of liues.
Read the truth here.
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-to-aflds-entirely-possible-this-will-be-used-for-massive-scale-depopulation/?utm_source=MadMimi&utm_medium=email&utm_content=Doctors+Uncensored%3A+Bringing+You+The+Truth&utm_campaign=20210406_m162728896_NEWEST+AMY+VERSION+Week+of+4+1+22&utm_term=Read+the+full+article+here_
For someone who does their own “research”, you don’t actually research anything. The ONE doctor interviewed in your article contradicts thousands of doctors around the globe. Reuters did a little piece on him recently: https://www.reuters.com/investigates/special-report/health-coronavirus-vaccines-skeptic/
Rochelle Walensky and Fauci are drunk with fame. Their 15 minutes was up a year ago. Can we please get some “experts’ that care more about the truth than their twitter followers and national air time?
If you seek out an opinion on the internet that helps reinforce any hint of an idea, no matter how bizarre, you will eventually find it. That article you posted is some truly strange stuff. Just keep shouting into your hall of mirrors for vindication. If, however, you are interested in actually learning something then try to seek out differing opinions from time to time. The truth is usually somewhere in the middle.