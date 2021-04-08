Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 678 new cases

Coronavirus

Highest single-day case count in more than two months

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,439, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 678 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 168,795. It's the highest single-day case tally since 845 were reported on Feb. 5.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 50,429 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Thursday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 27,783 doses were administered on Wednesday and 22,646 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The 50,429 doses submitted to the state’s immunization tracking system on Wednesday was the highest number of COVID-19 vaccine doses entered into the database on a single day since the COVID-19 vaccines began to be administered in Oregon. The 7-day running average is now 34,733 doses per day.

As of Thursday, 824,299 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 522,780 people who have had at least one dose.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,083,978 doses of Pfizer, 971,012 doses of Moderna and 61,539 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,340,235 doses of Pfizer, 1,212,800 doses of Moderna and 185,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 168, which is three fewer than Wednesday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported six COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Thursdsay, two of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (10), Coos (7), Crook (4), Curry (3), Deschutes (47), Douglas (14), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Hood River (5), Jackson (88), Jefferson (5), Josephine (27), Klamath (42), Lane (47), Lincoln (8), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (48), Morrow (1), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (6), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (69) and Yamhill (9).

Note: Details of Thursday’s reported deaths will be published later.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.