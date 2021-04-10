Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths; 761 new cases, most in 2 months
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,440, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
But OHA reported 761 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 170,085. It's the highest reported single-day case count in Oregon since Feb. 1, when 964 cases were reported.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported that 54,790 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 30,068 doses were administered on Friday and 24,722 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The seven-day running average is now 37,239 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,139,331 doses of Pfizer, 1,012,176 doses of Moderna and 72,833 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 170, which is 12 more than Friday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 7 more than Friday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (9), Clackamas (82), Columbia (16), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (74), Douglas (9), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (48), Lane (67), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (57), Multnomah (132), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (98), Yamhill (9).
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|800
|13
|Benton
|2,646
|18
|Clackamas
|14,821
|201
|Clatsop
|866
|8
|Columbia
|1,486
|25
|Coos
|1,928
|30
|Crook
|836
|19
|Curry
|575
|9
|Deschutes
|6,706
|72
|Douglas
|2,985
|65
|Gilliam
|55
|1
|Grant
|334
|4
|Harney
|300
|6
|Hood River
|1,099
|29
|Jackson
|9,625
|126
|Jefferson
|2,036
|32
|Josephine
|2,954
|62
|Klamath
|3,233
|57
|Lake
|409
|7
|Lane
|11,173
|144
|Lincoln
|1,261
|20
|Linn
|3,998
|61
|Malheur
|3,415
|58
|Marion
|19,713
|298
|Morrow
|1,068
|15
|Multnomah
|34,095
|564
|Polk
|3,343
|51
|Sherman
|56
|0
|Tillamook
|562
|2
|Umatilla
|7,917
|83
|Union
|1,402
|23
|Wallowa
|155
|5
|Wasco
|1,258
|28
|Washington
|22,931
|229
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|4,019
|74
|Statewide
|170,085
|2,440
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
Additional laboratory reports for Douglas and Jackson counties
Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of ~9,000 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) on April 9, 2021 for Douglas and Jackson counties. The reports are from April 2020 to April 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals are higher and percent positivity is lower for April 9 than anticipated for these two counties.
ELRs received 04/09/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|62
|9
|71
|12.7%
|Benton
|819
|11
|830
|1.3%
|Clackamas
|1,159
|87
|1,246
|7.0%
|Clatsop
|58
|2
|60
|3.3%
|Columbia
|181
|24
|205
|11.7%
|Coos
|292
|6
|298
|2.0%
|Crook
|93
|4
|97
|4.1%
|Curry
|126
|7
|133
|5.3%
|Deschutes
|714
|64
|778
|8.2%
|Douglas
|3,686
|40
|3,726
|1.1%
|Gilliam
|1
|1
|2
|50.0%
|Grant
|24
|10
|34
|29.4%
|Harney
|3
|1
|4
|25.0%
|Hood River
|112
|5
|117
|4.3%
|Jackson
|5,009
|167
|5,176
|3.2%
|Jefferson
|68
|8
|76
|10.5%
|Josephine
|485
|28
|513
|5.5%
|Klamath
|273
|53
|326
|16.3%
|Lake
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Lane
|2,918
|82
|3,000
|2.7%
|Lincoln
|172
|8
|180
|4.4%
|Linn
|642
|24
|666
|3.6%
|Malheur
|106
|18
|124
|14.5%
|Marion
|1,072
|84
|1,156
|7.3%
|Morrow
|22
|0
|22
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|3,275
|104
|3,379
|3.1%
|Polk
|294
|14
|308
|4.5%
|Sherman
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|64
|6
|70
|8.6%
|Umatilla
|175
|3
|178
|1.7%
|Union
|69
|4
|73
|5.5%
|Wallowa
|13
|0
|13
|0.0%
|Wasco
|76
|4
|80
|5.0%
|Washington
|2,260
|98
|2,358
|4.2%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|309
|15
|324
|4.6%
|Statewide
|24,645
|991
|25,636
|3.9%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|10,507
|1,725
|12,232
|14.1%
|Benton
|125,909
|4,152
|130,061
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|404,367
|22,757
|427,124
|5.3%
|Clatsop
|31,815
|1,517
|33,332
|4.6%
|Columbia
|38,368
|2,022
|40,390
|5.0%
|Coos
|42,155
|2,357
|44,512
|5.3%
|Crook
|15,932
|1,135
|17,067
|6.7%
|Curry
|10,487
|499
|10,986
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|170,946
|8,772
|179,718
|4.9%
|Douglas
|74,682
|3,370
|78,052
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1,119
|43
|1,162
|3.7%
|Grant
|5,073
|302
|5,375
|5.6%
|Harney
|3,876
|343
|4,219
|8.1%
|Hood River
|29,835
|1,535
|31,370
|4.9%
|Jackson
|201,053
|14,444
|215,497
|6.7%
|Jefferson
|18,193
|1,829
|20,022
|9.1%
|Josephine
|61,311
|3,342
|64,653
|5.2%
|Klamath
|43,075
|3,623
|46,698
|7.8%
|Lake
|4,894
|401
|5,295
|7.6%
|Lane
|433,749
|13,221
|446,970
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|39,833
|2,531
|42,364
|6.0%
|Linn
|125,676
|7,528
|133,204
|5.7%
|Malheur
|23,970
|5,010
|28,980
|17.3%
|Marion
|318,550
|29,503
|348,053
|8.5%
|Morrow
|6,806
|1,286
|8,092
|15.9%
|Multnomah
|951,090
|50,916
|1,002,006
|5.1%
|Polk
|64,529
|4,361
|68,890
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,311
|64
|1,375
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|13,598
|545
|14,143
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|61,174
|8,806
|69,980
|12.6%
|Union
|18,756
|1,753
|20,509
|8.5%
|Wallowa
|2,893
|148
|3,041
|4.9%
|Wasco
|31,921
|1,551
|33,472
|4.6%
|Washington
|585,671
|37,780
|623,451
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|645
|24
|669
|3.6%
|Yamhill
|125,635
|6,506
|132,141
|4.9%
|Statewide
|4,099,404
|245,701
|4,345,105
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
