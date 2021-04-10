Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths; 761 new cases, most in 2 months

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,440, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

But OHA reported 761 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 170,085. It's the highest reported single-day case count in Oregon since Feb. 1, when 964 cases were reported.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 54,790 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Saturday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 30,068 doses were administered on Friday and 24,722 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 37,239 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,139,331 doses of Pfizer, 1,012,176 doses of Moderna and 72,833 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 170, which is 12 more than Friday. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 7 more than Friday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (9), Clackamas (82), Columbia (16), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (1), Deschutes (74), Douglas (9), Grant (3), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (57), Jefferson (2), Josephine (20), Klamath (48), Lane (67), Lincoln (4), Linn (17), Malheur (3), Marion (57), Multnomah (132), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (3), Union (4), Wasco (6), Washington (98), Yamhill (9).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 800 13 Benton 2,646 18 Clackamas 14,821 201 Clatsop 866 8 Columbia 1,486 25 Coos 1,928 30 Crook 836 19 Curry 575 9 Deschutes 6,706 72 Douglas 2,985 65 Gilliam 55 1 Grant 334 4 Harney 300 6 Hood River 1,099 29 Jackson 9,625 126 Jefferson 2,036 32 Josephine 2,954 62 Klamath 3,233 57 Lake 409 7 Lane 11,173 144 Lincoln 1,261 20 Linn 3,998 61 Malheur 3,415 58 Marion 19,713 298 Morrow 1,068 15 Multnomah 34,095 564 Polk 3,343 51 Sherman 56 0 Tillamook 562 2 Umatilla 7,917 83 Union 1,402 23 Wallowa 155 5 Wasco 1,258 28 Washington 22,931 229 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 4,019 74 Statewide 170,085 2,440

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Additional laboratory reports for Douglas and Jackson counties

Due to a delay in laboratory reporting, OHA received a large quantity of ~9,000 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) on April 9, 2021 for Douglas and Jackson counties. The reports are from April 2020 to April 2021. As a result, daily ELR totals are higher and percent positivity is lower for April 9 than anticipated for these two counties.

ELRs received 04/09/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 62 9 71 12.7% Benton 819 11 830 1.3% Clackamas 1,159 87 1,246 7.0% Clatsop 58 2 60 3.3% Columbia 181 24 205 11.7% Coos 292 6 298 2.0% Crook 93 4 97 4.1% Curry 126 7 133 5.3% Deschutes 714 64 778 8.2% Douglas 3,686 40 3,726 1.1% Gilliam 1 1 2 50.0% Grant 24 10 34 29.4% Harney 3 1 4 25.0% Hood River 112 5 117 4.3% Jackson 5,009 167 5,176 3.2% Jefferson 68 8 76 10.5% Josephine 485 28 513 5.5% Klamath 273 53 326 16.3% Lake 11 0 11 0.0% Lane 2,918 82 3,000 2.7% Lincoln 172 8 180 4.4% Linn 642 24 666 3.6% Malheur 106 18 124 14.5% Marion 1,072 84 1,156 7.3% Morrow 22 0 22 0.0% Multnomah 3,275 104 3,379 3.1% Polk 294 14 308 4.5% Sherman 1 0 1 0.0% Tillamook 64 6 70 8.6% Umatilla 175 3 178 1.7% Union 69 4 73 5.5% Wallowa 13 0 13 0.0% Wasco 76 4 80 5.0% Washington 2,260 98 2,358 4.2% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 309 15 324 4.6% Statewide 24,645 991 25,636 3.9%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 10,507 1,725 12,232 14.1% Benton 125,909 4,152 130,061 3.2% Clackamas 404,367 22,757 427,124 5.3% Clatsop 31,815 1,517 33,332 4.6% Columbia 38,368 2,022 40,390 5.0% Coos 42,155 2,357 44,512 5.3% Crook 15,932 1,135 17,067 6.7% Curry 10,487 499 10,986 4.5% Deschutes 170,946 8,772 179,718 4.9% Douglas 74,682 3,370 78,052 4.3% Gilliam 1,119 43 1,162 3.7% Grant 5,073 302 5,375 5.6% Harney 3,876 343 4,219 8.1% Hood River 29,835 1,535 31,370 4.9% Jackson 201,053 14,444 215,497 6.7% Jefferson 18,193 1,829 20,022 9.1% Josephine 61,311 3,342 64,653 5.2% Klamath 43,075 3,623 46,698 7.8% Lake 4,894 401 5,295 7.6% Lane 433,749 13,221 446,970 3.0% Lincoln 39,833 2,531 42,364 6.0% Linn 125,676 7,528 133,204 5.7% Malheur 23,970 5,010 28,980 17.3% Marion 318,550 29,503 348,053 8.5% Morrow 6,806 1,286 8,092 15.9% Multnomah 951,090 50,916 1,002,006 5.1% Polk 64,529 4,361 68,890 6.3% Sherman 1,311 64 1,375 4.7% Tillamook 13,598 545 14,143 3.9% Umatilla 61,174 8,806 69,980 12.6% Union 18,756 1,753 20,509 8.5% Wallowa 2,893 148 3,041 4.9% Wasco 31,921 1,551 33,472 4.6% Washington 585,671 37,780 623,451 6.1% Wheeler 645 24 669 3.6% Yamhill 125,635 6,506 132,141 4.9% Statewide 4,099,404 245,701 4,345,105 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.