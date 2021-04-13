Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 567 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,446, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 567 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 171,398.

Vaccinations in Oregon

Effective Tuesday, OHA has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following an announcement this morning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

OHA reported that 29,935 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Tuesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,831 doses were administered on Monday and 10,104 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 38,660 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,194,369 doses of Pfizer, 1,036,596 doses of Moderna and 85,148 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 916,207 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,447,624 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,460,745 doses of Pfizer, 1,213,000 doses of Moderna and 213,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 197, which is 20 more than Monday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 10 COVID-19 patients as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, two of whom were in the ICU, one on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (8), Jackson (53), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (24), Lake (3), Lane (39), Lincoln (9), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (35), Multnomah (83), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (95) and Yamhill (6).

Oregon’s 2,442nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 11, 2020 and died on Dec. 27, 2020 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,443rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 25, 2020 and died on Jan. 14 at Santiam Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,444th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,445th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Feb. 19 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,446th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 15 and died on April 11 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Note: OHA has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. OHA’s guidance to all providers recommended that Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently delivered to all sites not be discarded and that delivered doses of the vaccine should be stored pending the federal review of the vaccine.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Wasted/Spoiled/Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 97 97 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 613 613 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 107 107 Grand Total 0 817 817

1 Updated: 4/6/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.