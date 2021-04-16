C.O. to get 4,680 COVID-19 vaccine first doses for next week; all adults eligible

Coronavirus

Nearly 8,200 others will be getting their second dose next week at Redmond clinic

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Beginning Monday, everyone 16 or older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. A total of 4,680 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines will be scheduled for the week using the Central Oregon vaccine pre-registration system at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com.

The fastest and easiest way to pre-register is to complete the form at www.centraloregoncovidvaccine.com. Those who pre-register will be contacted by email and text with a link to schedule their vaccine appointment when a dose is available for them.

Residents who are unable to pre-register online can call (541) 699-5109 for assistance. Staff are available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekends. Please be prepared to wait on hold or call back as this line is experiencing high call volumes. Individuals who pre-register by phone will receive a call to schedule their vaccine appointment when a vaccine is available for them.

More than 8,190 residents will receive second-dose vaccines at the Mass Vaccination Clinic during the week of April 19.

Community Vaccine Clinics

Jefferson County Public Health is hosting a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for anyone 18 or older in Madras on Monday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information and schedule an appointment at https://bit.ly/3e7NOJD.

Local Pharmacy Vaccine Availability

Some pharmacies in Central Oregon are offering the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible groups through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program for COVID-19 Vaccination. Appointment availability changes frequently. Appointments may be available by visiting https://vaccinefinder.org.

Fred Meyer pharmacies offer limited appointments to eligible residents. For information about appointments and scheduling, visit the Fred Meyer scheduling portal at https://www.fredmeyer.com/rx/covid-eligibility.

Federally Qualified Health Centers

Mosaic Medical is providing limited vaccine appointments to patients who meet expanded eligibility criteria. Current Mosaic Medical patients may visit: https://www.mosaicmedical.org/covid-19-vaccine-scheduling.shtml.

La Pine Community Health Center Clinic is providing limited vaccine appointments to patients who meet eligibility requirements. La Pine Community Health Center patients may visit: https://www.lapinehealth.org/covid-19/.

Vaccine eligibility

Everyone 16 or older is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning Monday, April 19.

