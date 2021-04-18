Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 628 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, so the state’s death toll remains at 2,460, Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 628 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 175,121.
Vaccinations in Oregon
A total of, 32,287 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,973 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday and 11,314 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
The seven-day running average is now 34,359 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,312,413 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,121,856 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,405 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 215, which is 15 more than Saturday. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Saturday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and Deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (37), Lane (39), Lincoln (4), Linn (16), Malheur (1), Marion (83), Multnomah (142), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (83) and Yamhill (14).
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|858
|14
|Benton
|2,732
|18
|Clackamas
|15,386
|204
|Clatsop
|895
|8
|Columbia
|1,545
|26
|Coos
|1,975
|31
|Crook
|880
|19
|Curry
|595
|9
|Deschutes
|7,129
|72
|Douglas
|3,047
|65
|Gilliam
|56
|1
|Grant
|412
|4
|Harney
|306
|6
|Hood River
|1,125
|29
|Jackson
|9,923
|127
|Jefferson
|2,070
|32
|Josephine
|3,063
|62
|Klamath
|3,490
|59
|Lake
|413
|7
|Lane
|11,591
|144
|Lincoln
|1,302
|20
|Linn
|4,160
|63
|Malheur
|3,428
|58
|Marion
|20,195
|299
|Morrow
|1,079
|15
|Multnomah
|34,937
|568
|Polk
|3,442
|52
|Sherman
|57
|0
|Tillamook
|581
|3
|Umatilla
|7,968
|83
|Union
|1,416
|24
|Wallowa
|157
|5
|Wasco
|1,291
|28
|Washington
|23,491
|229
|Wheeler
|25
|1
|Yamhill
|4,101
|75
|Statewide
|175,121
|2,460
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/17/2021
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|21
|3
|24
|12.5%
|Benton
|406
|10
|416
|2.4%
|Clackamas
|1,150
|96
|1,246
|7.7%
|Clatsop
|104
|9
|113
|8.0%
|Columbia
|219
|7
|226
|3.1%
|Coos
|161
|7
|168
|4.2%
|Crook
|78
|5
|83
|6.0%
|Curry
|128
|3
|131
|2.3%
|Deschutes
|500
|56
|556
|10.1%
|Douglas
|114
|3
|117
|2.6%
|Gilliam
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Grant
|5
|1
|6
|16.7%
|Harney
|7
|0
|7
|0.0%
|Hood River
|66
|2
|68
|2.9%
|Jackson
|357
|33
|390
|8.5%
|Jefferson
|66
|9
|75
|12.0%
|Josephine
|160
|7
|167
|4.2%
|Klamath
|100
|30
|130
|23.1%
|Lake
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Lane
|1,034
|59
|1,093
|5.4%
|Lincoln
|79
|8
|87
|9.2%
|Linn
|415
|26
|441
|5.9%
|Malheur
|50
|1
|51
|2.0%
|Marion
|891
|86
|977
|8.8%
|Morrow
|17
|0
|17
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|2,681
|212
|2,893
|7.3%
|Polk
|143
|10
|153
|6.5%
|Sherman
|5
|2
|7
|28.6%
|Tillamook
|56
|1
|57
|1.8%
|Umatilla
|84
|6
|90
|6.7%
|Union
|45
|2
|47
|4.3%
|Wallowa
|11
|0
|11
|0.0%
|Wasco
|69
|6
|75
|8.0%
|Washington
|1,878
|112
|1,990
|5.6%
|Yamhill
|312
|23
|335
|6.9%
|Statewide
|11,416
|835
|12,251
|6.8%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|11,031
|1,778
|12,809
|13.9%
|Benton
|129,288
|4,258
|133,546
|3.2%
|Clackamas
|414,719
|23,608
|438,327
|5.4%
|Clatsop
|32,675
|1,577
|34,252
|4.6%
|Columbia
|39,707
|2,095
|41,802
|5.0%
|Coos
|43,625
|2,409
|46,034
|5.2%
|Crook
|16,694
|1,181
|17,875
|6.6%
|Curry
|10,860
|512
|11,372
|4.5%
|Deschutes
|176,776
|9,276
|186,052
|5.0%
|Douglas
|77,006
|3,463
|80,469
|4.3%
|Gilliam
|1,170
|44
|1,214
|3.6%
|Grant
|5,397
|335
|5,732
|5.8%
|Harney
|3,926
|344
|4,270
|8.1%
|Hood River
|30,490
|1,581
|32,071
|4.9%
|Jackson
|206,221
|15,008
|221,229
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|18,629
|1,878
|20,507
|9.2%
|Josephine
|67,932
|3,524
|71,456
|4.9%
|Klamath
|44,425
|3,889
|48,314
|8.0%
|Lake
|5,044
|403
|5,447
|7.4%
|Lane
|447,500
|13,706
|461,206
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|40,894
|2,591
|43,485
|6.0%
|Linn
|129,090
|7,788
|136,878
|5.7%
|Malheur
|24,854
|5,044
|29,898
|16.9%
|Marion
|326,594
|30,167
|356,761
|8.5%
|Morrow
|6,978
|1,296
|8,274
|15.7%
|Multnomah
|980,399
|52,230
|1,032,629
|5.1%
|Polk
|66,532
|4,483
|71,015
|6.3%
|Sherman
|1,338
|67
|1,405
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|14,017
|568
|14,585
|3.9%
|Umatilla
|62,531
|8,890
|71,421
|12.4%
|Union
|19,827
|1,778
|21,605
|8.2%
|Wallowa
|2,997
|152
|3,149
|4.8%
|Wasco
|32,661
|1,606
|34,267
|4.7%
|Washington
|600,827
|38,783
|639,610
|6.1%
|Wheeler
|658
|24
|682
|3.5%
|Yamhill
|128,260
|6,691
|134,951
|5.0%
|Statewide
|4,221,572
|253,027
|4,474,599
|5.7%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
