Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 628 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, so the state’s death toll remains at 2,460, Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 628 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 175,121.

Vaccinations in Oregon

A total of, 32,287 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,973 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday and 11,314 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 34,359 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,312,413 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,121,856 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,405 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 215, which is 15 more than Saturday. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (37), Lane (39), Lincoln (4), Linn (16), Malheur (1), Marion (83), Multnomah (142), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (83) and Yamhill (14).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 858 14 Benton 2,732 18 Clackamas 15,386 204 Clatsop 895 8 Columbia 1,545 26 Coos 1,975 31 Crook 880 19 Curry 595 9 Deschutes 7,129 72 Douglas 3,047 65 Gilliam 56 1 Grant 412 4 Harney 306 6 Hood River 1,125 29 Jackson 9,923 127 Jefferson 2,070 32 Josephine 3,063 62 Klamath 3,490 59 Lake 413 7 Lane 11,591 144 Lincoln 1,302 20 Linn 4,160 63 Malheur 3,428 58 Marion 20,195 299 Morrow 1,079 15 Multnomah 34,937 568 Polk 3,442 52 Sherman 57 0 Tillamook 581 3 Umatilla 7,968 83 Union 1,416 24 Wallowa 157 5 Wasco 1,291 28 Washington 23,491 229 Wheeler 25 1 Yamhill 4,101 75 Statewide 175,121 2,460

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/17/2021

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 21 3 24 12.5% Benton 406 10 416 2.4% Clackamas 1,150 96 1,246 7.7% Clatsop 104 9 113 8.0% Columbia 219 7 226 3.1% Coos 161 7 168 4.2% Crook 78 5 83 6.0% Curry 128 3 131 2.3% Deschutes 500 56 556 10.1% Douglas 114 3 117 2.6% Gilliam 3 0 3 0.0% Grant 5 1 6 16.7% Harney 7 0 7 0.0% Hood River 66 2 68 2.9% Jackson 357 33 390 8.5% Jefferson 66 9 75 12.0% Josephine 160 7 167 4.2% Klamath 100 30 130 23.1% Lake 1 0 1 0.0% Lane 1,034 59 1,093 5.4% Lincoln 79 8 87 9.2% Linn 415 26 441 5.9% Malheur 50 1 51 2.0% Marion 891 86 977 8.8% Morrow 17 0 17 0.0% Multnomah 2,681 212 2,893 7.3% Polk 143 10 153 6.5% Sherman 5 2 7 28.6% Tillamook 56 1 57 1.8% Umatilla 84 6 90 6.7% Union 45 2 47 4.3% Wallowa 11 0 11 0.0% Wasco 69 6 75 8.0% Washington 1,878 112 1,990 5.6% Yamhill 312 23 335 6.9% Statewide 11,416 835 12,251 6.8%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 11,031 1,778 12,809 13.9% Benton 129,288 4,258 133,546 3.2% Clackamas 414,719 23,608 438,327 5.4% Clatsop 32,675 1,577 34,252 4.6% Columbia 39,707 2,095 41,802 5.0% Coos 43,625 2,409 46,034 5.2% Crook 16,694 1,181 17,875 6.6% Curry 10,860 512 11,372 4.5% Deschutes 176,776 9,276 186,052 5.0% Douglas 77,006 3,463 80,469 4.3% Gilliam 1,170 44 1,214 3.6% Grant 5,397 335 5,732 5.8% Harney 3,926 344 4,270 8.1% Hood River 30,490 1,581 32,071 4.9% Jackson 206,221 15,008 221,229 6.8% Jefferson 18,629 1,878 20,507 9.2% Josephine 67,932 3,524 71,456 4.9% Klamath 44,425 3,889 48,314 8.0% Lake 5,044 403 5,447 7.4% Lane 447,500 13,706 461,206 3.0% Lincoln 40,894 2,591 43,485 6.0% Linn 129,090 7,788 136,878 5.7% Malheur 24,854 5,044 29,898 16.9% Marion 326,594 30,167 356,761 8.5% Morrow 6,978 1,296 8,274 15.7% Multnomah 980,399 52,230 1,032,629 5.1% Polk 66,532 4,483 71,015 6.3% Sherman 1,338 67 1,405 4.8% Tillamook 14,017 568 14,585 3.9% Umatilla 62,531 8,890 71,421 12.4% Union 19,827 1,778 21,605 8.2% Wallowa 2,997 152 3,149 4.8% Wasco 32,661 1,606 34,267 4.7% Washington 600,827 38,783 639,610 6.1% Wheeler 658 24 682 3.5% Yamhill 128,260 6,691 134,951 5.0% Statewide 4,221,572 253,027 4,474,599 5.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.