Coronavirus
Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 628 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, so the state’s death toll remains at 2,460, Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 628 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 175,121.

Vaccinations in Oregon

A total of, 32,287 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Sunday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 20,973 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday and 11,314 were administered on previous days but entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 34,359 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,312,413 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,121,856 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,405 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 215, which is 15 more than Saturday. There are 48 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Saturday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and Deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (4), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (47), Douglas (4), Grant (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (20), Jefferson (6), Josephine (9), Klamath (37), Lane (39), Lincoln (4), Linn (16), Malheur (1), Marion (83), Multnomah (142), Polk (11), Tillamook (1), Union (5), Wasco (2), Washington (83) and Yamhill (14).

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker85814
Benton2,73218
Clackamas15,386204
Clatsop8958
Columbia1,54526
Coos1,97531
Crook88019
Curry5959
Deschutes7,12972
Douglas3,04765
Gilliam561
Grant4124
Harney3066
Hood River1,12529
Jackson9,923127
Jefferson2,07032
Josephine3,06362
Klamath3,49059
Lake4137
Lane11,591144
Lincoln1,30220
Linn4,16063
Malheur3,42858
Marion20,195299
Morrow1,07915
Multnomah34,937568
Polk3,44252
Sherman570
Tillamook5813
Umatilla7,96883
Union1,41624
Wallowa1575
Wasco1,29128
Washington23,491229
Wheeler251
Yamhill4,10175
Statewide175,1212,460

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

Electronic Lab Reports (ELRs) received 04/17/2021

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker2132412.5%
Benton406104162.4%
Clackamas1,150961,2467.7%
Clatsop10491138.0%
Columbia21972263.1%
Coos16171684.2%
Crook785836.0%
Curry12831312.3%
Deschutes5005655610.1%
Douglas11431172.6%
Gilliam3030.0%
Grant51616.7%
Harney7070.0%
Hood River662682.9%
Jackson357333908.5%
Jefferson6697512.0%
Josephine16071674.2%
Klamath1003013023.1%
Lake1010.0%
Lane1,034591,0935.4%
Lincoln798879.2%
Linn415264415.9%
Malheur501512.0%
Marion891869778.8%
Morrow170170.0%
Multnomah2,6812122,8937.3%
Polk143101536.5%
Sherman52728.6%
Tillamook561571.8%
Umatilla846906.7%
Union452474.3%
Wallowa110110.0%
Wasco696758.0%
Washington1,8781121,9905.6%
Yamhill312233356.9%
Statewide11,41683512,2516.8%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker11,0311,77812,80913.9%
Benton129,2884,258133,5463.2%
Clackamas414,71923,608438,3275.4%
Clatsop32,6751,57734,2524.6%
Columbia39,7072,09541,8025.0%
Coos43,6252,40946,0345.2%
Crook16,6941,18117,8756.6%
Curry10,86051211,3724.5%
Deschutes176,7769,276186,0525.0%
Douglas77,0063,46380,4694.3%
Gilliam1,170441,2143.6%
Grant5,3973355,7325.8%
Harney3,9263444,2708.1%
Hood River30,4901,58132,0714.9%
Jackson206,22115,008221,2296.8%
Jefferson18,6291,87820,5079.2%
Josephine67,9323,52471,4564.9%
Klamath44,4253,88948,3148.0%
Lake5,0444035,4477.4%
Lane447,50013,706461,2063.0%
Lincoln40,8942,59143,4856.0%
Linn129,0907,788136,8785.7%
Malheur24,8545,04429,89816.9%
Marion326,59430,167356,7618.5%
Morrow6,9781,2968,27415.7%
Multnomah980,39952,2301,032,6295.1%
Polk66,5324,48371,0156.3%
Sherman1,338671,4054.8%
Tillamook14,01756814,5853.9%
Umatilla62,5318,89071,42112.4%
Union19,8271,77821,6058.2%
Wallowa2,9971523,1494.8%
Wasco32,6611,60634,2674.7%
Washington600,82738,783639,6106.1%
Wheeler658246823.5%
Yamhill128,2606,691134,9515.0%
Statewide4,221,572253,0274,474,5995.7%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

