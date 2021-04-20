Oregon reports one more COVID-19 related death, 580 new cases; indoor sports can resume

Coronavirus

Death toll unchanged as previously reported death was in error

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, and the state’s death toll remains at 2,460 because of a data correction from a previously reported death, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 580 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 176,157.

Recognizing the importance of athletics for the physical and mental health of Oregon’s youth athletes and at the direction of the Governor’s Office, OHA has updated Oregon’s metrics for allowing the resumption of indoor full-contact sports. Sports organizations are required to follow health and safety measures for indoor full-contact sports to lessen the risk of COVID-19 infection. Additional guidance for indoor full-contact sports from OHA is forthcoming.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported that 26,051 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added Tuesday to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,762 doses were administered on Monday and 8,289 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 34,935 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,349,485 doses of Pfizer, 1,135,323 doses of Moderna and 88,696 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,044,211 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,615,363 who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 1,645,605 doses of Pfizer, 1,360,500 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 255, which is 12 more than Monday. There are 58 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

Note: Reported case counts and electronic laboratory report (ELR) totals are lower than expected today due to unexpected downtime of Opera, Oregon’s COVID-19 case database, which occurred during business hours yesterday. This downtime paused the processing of ELRs received yesterday, and OHA expects that all delayed ELRs will be processed today. OHA anticipates case counts and ELR totals to be higher than expected tomorrow due to this delay.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Benton (20), Clackamas (47), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (6), Crook (11), Curry (4), Deschutes (42), Douglas (8), Gilliam (1), Grant (8), Harney (7), Hood River (3), Jackson (47), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (47), Lake (1), Lane (67), Linn (13), Malheur (2), Marion (21), Morrow (2), Multnomah (86), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wallow (1), Wasco (3), Washington (81), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (9).

Note: On April 7, OHA reported in error Oregon’s 2,434th COVID-19 death as a 48-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Nov 11. The man is not dead, and the number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon has been adjusted to accommodate this error.

Oregon’s 2,460th death is an 82-year-old man from Sherman County who tested positive on Jan. 11 and died on Jan. 27 at Yuma Regional Medical Center in Yuma, Arizona. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Wasted Spoiled Expired Grand Total Total Vaccines Allocated Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 115 115 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 747 747 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 130 130 Grand Total 0 992 992 0

1 Updated: 04/20/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations?

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information