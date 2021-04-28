Culver High School closes, reverts to distance learning due to rising COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – Culver High School is closing and reverting to distance learning for the next two weeks “due to increasing cases of COVID-19,” Superintendent Stefanie Garber informed parents Tuesday.

Students will take part in distance learning from Wednesday through May 11, and plan to return to on-campus learning on Wednesday, May 12, Garber said. “Grab and Go” meals can be picked up at the cafeteria door during normal lunch time, she added.

“Our priority is to keep your students safe,” Garber wrote, “and we regret we have to make this move.”

Parents were told students who need something from school “can call and work with building staff to make arrangements to come pick it up.”